Celanese : Announces Vinyl Acetate Monomer Price Increases

0
10/24/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, will increase list and off-list selling prices for Vinyl Acetate Monomer. The price increases below will be effective immediately, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases.

 

Product

 

Europe,
Middle-East
& Africa

 

(€/MT)

 

USA &
Canada

 

(USD/lb)

 

Mexico &
South
America

 

(USD/MT)

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

 

€70

 

$0.050

 

$125

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.


© Business Wire 2019
