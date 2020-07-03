|
Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30/06/2020
07/03/2020 | 11:45am EDT
CEGEDIM
Public limited company with a capital of € 13 336 506,43
Registered office : 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 1st 2020
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020 :
- 9,025 shares
- € 133,591.49
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 216
- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 236
- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 6,135 shares for € 157,719.86
- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 7,110 shares for € 192,695.80
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2019 on the liquidity account :
- 10,000 shares
- € 98,615.55
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 251
- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 250
- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 6,287 shares for € 167,028.70
- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 8,087 shares for € 221,289.32
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|
| Buy Side
|
| Sell Side
| Number of executions
| Number of shares
| Traded volume in EUR
| Number of executions
| Number of shares
| Traded volume in EUR
| Total
| 216
| 6,135
| 157,719.86
| 236
| 7,110
| 192,695.80
| 02/01/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 125
| 3,727.50
| 03/01/2020
| 2
| 51
| 1,494.30
| 1
| 1
| 29.35
| 06/01/2020
| 1
| 50
| 1,450.00
| 2
| 50
| 1,458.00
| 07/01/2020
| 1
| 1
| 29.45
| 1
| 1
| 29.45
| 08/01/2020
| 1
| 1
| 29.50
| 1
| 1
| 29.50
| 09/01/2020
| 1
| 1
| 29.45
| 1
| 1
| 29.45
| 10/01/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 1
| 24
| 714.00
| 13/01/2020
| 1
| 25
| 733.75
| 1
| 25
| 733.75
| 14/01/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 1
| 5
| 147.75
| 15/01/2020
| 4
| 51
| 1,504.50
| 1
| 1
| 29.75
| 16/01/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 5
| 314
| 9,636.66
| 17/01/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 4
| 57
| 1,780.11
| 20/01/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 25
| 773.75
| 22/01/2020
| 1
| 1
| 31.15
| 1
| 1
| 31.15
| 23/01/2020
| 4
| 101
| 3,071.41
| -
| -
| -
| 24/01/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 79
| 2,524.05
| 27/01/2020
| 1
| 1
| 31.40
| 1
| 1
| 31.40
| 28/01/2020
| 2
| 26
| 793.26
| 2
| 11
| 344.30
| 29/01/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 1
| 25
| 790.00
| 30/01/2020
| 7
| 316
| 9,666.44
| 1
| 1
| 31.15
| 31/01/2020
| 2
| 35
| 1,051.40
| -
| -
| -
| 03/02/2020
| 3
| 58
| 1,728.40
| 1
| 5
| 149.00
| 05/02/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 3
| 265
| 8,109.00
| 06/02/2020
| 3
| 9
| 275.40
| 1
| 1
| 30.60
| 07/02/2020
| 2
| 100
| 3,050.00
| 1
| 25
| 770.00
| 11/02/2020
| 3
| 26
| 780.26
| 2
| 26
| 789.10
| 13/02/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 4
| 38
| 1,173.82
| 19/02/2020
| 1
| 1
| 30.95
| 1
| 1
| 30.95
| 20/02/2020
| 1
| 1
| 30.90
| 1
| 1
| 30.90
| 24/02/2020
| 1
| 25
| 750.00
| -
| -
| -
| 25/02/2020
| 3
| 110
| 3,270.30
| 1
| 25
| 758.75
| 26/02/2020
| 5
| 150
| 4,309.50
| -
| -
| -
| 27/02/2020
| 4
| 175
| 4,901.75
| -
| -
| -
| 28/02/2020
| 9
| 549
| 14,224.59
| 9
| 265
| 7,112.60
| 02/03/2020
| 7
| 500
| 13,035.00
| 7
| 625
| 16,737.50
| 03/03/2020
| 1
| 1
| 27.15
| 7
| 110
| 3,037.10
| 04/03/2020
| 1
| 1
| 27.55
| 2
| 26
| 716.30
| 09/03/2020
| 5
| 225
| 5,586.75
| -
| -
| -
| 10/03/2020
| 2
| 101
| 2,483.59
| -
| -
| -
| 11/03/2020
| 5
| 174
| 4,158.60
| 2
| 25
| 606.25
| 12/03/2020
| 8
| 85
| 1,951.60
| -
| -
| -
| 13/03/2020
| 4
| 50
| 1,162.50
| -
| -
| -
| 16/03/2020
| 6
| 245
| 5,260.15
| 2
| 100
| 2,290.00
| 17/03/2020
| 10
| 328
| 6,743.68
| 2
| 100
| 2,300.00
| 18/03/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 50
| 1,075.00
| 19/03/2020
| 4
| 76
| 1,597.52
| 4
| 76
| 1,725.96
| 20/03/2020
| 5
| 71
| 1,482.48
| 2
| 26
| 624.00
| 23/03/2020
| 4
| 200
| 3,942.00
| 3
| 320
| 6,806.40
| 26/03/2020
| 1
| 50
| 1,050.00
| 1
| 20
| 449.00
| 27/03/2020
| 1
| 25
| 535.00
| 2
| 105
| 2,373.00
| 30/03/2020
| 1
| 10
| 225.00
| 5
| 200
| 4,762.00
| 31/03/2020
| 3
| 150
| 3,300.00 3
| 73
| 1,744.70
| 01/04/2020
| 1
| 25
| 562.50
|
| 1
| 5
| 115.00
| 02/04/2020
| 3
| 51
| 1,234.71
| 10
| 371
| 9,237.90
| 03/04/2020
| 2
| 26
| 607.10
| 2
| 26
| 652.08
| 06/04/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 26
| 650.52
| 07/04/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 1
| 24
| 612.00
| 08/04/2020
| 1
| 1
| 25.10
| 3
| 51
| 1,297.44
| 09/04/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 200
| 5,120.00
| 14/04/2020
| 1
| 25
| 625.00
| 1
| 10
| 261.00
| 15/04/2020
| 3
| 36
| 874.08
| 2
| 26
| 683.54
| 16/04/2020
| 1
| 10
| 250.00
| 4
| 45
| 1,151.10
| 17/04/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 6
| 270
| 7,335.90
| 20/04/2020
| 1
| 1
| 26.50
| 2
| 21
| 556.50
| 21/04/2020
| 1
| 1
| 27.20
| 4
| 101
| 2,747.20
| 22/04/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 51
| 1,438.20
| 23/04/2020
| 1
| 1
| 27.00
| 1
| 1
| 27.00
| 24/04/2020
| 1
| 1
| 27.00
| 1
| 1
| 27.00
| 27/04/2020
| 1
| 1
| 28.20
| 4
| 50
| 1,417.50
| 28/04/2020
| 4
| 276
| 7,421.64
| 8
| 138
| 3,891.60
| 29/04/2020
| 1
| 1
| 28.00
| 3
| 44
| 1,296.68
| 30/04/2020
| 10
| 237
| 6,538.83
| 2
| 82
| 2,287.80
| 04/05/2020
| 2
| 97
| 2,549.16
| -
| -
| -
| 05/05/2020
| 3
| 54
| 1,409.94
| 1
| 1
| 26.30
| 07/05/2020
| 2
| 10
| 269.00
| 4
| 100
| 2,850.00
| 08/05/2020
| 1
| 1
| 26.40
| 1
| 1
| 26.40
| 11/05/2020
| 2
| 20
| 532.00
| -
| -
| -
| 12/05/2020
| 1
| 100
| 2,700.00
| 4
| 180
| 4,894.20
| 14/05/2020
| 10
| 287
| 7,289.80
| 1
| 1
| 27.00
| 15/05/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 4
| 60
| 1,558.20
| 18/05/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 76
| 2,039.08
| 19/05/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 3
| 200
| 5,380.00
| 20/05/2020
| 1
| 1
| 26.80
| 1
| 1
| 26.80
| 21/05/2020
| 1
| 1
| 26.30
| 1
| 1
| 26.30
| 22/05/2020
| 1
| 1
| 26.40
| 1
| 1
| 26.40
| 25/05/2020
| 8
| 563
| 14,553.55
| 1
| 1
| 26.70
| 26/05/2020
| 3
| 39
| 1,006.20
| 6
| 601
| 16,154.88
| 27/05/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 8
| 150
| 4,117.50
| 28/05/2020
| 1
| 1
| 27.20
| 2
| 11
| 307.23
| 02/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 27.00
| 4
| 56
| 1,567.44
| 03/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 28.40
| 3
| 101
| 2,868.40
| 04/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 28.10
| 4
| 86
| 2,472.50
| 05/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 29.10
| 3
| 126
| 3,753.54
| 08/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 30.40
| 2
| 26
| 787.80
| 09/06/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 4
| 75
| 2,259.75
| 12/06/2020
| 3
| 25
| 700.00
| -
| -
| -
| 15/06/2020
| 1
| 25
| 697.50
| 2
| 25
| 710.00
| 16/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 28.40
| 1
| 1
| 28.40
| 17/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 28.80
| 1
| 1
| 28.80
| 18/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 28.60
| 1
| 1
| 28.60
| 19/06/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 1
| 25
| 730.00
| 22/06/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 1
| 1
| 29.50
| 23/06/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 4
| 374
| 11,231.22
| 24/06/2020
| -
| -
| -
| 2
| 25
| 747.50
| 25/06/2020
| 1
| 1
| 28.80
| 1
| 1
| 28.80
| 26/06/2020
| 2
| 26
| 741.00
| 1
| 1
| 28.70
| 30/06/2020
| 2
| 26
| 741.52
| 1
| 1
| 28.90
|Sales 2020
517 M
581 M
581 M
|Net income 2020
20,5 M
23,0 M
23,0 M
|Net Debt 2020
200 M
224 M
224 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|19,9x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
401 M
451 M
451 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,16x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 831
|Free-Float
|46,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends CEGEDIM
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
30,80 €
|Last Close Price
29,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
10,3%
|Spread / Average Target
6,21%
|Spread / Lowest Target
3,45%