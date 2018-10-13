Log in
CELANESE CORPORATION (CE)
Celanese : Announces Price Increases on Ateva® EVA Polymers and VAE Emulsion Polymers

10/13/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company, today announced the following product price increases.

Celanese will increase list and off-list selling prices for Ateva® EVA polymers. The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped on or after November 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

               

Product

   

Asia

 

 

(USD/MT)

     

USA & Canada

 

 

(USD/lb)

     

Mexico &

South America

 

(USD/MT)

Ateva® EVA

   

$110

     

$0.05

     

$110

 

Celanese will also increase list and off-list selling prices for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) emulsion polymers. The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped on or after November 5, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to previously announced increases.

           
Product       USA and Canada

(USD/lb)

      South America

(USD/MT)

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)       $0.04       $90
 

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 245 M
EBIT 2018 1 815 M
Net income 2018 1 377 M
Debt 2018 2 533 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 9,73
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
EV / Sales 2018 2,18x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capitalization 13 268 M
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 130 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Rohr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott McDougald Sutton Chief Operating Officer
Scott Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Verghese Thomas Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION-8.19%13 268
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%92 960
AIR LIQUIDE1.43%52 917
PRAXAIR2.15%44 361
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-12.05%37 776
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-22.99%34 118
