Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
My previous session
Celanese : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in China

02/15/2019 | 06:07pm EST

DALLAS & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for the following acetyl intermediates products. The price increases below are for orders shipped and will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

Product

China

(RMB/MT)
Acetic Acid ¥550
Vinyl Acetate Monomer ¥300
Acetic Anhydride ¥575
Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions ¥100

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005089/en/

Investor Relations
Chuck Kyrish
+1 972 443 4574
chuck.kyrish@celanese.com
Media Relations - Global
W. Travis Jacobsen
+1 972 443 3750
william.jacobsen@celanese.com
Media Relations Asia (Shanghai)
Helen Zhang
+86 21 3861 9279
lan.zhang@celanese.com
Media Relations Europe (Germany)
Jens Kurth
+49(0)69 45009 1574
j.kurth@celanese.com

Source: Celanese Corporation

Disclaimer

Celanese Corporation published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:06:01 UTC
