Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Celanese : Announces Price Increases on Amcel® and Celcon® Polyacetal (POM) Grades in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces price increases on its Amcel® and Celcon® polyacetal (POM) grades, and other functionalized grades.

The price increases below will be effective September 1, 2019, or as contracts otherwise allow.

Product

China

(USD/kg)

AM CE66 Series

0.05

AM CE67 Series

0.05

AM KP20 Series

0.05

AM KP30 Series

0.05

CN CE66 Series

0.05

CN CE66FC Series

0.05

Celanese is a leading supplier of engineered materials and the only supplier with global production facilities providing local supply to all regions of the world. Celanese continues to support its customers globally with a growing specialty portfolio of polyacetals and functionalized grades. The company is committed to enhancing its specialty product offerings and capabilities through ongoing investments in compounding assets, technologies, and product and application expertise.

Customers should contact their Celanese account manager for more information.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELANESE CORPORATION
06:01pCELANESE : Announces Price Increases on Amcel® and Celcon® Polyacetal (POM) Grad..
BU
08:09aCELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
08/29CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
08/20CELANESE : Announces Ethyl Acetate Price Increase in Europe
BU
08/14DOWDUPONT : Ethyl Alcohol & Other Organic Chemical Market 2019 Research Report
AQ
07/30CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
07/30CELANESE : Announces Price Increases on AmcelÂ® and CelconÂ® Polyacetal (POM) Gr..
AQ
07/29CELANESE : Announces Price Increases on Amcel® and Celcon® Polyacetal (POM) Grad..
BU
07/25CELANESE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/23CELANESE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 638 M
EBIT 2019 1 564 M
Net income 2019 1 129 M
Debt 2019 3 257 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 13 829 M
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 118,00  $
Last Close Price 113,37  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Rohr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott McDougald Sutton Chief Operating Officer
Scott Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Verghese Thomas Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION21.75%13 829
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%79 901
AIR LIQUIDE16.32%59 582
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD30.10%41 157
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-9.42%25 254
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP56.06%19 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group