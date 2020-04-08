CEL SCI : Important Update For CEL-SCI Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
04/08/2020 | 08:03am EDT

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM), announced today that there are now two options to access the virtual meeting webcast. You may join as a “Guest” or join as a “Shareholder”. If you join as a “Shareholder” you will be required to have a control number and password. The password for the meeting is CVM2020. However, you may join as a “Guest” without a control number and password. The 2020 Annual Meeting will still be held on April 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET and access to the webcast online is available at http://www.meetingcenter.io/291292248.

We encourage you to attend the annual meeting via the webcast due to the governmental restrictions placed on public meetings. Geert Kersten, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presiding at the annual meeting and expects to answer questions submitted by shareholders.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on finding the best way to activate the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. The Company’s lead investigational therapy Multikine is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial involving head and neck cancer, for which the Company has received Orphan Drug Status from the FDA. The Company’s LEAPS technology is being developed for rheumatoid arthritis and as a potential treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with respect to Multikine and the Phase 3 clinical trial of Multikine in patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the clinical trials or nonclinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended September 30, 2019. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Managers
NameTitle
Geert R. Kersten CEO, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Patricia B. Prichep Secretary & Senior Vice President-Operations
Eyal Talor Chief Scientific Officer
Peter R. Young Independent Director
Bruno Jean Marie Baillavoine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEL-SCI CORPORATION25.57%315
GILEAD SCIENCES14.91%94 011
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.12%64 213
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.57%54 593
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.62%22 679
GENMAB A/S-1.32%13 902
