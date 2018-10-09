



Cegedim: New financing structure for €200m

Euro PP bond issue of €135m

Syndicated loan of €65m

Disclaimer: This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. This press release may contain inside information. It was sent to Cegedim's authorized distributor on October 9, 2018, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, October 9, 2018 after the market close

Cegedim announces the setting up of a new financing structure for a total amount of €200m, consisting of a €135m Euro PP bond issue with a maturity of 7 years, and a €65m syndicated loan with a tenor of 5 years plus one year extension option.

The €135m Euro Private Placement, arranged by ODDO BHF, allows Cegedim to extend its debt maturity profile and diversify its financing sources. Proceeds from the bond issue, maturing in October 2025, were used to refinance the existing syndicated loan. This transaction is combined with a syndicated loan of €65m maturing in October 2023 from the Group's long-standing banks.

Jean-Claude Labrune, Chief Executive Officer of Cegedim, welcomes the success of this transaction, which demonstrates the Group's attractiveness to leading institutional investors and strengthens its relationship with its historical banks. "This transaction allows to optimize Cegedim's financial structure, with proceeds from the bond issue enabling to refinance all Group's debt with a long-term financing base."

Cegedim was advised by Linklaters, and Oddo BHF, arranger of the Euro PP bond issue, was advised by White & Case.

About Cegedim:



Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 4,200 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €457 million in 2017. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

