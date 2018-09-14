CEL SCI : Receives $5.4 Million from Warrant Exercises

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) announced today it has
received $5,435,367 through the exercise of warrants to purchase shares
of the Company's common stock during August through September 13, 2018.
As of September 13, 2018, CEL-SCI had 27,351,324 outstanding shares of
common stock.
“We are pleased that warrant holders see the value of CEL-SCI’s common
stock and have chosen to exercise their warrants. CEL-SCI, now better
capitalized with $12 million raised in the first half of the year and
the recent $5.4 million from the warrant exercises, moves forward
towards the anticipated data readout on our pivotal, global Phase 3
study in head and neck cancer,” stated CEL-SCI’s Chief Executive Officer
Geert Kersten.
About CEL-SCI Corporation
CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system while it is
still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival.
Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treats patients who are newly
diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and
neck with Multikine* first, BEFORE they receive surgery, radiation
and/or chemotherapy. This approach is unique. Most other cancer
immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have
been tried and/or failed. Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection),
has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the neoadjuvant
therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head
and neck.
CEL-SCI's Phase 3 study is the largest Phase 3 study in the world for
the treatment of head and neck cancer. Per the study's protocol, newly
diagnosed patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma are
treated with the Multikine treatment regimen for 3 weeks prior to the
Standard of Care (SOC) which involves surgery, chemotherapy and/or
radiation. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "see" the
tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and
thereby better able to mount an attack on the tumor. The aim of
treatment with Multikine is to boost the body's immune system prior to
SOC.
The Company's LEAPS technology is currently being developed as a
therapeutic vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis and is supported by grants
from the National Institutes of Health. The Company has operations in
Vienna, Virginia, and in/near Baltimore, Maryland.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When
used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes,"
"anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected. Such statements include, but are
not limited to, statements about the terms, expected proceeds, use of
proceeds and closing of the offering. Factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the
clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of
any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective,
receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing
any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the
necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in
CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September
30, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the
result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be
made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that
CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this
proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the
Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval.
Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange
by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or
efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive
conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data
involving the investigational therapy Multikine. Further research is
required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in
the Phase 3 clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is in
progress.
