CELANESE CORPORATION
Celanese : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

10/06/2018

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediates products. The price increases below are for orders shipped and will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

Product   China  

Asia Outside China
(AOC)

 
(RMB/MT) (USD/MT)
       
 
Acetic Acid ¥300 $60
         
 
Vinyl Acetate Monomer ¥200 $50
         
 
Acetic Anhydride ¥400 $50
         
 
Butyl Acetate - $50
         
 
Ethyl Acetate - $50
 

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 245 M
EBIT 2018 1 815 M
Net income 2018 1 374 M
Debt 2018 2 540 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 11,26
P/E ratio 2019 10,65
EV / Sales 2018 2,47x
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 15 337 M
