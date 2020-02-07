CELANESE LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces an Investigation into Celanese Corporation, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Celanese Corporation ("Celanese" or the "Company") (NYSE: CE) from allegations that Celanese might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Celanese securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Celanese Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Following the close of the market on January 30, 2020, Celanese reported its full year and fourth quarter of 2019 financial results, which included GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.99. The Company's CFO revealed to shareholders that discrepancy was related to an $89 million reserve booked by the company related to an European Commission competition law investigation.

On this news, Celanese's stock price fell $6.69 per share to close at $103.50 on January 31, 2020.

