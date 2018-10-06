Celanese : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company,
will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl
intermediates products. The price increases below are for orders shipped
and will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and
are incremental to any previously announced increases.
|
Product
|
|
China
|
|
Asia Outside China
(AOC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(RMB/MT)
|
|
(USD/MT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acetic Acid
|
|
¥300
|
|
$60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vinyl Acetate Monomer
|
|
¥200
|
|
$50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acetic Anhydride
|
|
¥400
|
|
$50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butyl Acetate
|
|
-
|
|
$50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ethyl Acetate
|
|
-
|
|
$50
|
|
|
|
|
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production
of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in
most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the
full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial
expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and
the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most
critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our
communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in
Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had
2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese
Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com
or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.
All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International
Corporation or its affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005252/en/