Celanese : Announces Price Increases on Amcel® and Celcon® Polyacetal (POM) Grades in China

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces price increases on its Amcel® and Celcon® polyacetal (POM) grades, and other functionalized grades.

The price increases below will be effective September 1, 2019, or as contracts otherwise allow.

Product China (USD/kg) AM CE66 Series 0.05 AM CE67 Series 0.05 AM KP20 Series 0.05 AM KP30 Series 0.05 CN CE66 Series 0.05 CN CE66FC Series 0.05

Celanese is a leading supplier of engineered materials and the only supplier with global production facilities providing local supply to all regions of the world. Celanese continues to support its customers globally with a growing specialty portfolio of polyacetals and functionalized grades. The company is committed to enhancing its specialty product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in compounding assets, technologies, and product and application expertise.

Customers should contact their Celanese account manager for more information.

