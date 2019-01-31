Disclaimer: This is a free English translation of the PR issued in French, only provided for the convenience of English readers

Cegedim e-business continues its international expansion with the acquisition of Ximantix

A German leader in electronic invoicing for mid-market companies

Boulogne-Billancourt, January 30, 2019

Cegedim e-business, a European expert in BtoB process digitalization, announces the acquisition of Ximantix, a Munich-based German specialist in document and incoming/outgoing invoice digitalization for mid-market companies. With this deal, Cegedim e-business continues to expand internationally in a bid to better meet the needs of its international clients.

Cegedim e-business, which is already active in digitalization in Belgium, France, the United Kingdom and Morocco, now has a solid base for this activity in Germany, Europe’s leading economy. The acquisition of a German leader in the mid-market segment will notably allow Cegedim e-business to increase its offering for SMEs. Ximantix’s clients will enjoy a wider range of services thanks to Cegedim’s international footprint.

Reinhard Wild, Chief Executive Officer of Ximantix Software GmbH, comments, “As Cegedim’s spearhead in Germany we want to do more than just represent one of Europe’s top-performing technology and services companies in the digitalization and optimization sector. We also want to remain the partner of choice for German mid-market companies seeking efficient, secure, automated electronic invoicing.”

Local expertise and an international network

Benoît Garibal, Chief Executive Officer of Cegedim e-business, adds, “By welcoming Ximantix into our family of fast-growing activities, we are making a carefully planned entry into one of Europe’s largest and most dynamic e-invoicing markets and rounding out our offering on the continent. It is vital for us to supply the German market with specific solutions, and that’s precisely what Ximantix will do as a new member of our network of excellence.”

Cegedim e-business’s growing geographic footprint allows it to partner with companies on large-scale digital transformations and meet their need for consistency and efficiency, making it possible to roll out e-invoicing in several countries at once. The expansion is also well timed, as it follows Directive 2014/55/UE of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on electronic invoicing in public procurement.

Cegedim e-business continues to search for new growth and collaborative innovation opportunities to better serve its clients.

About Cegedim e-business:

Cegedim e-business is a European leader in B2B process automation and digitalization. It handles over 850 million data flows annually and connects 120,000 companies worldwide. Cegedim e-business uses its unique range of e-procurement, e-invoicing, e-archiving and e-signature services to help companies of every size and in every business sector make a successful digital transition. Cegedim e-business is a member of the PEPPOL and EESPA European networks. It operates a multichannel electronic exchanges platform that handles any type of document, from contracts to payments, and helps streamline client-supplier relationships while significantly improving administrative efficiency, cash management, and traceability.

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 4,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €468 million in 2018. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

