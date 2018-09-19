Celanese : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow in Eastern Europe and Asia

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company,
today announced it will raise prices of all acetate tow product grades
sold in Eastern Europe and Asia by $1.00/kg. This price increase will be
effective for orders shipped on or after November 1, 2018, or as
contracts otherwise allow.
"We have undertaken significant cost-reduction actions in the last few
years to drive the sustainability of our business and ensure we deliver
the support, quality and security of supply our customers have grown to
rely on from Celanese,” said Marcel van Amerongen, Vice President,
Cellulose Derivatives. “To further aid in securing sustainability, it is
paramount to increase prices and offset recent declines. Celanese is
committed to our acetate tow business as we continue to invest in
manufacturing assets, innovation and service in order to position the
company as the strategic partner for our customers.”
Customers are encouraged to contact their account manager for additional
information.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production
of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in
most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the
full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial
expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and
the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most
critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our
communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in
Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had
2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese
Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com
or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.
All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International
Corporation or its affiliates.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include
information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and
other information that is not historical information. When used in this
release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,”
“anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and
variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based
upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can
be no assurance that the company will realize these benefits or that
these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous
factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed as
forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are
discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on
which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or
unanticipated events or circumstances.
