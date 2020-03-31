Log in
CEGEDIM    CGM   FR0000053506

CEGEDIM

(CGM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/31 02:15:55 pm
23.525 EUR   -1.77%
02:00pCEGEDIM : Release of its 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
03/20CEGEDIM : Annual result 2019 FY Results Presentation
PU
03/20CEGEDIM : Revenues and profit improved in 2019
AQ
Cegedim: Release of its 2019 Universal Registration Document

03/31/2020 | 02:00pm EDT
 
 

PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

 Cegedim: Release of its
2019 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 31, 2020

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its 2019 Universal Registration Document (in French) has been published in compliance with Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) regulations on March 31, 2020, under the number: D.20-0218. The report is available free of charge:

·At the company headquarters

Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d’Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

·on its website

https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

·on Cegedim IR, the Group’s financial communications app available on iOS and Android

To download the app, visit https://www.cegedim.com/finance/profile/Pages/cegedimir.aspx.

The English version will be uploaded next week.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

‐ The 2019 consolidated financial statements of the Group;

‐ The 2019 statutory financial statements of Cegedim S.A.;

‐ The related auditors’ reports on the consolidated and the statutory financial statements;

‐ The 2019 management report including notably social, societal and environmental information;

‐ The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

‐ Information regarding internal control and risk management;

‐ The draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting of 17 june 2020;

‐ Information concerning fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

‐ Information on the share buyback programme.

Shareholders’ agenda:
Q1 2019 revenue – Monday 27 April 2020

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs almost 5,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue in excess of €500 million in 2019. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com
And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.


Aude Balleydier
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Communications Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
aude.balleydier@cegedim.com
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
Cegedim
Chief Investment Officer
and head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
Céline Pardo &
Inrène Semerard
suPR
Media Relations
Tel: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
  +33 (0)6 80 80 83 97
cegedim@supr-agency.com		 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
