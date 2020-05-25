Cegereal: Procedural Details Regarding the Provision and Consultation of Information Relating to the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 16 June 2020

Regulatory News:

The combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of CEGEREAL S.A. (Paris:CGR) will be held on 16 June 2020 at 10 a.m., at the registered office, 42 rue de Bassano - 75008 Paris.

The advance notice containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the legal gazette BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 6 May 2020 (bulletin no. 55).

The convening notice will be published in the BALO (bulletin no. 64) on 27 May 2020 and in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés no. 32 on 30 May 2020.

The preparatory documents for the shareholders’ meeting, referred to by Article R. 225-73-1 of the Commercial Code, have been posted on the company’s website (www.cegereal.com).

The documents provided for by Article R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code will be kept available for shareholders as from the date on which the meeting is convened, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

Any registered shareholder can, up to and including the fifth day prior to the meeting, ask the company to send him/her these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the approved intermediary;

Any shareholder may take cognizance of said documents at the company’s registered office.

