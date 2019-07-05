Log in
CEGEDIM

(CGM)
Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

07/05/2019


CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2019

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2019:

  • 11 800 shares
  • €  44 354,93
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester : 160
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 146
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1 713 shares for €  43 047,99
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3 343 shares for €  85 252,23



As a reminder :

•    the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 décembre 2018 on the liquidity account :

-     13 430 shares
-     €  2 150,69

-     Number of executions on buy side on semester : 486
-     Number of executions on sell side on semester: 186
-     Traded volume on buy side on semester: 12 549 shares for €  376 000,39    

-     Traded volume on sell side on semester: 10 349 shares for €  319 811,21
•    the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

-     0 shares
-     € 250 000

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Attachment

