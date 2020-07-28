Log in
CEGEDIM

(CGM)
Cegedim : Q2 2020 Revenue Webcast - ENG

07/28/2020

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Consequently the company cannot guarantee their accuracy and their completeness, and actual results may differ materially from those the company anticipated due to a number of uncertainties, many of which the company is not aware of.

For additional information concerning important factors that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from expectations and underlying assumptions, please refer to the reports filed by the company with the 'Autorité des Marchés Financiers'.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Big Picture H1 2020 Revenue

3

Q2 2020 Revenue overview

4

H1 2020 Revenue overview

5

Health Insurance, HR & E-Services Division H1 2020 Revenue overview

6

Healthcare Professionals Division H1 2020 Revenue overview

FY 2020 Outlook

As of July 28, 2020

8

FY 2020 Financial Agenda

9

Annexes

Q1 2020 Revenue

In € thousands

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Group

2019 REVENUE (a)

79,239

39,100

882

119,222

Impact of disposals

0

(2,806)

0

(2,806)

2019 Revenue before impact of disposals

79,239

36,294

882

116,415

Currency impact

22

91

0

113

2019 Revenue at 2020 exchange rate (b)

79,261

36,386

882

116,529

2020 Revenue before impact of acquisitions (c)

81,639

37,977

852

120,467

Revenue from acquisitions

1,029

0

0

1,029

2020 Revenue

82,667

37,977

852

121,496

Organic growth ([c-b/a]

+3.0%

+4.1%

(3.4)%

+3.3%

11

Q2 2020 Revenue

In € thousands

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Group

2019 REVENUE (a)

83,260

42,472

842

126,574

Impact of disposals

0

(2,778)

0

(2,778)

2019 Revenue before impact of disposals

83,260

39,694

842

123,795

Currency impact

(33)

(160)

0

(193)

2019 Revenue at 2020 exchange rate (b)

83,227

39,534

842

123,603

2020 Revenue before impact of acquisitions (c)

76,458

36,170

878

113,506

Revenue from acquisitions

1,197

0

0

1,197

2020 Revenue

77,655

36,170

878

114,703

Organic growth ([c-b/a]

(8.1)%

(7.9)%

+4.2%

(8.0)%

12

H1 2020 Revenue

In € thousands

Division 1

Division 2

Division 3

Group

2019 REVENUE (a)

162,498

81,572

1,724

245,795

Impact of disposals

0

(5,584)

0

(5,584)

2019 Revenue before impact of disposals

162,498

75,988

1,724

240,211

Currency impact

(11)

(69)

0

(79)

2019 Revenue at 2020 exchange rate (b)

162,488

75,920

1,724

240,131

2020 Revenue before impact of acquisitions (c)

158,097

74,147

1,730

233,973

Revenue from acquisitions

2,225

0

0

2,225

2020 Revenue

160,322

74,147

1,730

236,199

Organic growth ([c-b/a]

(2,7)%

(2.2)%

+0.3%

(2.5)%

13

Thank you for your attention

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

Chief Investment Officer - Head of Investor Relations

janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com

Tel: 00 33 1 49 09 33 36 - Mob: 00 33 6 73 25 96 34

Disclaimer

Cegedim SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 516 M 604 M 604 M
Net income 2020 19,3 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net Debt 2020 209 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 447 M 526 M 523 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 831
Free-Float 46,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Labrune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Debroise Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philippe Hamon Head-Research & Development
Pierre Louis Maurice Marucchi Director & Deputy CEO
Laurent Labrune Director & Deputy Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEGEDIM11.38%526
SAP SE15.77%195 201
ORACLE CORPORATION5.04%169 821
SERVICENOW INC.53.66%82 729
INTUIT INC.13.06%77 226
DOCUSIGN, INC.164.84%36 017
