Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30/06/2020

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43

Registered office : 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2020

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020 :

- 9,025 shares

- € 133,591.49

- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 216

- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 236

- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 6,135 shares for € 157,719.86

- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 7,110 shares for € 192,695.80

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :

- 10,000 shares

- € 98,615.55

- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 251

- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 250

- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 6,287 shares for € 167,028.70

- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 8,087 shares for € 221,289.32



• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

- 0 shares

- € 250,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 216 6,135 157,719.86 236 7,110 192,695.80 02/01/2020 - - - 2 125 3,727.50 03/01/2020 2 51 1,494.30 1 1 29.35 06/01/2020 1 50 1,450.00 2 50 1,458.00 07/01/2020 1 1 29.45 1 1 29.45 08/01/2020 1 1 29.50 1 1 29.50 09/01/2020 1 1 29.45 1 1 29.45 10/01/2020 - - - 1 24 714.00 13/01/2020 1 25 733.75 1 25 733.75 14/01/2020 - - - 1 5 147.75 15/01/2020 4 51 1,504.50 1 1 29.75 16/01/2020 - - - 5 314 9,636.66 17/01/2020 - - - 4 57 1,780.11 20/01/2020 - - - 2 25 773.75 22/01/2020 1 1 31.15 1 1 31.15 23/01/2020 4 101 3,071.41 - - - 24/01/2020 - - - 2 79 2,524.05 27/01/2020 1 1 31.40 1 1 31.40 28/01/2020 2 26 793.26 2 11 344.30 29/01/2020 - - - 1 25 790.00 30/01/2020 7 316 9,666.44 1 1 31.15 31/01/2020 2 35 1,051.40 - - - 03/02/2020 3 58 1,728.40 1 5 149.00 05/02/2020 - - - 3 265 8,109.00 06/02/2020 3 9 275.40 1 1 30.60 07/02/2020 2 100 3,050.00 1 25 770.00 11/02/2020 3 26 780.26 2 26 789.10 13/02/2020 - - - 4 38 1,173.82 19/02/2020 1 1 30.95 1 1 30.95 20/02/2020 1 1 30.90 1 1 30.90 24/02/2020 1 25 750.00 - - - 25/02/2020 3 110 3,270.30 1 25 758.75 26/02/2020 5 150 4,309.50 - - - 27/02/2020 4 175 4,901.75 - - - 28/02/2020 9 549 14,224.59 9 265 7,112.60 02/03/2020 7 500 13,035.00 7 625 16,737.50 03/03/2020 1 1 27.15 7 110 3,037.10 04/03/2020 1 1 27.55 2 26 716.30 09/03/2020 5 225 5,586.75 - - - 10/03/2020 2 101 2,483.59 - - - 11/03/2020 5 174 4,158.60 2 25 606.25 12/03/2020 8 85 1,951.60 - - - 13/03/2020 4 50 1,162.50 - - - 16/03/2020 6 245 5,260.15 2 100 2,290.00 17/03/2020 10 328 6,743.68 2 100 2,300.00 18/03/2020 - - - 2 50 1,075.00 19/03/2020 4 76 1,597.52 4 76 1,725.96 20/03/2020 5 71 1,482.48 2 26 624.00 23/03/2020 4 200 3,942.00 3 320 6,806.40 26/03/2020 1 50 1,050.00 1 20 449.00 27/03/2020 1 25 535.00 2 105 2,373.00 30/03/2020 1 10 225.00 5 200 4,762.00





31/03/2020 3 150 3,300.00 3 73 1,744.70 01/04/2020 1 25 562.50 1 5 115.00 02/04/2020 3 51 1,234.71 10 371 9,237.90 03/04/2020 2 26 607.10 2 26 652.08 06/04/2020 - - - 2 26 650.52 07/04/2020 - - - 1 24 612.00 08/04/2020 1 1 25.10 3 51 1,297.44 09/04/2020 - - - 2 200 5,120.00 14/04/2020 1 25 625.00 1 10 261.00 15/04/2020 3 36 874.08 2 26 683.54 16/04/2020 1 10 250.00 4 45 1,151.10 17/04/2020 - - - 6 270 7,335.90 20/04/2020 1 1 26.50 2 21 556.50 21/04/2020 1 1 27.20 4 101 2,747.20 22/04/2020 - - - 2 51 1,438.20 23/04/2020 1 1 27.00 1 1 27.00 24/04/2020 1 1 27.00 1 1 27.00 27/04/2020 1 1 28.20 4 50 1,417.50 28/04/2020 4 276 7,421.64 8 138 3,891.60 29/04/2020 1 1 28.00 3 44 1,296.68 30/04/2020 10 237 6,538.83 2 82 2,287.80 04/05/2020 2 97 2,549.16 - - - 05/05/2020 3 54 1,409.94 1 1 26.30 07/05/2020 2 10 269.00 4 100 2,850.00 08/05/2020 1 1 26.40 1 1 26.40 11/05/2020 2 20 532.00 - - - 12/05/2020 1 100 2,700.00 4 180 4,894.20 14/05/2020 10 287 7,289.80 1 1 27.00 15/05/2020 - - - 4 60 1,558.20 18/05/2020 - - - 2 76 2,039.08 19/05/2020 - - - 3 200 5,380.00 20/05/2020 1 1 26.80 1 1 26.80 21/05/2020 1 1 26.30 1 1 26.30 22/05/2020 1 1 26.40 1 1 26.40 25/05/2020 8 563 14,553.55 1 1 26.70 26/05/2020 3 39 1,006.20 6 601 16,154.88 27/05/2020 - - - 8 150 4,117.50 28/05/2020 1 1 27.20 2 11 307.23 02/06/2020 1 1 27.00 4 56 1,567.44 03/06/2020 1 1 28.40 3 101 2,868.40 04/06/2020 1 1 28.10 4 86 2,472.50 05/06/2020 1 1 29.10 3 126 3,753.54 08/06/2020 1 1 30.40 2 26 787.80 09/06/2020 - - - 4 75 2,259.75 12/06/2020 3 25 700.00 - - - 15/06/2020 1 25 697.50 2 25 710.00 16/06/2020 1 1 28.40 1 1 28.40 17/06/2020 1 1 28.80 1 1 28.80 18/06/2020 1 1 28.60 1 1 28.60 19/06/2020 - - - 1 25 730.00 22/06/2020 - - - 1 1 29.50 23/06/2020 - - - 4 374 11,231.22 24/06/2020 - - - 2 25 747.50 25/06/2020 1 1 28.80 1 1 28.80 26/06/2020 2 26 741.00 1 1 28.70 30/06/2020 2 26 741.52 1 1 28.90

