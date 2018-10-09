Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Cegedim    CGM   FR0000053506

CEGEDIM (CGM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cegedim: New financing structure for 200m

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 06:02pm CEST
 
 

Press Release

Financial information
IFRS - Regulated information

Cegedim: New financing structure for €200m

  • Euro PP bond issue of €135m
  • Syndicated loan of €65m
Disclaimer: This press release is available in French and in English. In the event of any difference between the two versions, the original French version takes precedence. This press release may contain inside information. It was sent to Cegedim's authorized distributor on October 9, 2018, no earlier than 5:45 pm Paris time.

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, October 9, 2018 after the market close

Cegedim announces the setting up of a new financing structure for a total amount of €200m, consisting of a €135m Euro PP bond issue with a maturity of 7 years, and a €65m syndicated loan with a tenor of 5 years plus one year extension option.

The €135m Euro Private Placement, arranged by ODDO BHF, allows Cegedim to extend its debt maturity profile and diversify its financing sources. Proceeds from the bond issue, maturing in October 2025, were used to refinance the existing syndicated loan. This transaction is combined with a syndicated loan of €65m maturing in October 2023 from the Group's long-standing banks.

Jean-Claude Labrune, Chief Executive Officer of Cegedim, welcomes the success of this transaction, which demonstrates the Group's attractiveness to leading institutional investors and strengthens its relationship with its historical banks. "This transaction allows to optimize Cegedim's financial structure, with proceeds from the bond issue enabling to refinance all Group's debt with a long-term financing base."

Cegedim was advised by Linklaters, and Oddo BHF, arranger of the Euro PP bond issue, was advised by White & Case.

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 4,200 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €457 million in 2017. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com
And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.
.

Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.com
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
Cegedim
Chief Investment Officer
and head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Marina Rosoff
For Madis Phileo

 

Media Relations
Tel: +33 (0)6 71 58 00 34
marina@madisphileo.com 		 

 

Follow Cegedim:

 

    

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEGEDIM
06:02pCEGEDIM : New financing structure for 200m
GL
06:02pCEGEDIM : New financing structure for 200m
GL
09/17CEGEDIM : 2018 - 17 SEPTEMBRE Résultat semestriel Présentation des Résultats du ..
PU
09/17CEGEDIM : 2018 - 17 SEPTEMBER Half year earning Half Year 2018 Earnings More inf..
PU
09/17CEGEDIM : Release of its Half-Year Financial Report
GL
09/17CEGEDIM : EBITDA margin improved in the first half of 2018
GL
09/17CEGEDIM : Half-year results
CO
09/17CEGEDIM : Slide show half-year results
CO
09/12CEGEDIM SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/26CEGEDIM : revenues rose in the second quarter of 2018
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 470 M
EBIT 2018 35,1 M
Net income 2018 22,6 M
Debt 2018 150 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,95
EV / Sales 2018 1,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 392 M
Chart CEGEDIM
Duration : Period :
Cegedim Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEGEDIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,3 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Labrune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Debroise Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philippe Hamon Head-Research & Development
Pierre Louis Maurice Marucchi Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Labrune Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEGEDIM-15.61%451
ORACLE CORPORATION4.40%187 007
SAP9.19%144 137
INTUIT37.75%56 220
SERVICENOW INC38.25%32 068
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.05%15 237
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.