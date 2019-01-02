Celanese : Completes Acquisition of Next Polymers

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty
materials company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of
Next Polymers Ltd., one of India’s largest engineering thermoplastics
(ETP) compounders.
“This acquisition complements our rapidly growing India business and
establishes Celanese as a leader in the Indian ETP market by broadening
our ability to serve nylon and other engineered materials customers with
high product quality and service levels, while also offering our
customers a wider range of polymer products,” said Scott Sutton,
Celanese Chief Operating Officer. “This step also offers our new
employees career growth opportunities as part of a global chemical and
materials company focused on numerous stewardship initiatives.”
By adding a new production unit in India, this acquisition further
expands Celanese’s global manufacturing footprint with a world-class
domestic compounding facility and 10 production lines to support local
customers in a fast-growing market and leverage a potential export base.
The acquisition also grows Celanese’s capability in compounding polymers
with post-industrial content, an increasingly important focus area that
reinforces the company’s commitment to waste reduction and environmental
accountability.
Celanese will manage Next Polymer’s ETP product portfolio within its
engineered materials business to include the following products:
-
Nylon 6 and Nylon 66
-
Polypropylene
-
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
-
Polycarbonate
-
Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)
Next Polymers specializes in custom compounding of various ETP materials
and is located in Mumbai, India, with an approximate 20 kilo tons per
annum compounding production facility in Silvassa, located in the union
territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed at this
time. Celanese announced
its agreement to acquire Next Polymers in October 2018.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production
of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in
most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the
full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial
expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and
the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most
critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our
communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in
Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had
2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese
Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com
or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.
All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International
Corporation or its affiliates.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include
information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and
other information that is not historical information. When used in this
release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,”
“anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and
variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based
upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can
be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these
benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a
number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this
release, including with respect to the acquisition. Numerous factors,
many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking
statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the
company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any
forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or
unanticipated events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005534/en/