Celanese : Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty
materials company, will increase selling prices for Ateva® EVA Polymers.
This price increase is for orders shipped to Asia and will be effective
immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
(USD/MT)
|
|
|
|
|
Ateva® EVA
|
|
|
|
$80
|
|
|
|
|
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production
of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in
most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the
full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial
expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and
the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most
critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our
communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in
Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees
worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information
about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or
our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.
