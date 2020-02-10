CELANESE CORPORATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Celanese Corporation on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
02/10/2020 | 08:56pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) on behalf of Celanese stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Celanese has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 30, 2020, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.35 and adjusted EPS of $1.99. Explaining the difference between GAAP and adjusted EPS, Celanese cited, among other things, a reserve related to a European Commission competition law investigation concerning certain Celanese subsidiaries.

On this news, Celanese's stock price fell $6.69 per share, or 6.07%, to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Celanese shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
