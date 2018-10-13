Celanese : Announces Price Increases on Ateva® EVA Polymers and VAE Emulsion Polymers

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company, today announced the following product price increases.

Celanese will increase list and off-list selling prices for Ateva® EVA polymers. The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped on or after November 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

Product Asia (USD/MT) USA & Canada (USD/lb) Mexico & South America (USD/MT) Ateva® EVA $110 $0.05 $110

Celanese will also increase list and off-list selling prices for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) emulsion polymers. The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped on or after November 5, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to previously announced increases.

Product USA and Canada (USD/lb) South America (USD/MT) Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) $0.04 $90

