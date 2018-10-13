Celanese : Announces Price Increases on Ateva® EVA Polymers and VAE Emulsion Polymers

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company,
today announced the following product price increases.
Celanese will increase list and off-list selling prices for Ateva® EVA
polymers. The price increases below will be effective for orders shipped
on or after November 1, 2018, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are
incremental to any previously announced increases.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
|
Asia
(USD/MT)
|
|
|
|
USA & Canada
(USD/lb)
|
|
|
|
Mexico &
South America
(USD/MT)
|
Ateva® EVA
|
|
|
$110
|
|
|
|
$0.05
|
|
|
|
$110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celanese will also increase list and off-list selling prices for Vinyl
Acetate Ethylene (VAE) emulsion polymers. The price increases below will
be effective for orders shipped on or after November 5, 2018, or as
contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to previously announced
increases.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
|
|
USA and Canada
(USD/lb)
|
|
|
|
South America
(USD/MT)
|
Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)
|
|
|
|
$0.04
|
|
|
|
$90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
