CELANESE CORPORATION (CE)

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE)
Celanese : Completes Acquisition of Next Polymers

0
01/02/2019 | 11:01pm CET

Acquisition expands Celanese customer base and production capabilities in India

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Next Polymers Ltd., one of India’s largest engineering thermoplastics (ETP) compounders.

“This acquisition complements our rapidly growing India business and establishes Celanese as a leader in the Indian ETP market by broadening our ability to serve nylon and other engineered materials customers with high product quality and service levels, while also offering our customers a wider range of polymer products,” said Scott Sutton, Celanese Chief Operating Officer. “This step also offers our new employees career growth opportunities as part of a global chemical and materials company focused on numerous stewardship initiatives.”

By adding a new production unit in India, this acquisition further expands Celanese’s global manufacturing footprint with a world-class domestic compounding facility and 10 production lines to support local customers in a fast-growing market and leverage a potential export base. The acquisition also grows Celanese’s capability in compounding polymers with post-industrial content, an increasingly important focus area that reinforces the company’s commitment to waste reduction and environmental accountability.

Celanese will manage Next Polymer’s ETP product portfolio within its engineered materials business to include the following products:

  • Nylon 6 and Nylon 66
  • Polypropylene
  • Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
  • Polycarbonate
  • Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Next Polymers specializes in custom compounding of various ETP materials and is located in Mumbai, India, with an approximate 20 kilo tons per annum compounding production facility in Silvassa, located in the union territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time. Celanese announced its agreement to acquire Next Polymers in October 2018.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release, including with respect to the acquisition. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2019
