CEL SCI : SEC Filing - AW

February 20, 2020
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, NE
Washington, DC 20549
Re: CEL-SCI Corporation
Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Registration Statement on Form S-1
File No. 333-233379
This office represents CEL-SCI Corporation (the "Company"). On behalf of
the Company, we request that the above-captioned Post-Effective Amendment No. 1
to registration statement 333-233379 be withdrawn. The reason for this request
is that the Post-Effective Amendment was filed in error.
No securities were sold by means of the Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to
the registration statement.
Very Truly Yours,
HART & HART, LLC
/s/ William T. Hart
William T. Hart
WTH:tg
