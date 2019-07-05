Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM
Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 1st 2019
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019:
- 11 800 shares
- € 44 354,93
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 160
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 146
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1 713 shares for € 43 047,99
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3 343 shares for € 85 252,23
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 décembre 2018 on the liquidity account :
- 13 430 shares
- € 2 150,69
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 486
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 186
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 12 549 shares for € 376 000,39
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 10 349 shares for € 319 811,21
------------------------------------------------------------
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
- 0 shares
- € 250 000
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
o0o