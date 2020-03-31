



PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

Cegedim: Release of its

2019 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 31, 2020

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2019 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on March 31, 2020, under the number: D.20-0218. The report is available free of charge:

·At the company headquarters



Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt



·on its website



https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx



·on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app available on iOS and Android



To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.com/finance/profile/Pages/cegedimir.aspx.

The English version will be uploaded next week.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

‐ The 2019 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

‐ The 2019 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;

‐ The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

‐ The 2019 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;

‐ The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;

‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 june 2020;

‐ Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

‐ Information on the share buyback programme.

Shareholders’ agenda:

Q1 2019 revenue – Monday 27 April 2020

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs almost 5,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue in excess of €500 million in 2019. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook .



Aude Balleydier

Cegedim

Media Relations

and Communications Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

aude.balleydier@cegedim.com

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

Cegedim

Chief Investment Officer

and head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36

janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com

Céline Pardo &

Inrène Semerard

suPR

Media Relations

Tel: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66

+33 (0)6 80 80 83 97

cegedim@supr-agency.com







