CEL SCI : U.S. Patent Office Issues CEL-SCI Two Patents for Its LEAPS Vaccine Platform Technology

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced the U.S.
Patent and Trademark Office has issued two new U.S. patents for the
Company’s LEAPS platform technology.
Patent #10,179,174 B2 titled “Method for inducing an immune
response and formulations thereof” is focused on influenza
Patent #10,179,164 B2 titled “Method for inducing an immune
response for treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases or conditions”
CEL-SCI’s LEAPS inventions relate to methods for diagnosing, preventing,
and treating disease by generating or modulating the immune response
through the use of specific peptides. LEAPS is a patented, T-cell
modulation, peptide epitope delivery technology that enables CEL-SCI to
design and synthesize proprietary peptide immunogens. LEAPS compounds
consist of a small T-cell binding peptide ligand linked with a
disease-associated peptide antigen.
The LEAPS platform technology is currently being developed as a
therapeutic vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) under a $1.5 million
grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). Upon completion
of preclinical and Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies for
the LEAPS-based rheumatoid arthritis vaccine candidate CEL-4000, CEL-SCI
intends to file an IND application with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
“These patents will help provide the protection we need as development
of our LEAPS candidates progress from preclinical to clinical studies
and they strengthen our ability to attract potential partners to license
this technology,” said Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, Senior Vice President of
Research, Cellular Immunology.
This platform technology has been shown in several animal models to
preferentially direct the immune response to a cellular (e.g. T-cell),
humoral (antibody) or mixed pathway and has been shown to involve
upregulation of T-regulatory (Treg) cells in some animal models. It has
the potential to be utilized in diseases for which antigenic epitope
sequences have already been identified, such as: a number of infectious
diseases, some cancers, autoimmune diseases (e.g., RA), allergic asthma
and allergy, and select CNS diseases (e.g., Alzheimer's).
About CEL-SCI Corporation
CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system while it is
still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival.
Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treats patients who are newly
diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and
neck with Multikine first, BEFORE they receive surgery, radiation and/or
chemotherapy. This approach is unique. Most other cancer immunotherapies
are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried
and/or failed. Multikine* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), has
received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the neoadjuvant
therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head
and neck.
CEL-SCI's Phase 3 study is the largest Phase 3 study in the world for
the treatment of head and neck cancer. Per the study's protocol, newly
diagnosed patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma are
treated with the Multikine treatment regimen for 3 weeks prior to the
Standard of Care (SOC) which involves surgery, chemotherapy and/or
radiation. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "see" the
tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and
thereby better able to mount an attack on the tumor. The aim of
treatment with Multikine is to boost the body's immune system prior to
SOC.
The Company's LEAPS technology is currently being developed as a
therapeutic vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis and is supported by grants
from the National Institutes of Health. The Company has operations in
Vienna, Virginia, and in/near Baltimore, Maryland.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When
used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes,"
"anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those projected. Such statements include, but are
not limited to, statements about the terms, expected proceeds, use of
proceeds and closing of the offering. Factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the
clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of
any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective,
receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing
any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the
necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in
CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September
30, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the
result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be
made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that
CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this
proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the
Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval.
Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange
by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or
efficacy has not been established for any use. Moreover, no definitive
conclusions can be drawn from the early-phase, clinical-trials data
involving the investigational therapy Multikine. Further research is
required, and early-phase clinical trial results must be confirmed in
the Phase 3 clinical trial of this investigational therapy that is in
progress.
