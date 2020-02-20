Log in
CEL SCI : SEC Filing - AW

02/20/2020

HART & HART, LLC

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

1624 Washington Street

Denver, CO 80203

William T. Hart, P.C. ________ harttrinen@aol.com

Will Hart (303) 839-0061

Fax: (303) 839-5414

February 20, 2020

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, NE

Washington, DC 20549

Re: CEL-SCI Corporation

Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Registration Statement on Form S-1

File No. 333-233379

This office represents CEL-SCI Corporation (the "Company"). On behalf of

the Company, we request that the above-captioned Post-Effective Amendment No. 1

to registration statement 333-233379 be withdrawn. The reason for this request

is that the Post-Effective Amendment was filed in error.

No securities were sold by means of the Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to

the registration statement.

Very Truly Yours,

HART & HART, LLC

/s/ William T. Hart

William T. Hart

WTH:tg

Disclaimer

CEL-SCI Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 22:34:07 UTC
