Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Celanese : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediate products. The price increases below are for orders shipped and will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

Product

    China

 

(RMB/MT)

Acetic Acid     ¥600
Acetic Anhydride     ¥600
   

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELANESE CORPORATION
06:01pCELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
05/30CELANESE CORPORATION : to Attend the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Material..
BU
05/22CELANESE : Announces Acetyls Product Price Increases
BU
05/08CELANESE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08CELANESE : Completes Senior Unsecured Notes Offering
BU
04/30CELANESE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/26CELANESE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/24CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
04/23CELANESE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
04/23CELANESE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 981 M
EBIT 2019 1 673 M
Net income 2019 1 311 M
Debt 2019 2 793 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14
P/E ratio 2020 8,24
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Capitalization 12 019 M
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 120 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Rohr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott McDougald Sutton Chief Operating Officer
Scott Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Verghese Thomas Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION5.51%12 019
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%89 445
AIR LIQUIDE2.81%53 494
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD9.85%35 718
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-10.71%27 497
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About