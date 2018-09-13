Paris, September 13, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.

Permanent information

CEGEREAL STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION AS A LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANY IN CSR

Cegereal announced that it had won three international awards, confirming the effectiveness of its CSR strategy:

- For the third consecutive year, Cegereal won two Gold Awards at the annual conference of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality of its financial and extra-financial reporting. The EPRA aims at promoting, developing and representing all listed real estate companies at the European level. Its purpose is to promote coherent reporting in the real estate sector, both on financial and extra-financial information.

- The Company also took second place in the 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking in the "listed office property companies in Europe" category. With a score of 90/10, it outstripped the sector average of 82/100 to rank in the top 3 for the fourth year running. GRESB is a recognized index that analyzes the environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and policies of real estate companies. With a total of 903 companies analyzed in 2018 (covering 79,000 assets across 64 countries), GRESB has established itself as an international reference in ESG performance assessment for the real estate industry.

In addition to these achievements, Cegereal obtained the highest environmental standards this summer when the Company received both BREEAM In-Use International and NF HQETM Exploitation certification for its entire portfolio. All these distinctions demonstrate Cegereal's commitment to pursue an active CSR policy and further its "Upgreen Your Business" program.

Our annual report is available on our website(http://cegereal.com).

• INVESTOR CALENDAR

-November 15, 2018

Third-quarter 2018 revenue

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Aliénor Miens / +33 6 64 32 81 75alienor.miens@citigatedewerogerson.com

Charlotte de Laroche / +33 1 42 25 76 38info@cegereal.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value was estimated at €1,174 million at June 30, 2018.

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €497 million on September 11, 2018.

www.cegereal.com

2