Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CeGeREAL    CGR   FR0010309096

CEGEREAL (CGR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cegereal : strengthens its position as a leading real estate company in CSR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:48am CEST

Paris, September 13, 2018 - 8:00 a.m.

Permanent information

CEGEREAL STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION AS A LEADING REAL ESTATE COMPANY IN CSR

Cegereal announced that it had won three international awards, confirming the effectiveness of its CSR strategy:

  • - For the third consecutive year, Cegereal won two Gold Awards at the annual conference of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality of its financial and extra-financial reporting.

    The EPRA aims at promoting, developing and representing all listed real estate companies at the European level. Its purpose is to promote coherent reporting in the real estate sector, both on financial and extra-financial information.

  • - The Company also took second place in the 2018 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking in the "listed office property companies in Europe" category. With a score of 90/10, it outstripped the sector average of 82/100 to rank in the top 3 for the fourth year running.

    GRESB is a recognized index that analyzes the environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and policies of real estate companies. With a total of 903 companies analyzed in 2018 (covering 79,000 assets across 64 countries), GRESB has established itself as an international reference in ESG performance assessment for the real estate industry.

In addition to these achievements, Cegereal obtained the highest environmental standards this summer when the Company received both BREEAM In-Use International and NF HQETM Exploitation certification for its entire portfolio. All these distinctions demonstrate Cegereal's commitment to pursue an active CSR policy and further its "Upgreen Your Business" program.

Our annual report is available on our website(http://cegereal.com).

  • INVESTOR CALENDAR

-November 15, 2018

Third-quarter 2018 revenue

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Aliénor Miens / +33 6 64 32 81 75alienor.miens@citigatedewerogerson.com

Charlotte de Laroche / +33 1 42 25 76 38info@cegereal.com

About Cegereal

Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The portfolio's appraisal value was estimated at €1,174 million at June 30, 2018.

From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.

Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of 497 million on September 11, 2018.

www.cegereal.com

2

Disclaimer

CeGeReal SA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:47:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEGEREAL
09:48aCEGEREAL : strengthens its position as a leading real estate company in CSR
PU
08:01aCEGEREAL : the French Core Office REIT, strengthens its position as a leading re..
GL
09/03CEGEREAL : Interim financial report 2018
PU
09/03CEGEREAL, THE FRENCH CORE OFFICE REI : Publication of the 2018 half-year financi..
GL
07/26CEGEREAL : First-half 2018 Results
PU
07/26CEGEREAL, THE FRENCH CORE OFFICE REI : Portfolio value strengthened by dynamic a..
GL
06/21CEGEREAL : SA, the French Core Office REIT - 100% of its portfolio certified for..
GL
05/02CEGEREAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02CEGEREAL : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
04/25CEGEREAL : Rental income of 12.9 million in first-quarter 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20Cegereal 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 53,0 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 580 M
Yield 2018 6,45%
P/E ratio 2018 8,03
P/E ratio 2019 6,71
EV / Sales 2018 20,3x
EV / Sales 2019 19,6x
Capitalization 497 M
Chart CEGEREAL
Duration : Period :
CeGeREAL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEGEREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,0 €
Spread / Average Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jérôme Christian Kathleen Anselme Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Z. Kukral Chairman
Alec Jonathan Emmott Independent Director
Marie-Flore Bachelier Independent Director
Jean-Marc Besson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEGEREAL-1.90%578
BOSTON PROPERTIES-1.62%19 753
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-0.22%8 718
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.17.42%8 116
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.26%7 279
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-4.70%5 163
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.