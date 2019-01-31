Log in
CELANESE CORPORATION
Celanese : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

01/31/2019

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediates products. The price increases below are for orders shipped and will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

Product Asia Outside China (AOC)
 
(USD/MT)
 
 
Acetic Acid $90
   
 
Vinyl Acetate Monomer $50
   
 
Butyl Acetate $50
   
 
Ethyl Acetate $50
 

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 231 M
EBIT 2019 1 741 M
Net income 2019 1 366 M
Debt 2019 2 469 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 9,27
P/E ratio 2020 8,52
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 13 083 M
