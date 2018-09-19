Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Celanese : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow in Eastern Europe and Asia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company, today announced it will raise prices of all acetate tow product grades sold in Eastern Europe and Asia by $1.00/kg. This price increase will be effective for orders shipped on or after November 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow.

"We have undertaken significant cost-reduction actions in the last few years to drive the sustainability of our business and ensure we deliver the support, quality and security of supply our customers have grown to rely on from Celanese,” said Marcel van Amerongen, Vice President, Cellulose Derivatives. “To further aid in securing sustainability, it is paramount to increase prices and offset recent declines. Celanese is committed to our acetate tow business as we continue to invest in manufacturing assets, innovation and service in order to position the company as the strategic partner for our customers.”

Customers are encouraged to contact their account manager for additional information.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELANESE CORPORATION
12:01aCELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow in Eastern Europe and Asia
BU
09/17CELANESE CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
09/14CELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
09/14CELANESE : Announces Emulsions Price Increases in Europe
BU
09/05CELANESE : Danone CEO seeks to reassure Morocco consumers amid boycott
RE
09/05CELANESE : Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Polymer Products
BU
08/24CARBOXYLIC ACID MARKET SIZE & SHARE : Infinium Global Research added Latest Res..
AQ
08/23CELANESE : Granted Four New Patents for Sunett® Sweetener
AQ
08/16CELANESE : Announces price increases for engineered materials polymer products
AQ
08/16CELANESE : GRANTED FOUR NEW PATENTS FOR SUNETT SWEETENER; Latest patents enhance..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Celanese to raise prices for engineered materials polymer products 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/20Celanese's (CE) CEO Mark Rohr on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/20Celanese Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19After Hours Gainers / Losers (7/19/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 237 M
EBIT 2018 1 811 M
Net income 2018 1 367 M
Debt 2018 2 540 M
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 11,31
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,47x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 15 303 M
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 131 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Rohr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott McDougald Sutton Chief Operating Officer
Scott Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Verghese Thomas Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION5.89%15 303
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%93 435
AIR LIQUIDE1.76%53 534
PRAXAIR1.49%45 443
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-6.22%40 279
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-18.98%36 577
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.