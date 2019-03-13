Celanese : Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase selling prices for Ateva® EVA Polymers. This price increase is for orders shipped to Asia and will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow.

Product Asia (USD/MT) Ateva® EVA $80

About Celanese

