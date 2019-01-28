Celanese Corporation : Reports Full Year 2018 and Fourth Quarter Earnings; Reaffirms Long-term Growth Outlook
Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials company,
today reported record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $8.95 and
adjusted earnings per share of $11.00 for 2018. The Company also
reported fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.73 and
adjusted earnings per share of $2.38. The difference between GAAP and
adjusted earnings per share for the quarter and year was due to Certain
Items, primarily a pension mark to market adjustment as well as expenses
related to M&A and restructuring activities. Net sales for the year grew
17 percent over 2017 to $7.2 billion on price and volume expansion.
Robust contributions from both Engineered Materials and the Acetyl Chain
drove financial performance for the year. The Acetyl Chain elevated
earnings to new levels by exercising its business model to grow volume
and price year over year amid improving industry fundamentals.
Engineered Materials grew through expanded project commercializations,
contributions from the Nilit and Omni acquisitions, and improved joint
venture performance. Celanese generated operating cash flow of $1.6
billion and free cash flow of $1.2 billion, both records, and deployed
it to high return investments with the Clear Lake VAM expansion,
acquisition of a Linde synthesis gas unit at Clear Lake, and
acquisitions of Omni and Next Polymers. During the year, Celanese
returned a record $1.1 billion in cash to shareholders through share
repurchases and dividends.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(In $ millions, except per share data)
Net Sales
Engineered Materials
622
580
2,593
2,213
Acetate Tow
161
157
649
668
Acetyl Chain
936
888
4,042
3,371
Intersegment Eliminations
(30
)
(32
)
(129
)
(112
)
Total
1,689
1,593
7,155
6,140
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(As Adjusted)
(As Adjusted)
(unaudited)
(In $ millions, except per share data)
Operating Profit (Loss)
Engineered Materials
95
98
460
412
Acetate Tow
19
41
130
189
Acetyl Chain
211
175
1,024
509
Other Activities
(66
)
(74
)
(280
)
(253
)
Total
259
240
1,334
857
Net earnings (loss)
101
204
1,213
849
Adjusted EBIT(1)(2)
Engineered Materials
150
142
694
599
Acetate Tow
53
68
273
301
Acetyl Chain
215
178
1,022
575
Other Activities
(25
)
(36
)
(137
)
(119
)
Total
393
352
1,852
1,356
Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense)
Engineered Materials
49
43
219
171
Acetate Tow
25
26
116
107
Operating EBITDA(1)
471
431
2,168
1,659
Diluted EPS - continuing operations
$
0.73
$
1.50
$
8.95
$
6.19
Diluted EPS - total
$
0.75
$
1.49
$
8.91
$
6.09
Adjusted EPS(1)
$
2.38
$
1.98
$
11.00
$
7.51
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(98
)
(92
)
(507
)
(549
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(526
)
145
(1,165
)
(351
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
363
58
1,558
803
Free cash flow(1)
261
(38
)
1,198
509
_____________________________
(1)
See "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures" below.
(2)
The Company's discussion of adjusted earnings includes use of the
term "segment income". This non-GAAP term is defined below and
reconciled in our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental
Information document below.
Full Year Business Segment Overview
Engineered Materials
Engineered Materials' net sales grew 17 percent over 2017 to $2.6
billion. GAAP operating profit of $460 million and segment income of
$694 million were driven by both price and volume expansion over 2017.
Project commercializations totaling 3,274 for the year, contributions
from the Nilit and Omni acquisitions, and improved affiliate performance
delivered the fourth straight year of GAAP operating profit expansion
and fifth straight year of segment income expansion for the segment.
Engineered Materials delivered GAAP operating profit margin of 17.7
percent and segment income margin of 26.8 percent for the year. Volume
growth of 9 percent over 2017 was driven by incremental project
commercializations and contributions from acquisitions, and more than
offset broad destocking across the value chain at the end of 2018. The
segment expanded pricing 6 percent over 2017 levels on improved mix and
commercial initiatives throughout the year. Affiliate earnings expanded
27 percent over 2017 to $218 million, primarily due to Celanese's higher
economic interest in the Ibn Sina joint venture and higher MTBE pricing.
Acetyl Chain
The Acetyl Chain generated net sales of $4.0 billion in 2018, an
increase of 20 percent over the prior year. Pricing expanded 19 percent
over 2017 levels as the business flexed its global network amid
sustained improvements in industry fundamentals and utilization rates.
GAAP operating profit of $1.0 billion and segment income of
$1.0 billion, both records, represent another step up in the earnings
power of the segment. The Acetyl Chain delivered highest-ever GAAP
operating profit margin of 25.3 percent, a 1,020 basis point improvement
over 2017, and record segment income margin of 25.3 percent, an 820
basis point expansion over the same period. Since implementing a model
to leverage its global network, the business has demonstrated multiple
years of continued margin expansion by identifying highest value
commercial opportunities while driving productivity. Numerous
activations to optimize the broad network delivered margin expansion in
2018 that more than offset increases in raw material, freight, and
energy costs.
Acetate Tow
Acetate Tow GAAP operating profit was $130 million and segment income
was $273 million for the year. Volume was flat year over year. Pricing
in 2018 fell 3 percent off 2017 due to lower industry capacity
utilization and was partially offset by mix. Raw material costs
increased in 2018 over the prior year, primarily driven by higher
acetyls pricing and freight costs. Dividends from affiliates were $116
million, 8 percent higher than last year.
Recent Highlights
Announced global reconfiguration of the acetic acid production
footprint by expanding Clear Lake, Texas acetic acid capacity to
approximately 2.0 million tons by late 2021 with limited net change in
the Company's total system tonnage via equivalent productivity options
in Singapore and Nanjing, China.
Signed an agreement to acquire India-based Next Polymers Ltd., one of
the country's largest domestic engineering thermoplastic (ETP)
compounders. Completed on January 2, 2019, the acquisition adds 20 kt
of local compounding capacity.
Announced the signing of an agreement to acquire a 365 kt synthesis
gas production unit from Linde, located at the Company's Clear Lake,
Texas Acetyl Chain production facility.
Commercialized 866 Engineered Materials projects in the fourth quarter
of 2018. Total new project completions in 2018 were 3,274, a 47
percent increase year over year.
Selected to join the S&P 500 index effective prior to the open of
trading on December 24, 2018.
Completed a registered offering of €500 million of 2.125% Senior Notes
due 2027, using proceeds primarily to refinance an existing term loan
maturing in 2021. Also extended maturity of revolving credit facility
to 5 years and increased to $1.25 billion. This extends Celanese debt
maturities while also reducing interest costs.
Fourth Quarter Business Segment Overview
Engineered Materials
Engineered Materials delivered record fourth quarter net sales of $622
million, 7 percent higher than the same quarter of 2017. The segment
delivered fourth quarter GAAP operating profit of $95 million and fourth
quarter segment income of $150 million as the business grew pricing and
volume over the prior year. In the fourth quarter, a focused effort to
extend the opportunity pipeline model grew Engineered Materials volumes
over the fourth quarter of 2017, more than offsetting a reset of
inventory levels across the industry value chain which began late in the
quarter. The opportunity pipeline commercialized 866 projects in the
quarter, 48 percent higher than the same quarter of 2017, as the
business increasingly met customer innovation needs with customized
technology solutions. GAAP operating profit margin was 15.3 percent and
segment income margin was 24.1 percent, respectively, down 160 and 40
basis points from last year, driven by new acquisitions contributing to
margin dilution and strong growth in Asia.Margins are expected
to recover from fourth quarter levels as the segment returns to more
normalized regional sales mix and lower raw material costs in the
quarter flow through inventory.
Acetyl Chain
The Acetyl Chain's net sales for the quarter were $936 million, 5
percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by price
increases. GAAP operating profit of $211 million and segment income of
$215 million, fourth quarter records, both increased by 21 percent over
the same quarter last year. The global supply network and integrated
product chain positioned the Acetyl Chain to expand pricing in excess of
raw material increases year over year. Volume in the quarter declined 2
percent over the fourth quarter of 2017 as the segment offset most of
the impact of an extended VAM turnaround at Clear Lake and customer
destocking in the quarter, particularly in Asia. The Acetyl Chain
delivered GAAP operating margin of 22.5 percent and segment income
margin of 23.0 percent, both fourth quarter records, sustaining margin
levels in a quarter with winter seasonality.
Acetate Tow
Acetate Tow recorded fourth quarter GAAP operating profit of $19 million
and segment income of $53 million. Income in the quarter declined year
over year due primarily to the impact of an inventory build in the
fourth quarter of 2017 and higher acetyls raw material costs. Pricing
declined 2 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. Segment performance
is expected to rebound sequentially in the first quarter of 2019, more
consistent with the third quarter of 2018.
Cash Flow and Tax
Celanese generated operating cash flow of $1.6 billion and free cash
flow of $1.2 billion for the year. Capital expenditures for the year was
$337 million, approximately $70 million higher than 2017 due to a number
of productivity investments and incremental expansion projects across
businesses. For the year, $1.1 billion of cash was returned to
shareholders, including $817 million in share repurchases and
$280 million in cash dividends. The Company completed $567 million in
share repurchases in the fourth quarter with $713 million remaining
under the current share repurchase authorization as of
December 31, 2018. The effective US GAAP tax rate was 19 percent for
2018 compared to 20 percent for 2017. The tax rate for adjusted earnings
per share was 14 percent for 2018, 2 percent lower year over year,
primarily due to the impact of US tax reform.
Outlook
"Underlying fundamentals and forward looking demand forecasts for our
products and solutions-based businesses remain strong. The strength of
our business models, additional contribution from organic investment
projects underway, and planned acquisition contributions give us
confidence in reaffirming our plan to earn $12 per share in 2020. Having
said that, we believe the economic weakness surfacing last quarter
primarily in Europe and Asia will continue through the first quarter and
into the second before global business starts to recover. Assuming this
slower start and expecting some fourth quarter 2019 moderation, which we
commonly see, we would anticipate 2019 adjusted earnings of
approximately $10.50 per share. We will be in a better position to
refine this outlook during our first quarter earnings call in April,
based on updated views of customer activity and economic trends," said
Mark Rohr, chairman and chief executive officer.
Regarding a forward view on a US GAAP basis, we are unable to reconcile
forecasted adjusted earnings per share growth to US GAAP diluted
earnings per share without unreasonable efforts because a forecast of
Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains/losses, is not
practical. The Company's earnings presentation and prepared remarks
related to the fourth quarter and full year results will be posted on
its website at investors.celanese.com under News & Events/Presentations
after market close on January 28, 2019. Information about Non-US GAAP
measures is included in a Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and
Supplemental Information document posted on our website and available at
the link below. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production
of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in
most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the
full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial
expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and
the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most
critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our
communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in
Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700employees worldwide
and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about
Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com
or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include
information concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures,
financing needs and other information that is not historical
information. All forward-looking statements are based upon current
expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no
assurance that the company will realize these expectations or that these
beliefs will prove correct.There are a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements
contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, among
other things: changes in general economic, business, political and
regulatory conditions in the countries or regions in which we operate;
the length and depth of product and industry business cycles,
particularly in the automotive, electrical, textiles, electronics and
construction industries; changes in the price and availability of raw
materials, particularly changes in the demand for, supply of, and market
prices of ethylene, methanol, natural gas, wood pulp and fuel oil and
the prices for electricity and other energy sources; the ability to pass
increases in raw material prices on to customers or otherwise improve
margins through price increases; the ability to maintain plant
utilization rates and to implement planned capacity additions and
expansions; the ability to reduce or maintain their current levels of
production costs and to improve productivity by implementing
technological improvements to existing plants; increased price
competition and theintroduction of competing products by other
companies; market acceptance of our technology; the ability to obtain
governmental approvals and to construct facilities on terms and
schedules acceptable to the company; changes in the degree of
intellectual property and other legal protection afforded to our
products or technologies, or the theft of such intellectual property;
compliance and other costs and potential disruption or interruption of
production or operations due to accidents, interruptions in sources of
raw materials, cyber security incidents, terrorism or political unrest
or other unforeseen events or delays in construction or operation of
facilities, including as a result of geopolitical conditions, the
occurrence of acts of war or terrorist incidents or as a result of
weather or natural disasters; potential liability for remedial actions
and increased costs under existing or future environmental regulations,
including those relating to climate change; potential liability
resulting from pending or future litigation, or from changes in the
laws, regulations or policies of governments or other governmental
activities in the countries in which we operate; changes in currency
exchange rates and interest rates; our level of indebtedness, which
could diminish our ability to raise additional capital to fund
operations or limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or
the chemicals industry; and various other factors discussed from time to
time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on
which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or
unanticipated events or circumstances.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presentation
This document presents the Company's three business segments,
Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow and Acetyl Chain.
Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Information
This release uses the following Non-US GAAP measures: adjusted EBIT,
adjusted EBIT margin, operating EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and
free cash flow. These measures are not recognized in accordance with US
GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to US GAAP measures of
performance or liquidity. The most directly comparable financial measure
presented in accordance with US GAAP in our consolidated financial
statements for adjusted EBIT and operating EBITDA is net earnings (loss)
attributable to Celanese Corporation; for adjusted EBIT margin is
operating margin; for adjusted earnings per share is earnings (loss)
from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation per
common share-diluted; and for free cash flow is net cash provided by
(used in) operations.
Definitions of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBIT is a performance measure used by the Company and is
defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese
Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less
interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense and
taxes, and further adjusted for Certain Items (refer to Table 8 of our
Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document).
We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted EBIT on a
forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document)
when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or
estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available
without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of
forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as
mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred,
are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the
same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of
the unavailable information. Adjusted EBIT margin is defined by the
Company as adjusted EBIT divided by net sales.
Adjusted EBIT by business segment may also be referred to by
management as segment income. Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment
may also be referred to by management as segment income margin.
Operating EBITDA is a performance measure used by the Company and
is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to
Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued
operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus
refinancing expense, taxes and depreciation and amortization, and
further adjusted for Certain Items, which Certain Items include
accelerated depreciation and amortization expense. Operating EBITDA is
equal to adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted earnings per share is a performance measure used by the
Company and is defined by the Company as earnings (loss) from
continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted
for income tax (provision) benefit, Certain Items, and refinancing and
related expenses, divided by the number of basic common shares and
dilutive restricted stock units and stock options calculated using the
treasury method. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted
earnings per share on a forward-looking basis (including those
contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful
or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the
information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due
to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of
Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that
have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be
reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address
the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Note:
The income tax expense (benefit) on Certain Items ("Non-GAAP
adjustments") is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing
jurisdictions in which the Non-GAAP adjustments occurred and includes
both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit). The income tax
rate used for adjusted earnings per share approximates the midpoint in
a range of forecasted tax rates for the year. This range may include
certain partial or full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related
costs, where applicable, and specifically excludes changes in
uncertain tax positions, discrete recognition of GAAP items on a
quarterly basis, other pre-tax items adjusted out of our GAAP earnings
for adjusted earnings per share purposes, and changes in management's
assessments regarding the ability to realize deferred tax assets for
GAAP. In determining the adjusted earnings per share tax rate, we
reflect the impact of foreign tax credits when utilized, or expected
to be utilized, absent discrete events impacting the timing of foreign
tax credit utilization. We analyze this rate quarterly and adjust it
if there is a material change in the range of forecasted tax rates; an
updated forecast would not necessarily result in a change to our tax
rate used for adjusted earnings per share. The adjusted tax rate is an
estimate and may differ from the actual tax rate used for GAAP
reporting in any given reporting period. Table 3a of our Non-US GAAP
Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document summarizes
the reconciliation of our estimated GAAP effective tax rate to the
adjusted tax rate. The estimated GAAP rate excludes discrete
recognition of GAAP items due to our inability to forecast such items.
As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the
reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate
for actual results.
Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is
defined by the Company as cash flow from operations, less capital
expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for
capital contributions from or distributions to Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
("Mitsui") related to our methanol joint venture, Fairway Methanol LLC
("Fairway").
Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of the Non-US GAAP financial measures used in this
press release to the comparable US GAAP financial measure, together with
information about the purposes and uses of non-US GAAP financial
measures, are included in our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and
Supplemental Information document filed as an exhibit to our Current
Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on or about January 28, 2019 and
also available on our website at investors.celanese.com under Financial
Information/Non-GAAP Financial Measures, or at this link: http://investors.celanese.com/interactive/lookandfeel/4103411/Non-GAAP.PDF.
Results Unaudited
The results in this document, together with the adjustments made to
present the results on a comparable basis, have not been audited and are
based on internal financial data furnished to management. Quarterly
results should not be taken as an indication of the results of
operations to be reported for any subsequent period or for the full
fiscal year.
Supplemental Information
Additional information about our prior period performance is included
in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Non-US GAAP Financial
Measures and Supplemental Information document.
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
(As Adjusted)
(In $ millions, except share and per share data)
Net sales
1,689
1,593
Cost of sales
(1,269
)
(1,180
)
Gross profit
420
413
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(134
)
(143
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(6
)
(6
)
Research and development expenses
(18
)
(20
)
Other (charges) gains, net
—
(2
)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
(2
)
(1
)
Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net
(1
)
(1
)
Operating profit (loss)
259
240
Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates
53
48
Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit
(expense)
(139
)
(23
)
Interest expense
(30
)
(31
)
Refinancing expense
(1
)
—
Interest income
2
—
Dividend income - equity investments
25
26
Other income (expense), net
5
5
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax
174
265
Income tax (provision) benefit
(76
)
(60
)
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
98
205
Earnings (loss) from operation of discontinued operations
4
(2
)
Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations
—
—
Income tax (provision) benefit from discontinued operations
(1
)
1
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
3
(1
)
Net earnings (loss)
101
204
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2
)
(1
)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation
99
203
Amounts attributable to Celanese Corporation
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
96
204
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
3
(1
)
Net earnings (loss)
99
203
Earnings (loss) per common share - basic
Continuing operations
0.73
1.50
Discontinued operations
0.02
(0.01
)
Net earnings (loss) - basic
0.75
1.49
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
Continuing operations
0.73
1.50
Discontinued operations
0.02
(0.01
)
Net earnings (loss) - diluted
0.75
1.49
Weighted average shares (in millions)
Basic
131.2
135.8
Diluted
132.1
136.3
Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
(As Adjusted)
(In $ millions, except share and per share data)
Net sales
7,155
6,140
Cost of sales
(5,183
)
(4,629
)
Gross profit
1,972
1,511
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(546
)
(496
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(24
)
(20
)
Research and development expenses
(72
)
(73
)
Other (charges) gains, net
9
(59
)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
—
(1
)
Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net
(5
)
(5
)
Operating profit (loss)
1,334
857
Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates
233
183
Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit
(expense)
(62
)
44
Interest expense
(125
)
(122
)
Refinancing expense
(1
)
—
Interest income
6
2
Dividend income - equity investments
117
108
Other income (expense), net
8
3
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax
1,510
1,075
Income tax (provision) benefit
(292
)
(213
)
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
1,218
862
Earnings (loss) from operation of discontinued operations
(5
)
(16
)
Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations
—
—
Income tax (provision) benefit from discontinued operations
—
3
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
(5
)
(13
)
Net earnings (loss)
1,213
849
Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6
)
(6
)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation
1,207
843
Amounts attributable to Celanese Corporation
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
1,212
856
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations
(5
)
(13
)
Net earnings (loss)
1,207
843
Earnings (loss) per common share - basic
Continuing operations
9.03
6.21
Discontinued operations
(0.04
)
(0.10
)
Net earnings (loss) - basic
8.99
6.11
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
Continuing operations
8.95
6.19
Discontinued operations
(0.04
)
(0.10
)
Net earnings (loss) - diluted
8.91
6.09
Weighted average shares (in millions)
Basic
134.3
137.9
Diluted
135.4
138.3
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited
As of December 31,
2018
2017
(In $ millions)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
439
576
Trade receivables - third party and affiliates, net
1,017
986
Non-trade receivables, net
301
244
Inventories
1,046
900
Marketable securities, at fair value
31
32
Other assets
40
54
Total current assets
2,874
2,792
Investments in affiliates
979
976
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,719
3,762
Deferred income taxes
84
366
Other assets
290
338
Goodwill
1,057
1,003
Intangible assets, net
310
301
Total assets
9,313
9,538
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt -
third party and affiliates
561
326
Trade payables - third party and affiliates
819
807
Other liabilities
343
354
Income taxes payable
56
72
Total current liabilities
1,779
1,559
Long-term debt
2,970
3,315
Deferred income taxes
255
211
Uncertain tax positions
158
156
Benefit obligations
564
585
Other liabilities
208
413
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
—
—
Treasury stock, at cost
(2,849
)
(2,031
)
Additional paid-in capital
233
175
Retained earnings
5,847
4,920
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(247
)
(177
)
Total Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity
2,984
2,887
Noncontrolling interests
395
412
Total equity
3,379
3,299
Total liabilities and equity
9,313
9,538
Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental
Information
January 28, 2019
In this document, the terms the "Company," "we" and "our" refer to
Celanese Corporation and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.
Purpose
The purpose of this document is to provide information of interest to
investors, analysts and other parties including supplemental financial
information and reconciliations and other information concerning our use
of non-US GAAP financial measures. This document is updated quarterly.
Presentation
This document presents the Company's three business segments,
Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow and Acetyl Chain.
Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time, management may publicly disclose certain numerical
"non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of our earnings releases,
financial presentations, earnings conference calls, investor and analyst
meetings and otherwise. For these purposes, the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC") defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical
measure of historical or future financial performance, financial
position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to
adjustments that effectively exclude amounts, included in the most
directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with
US GAAP, and vice versa for measures that include amounts, or are
subject to adjustments that effectively include amounts, that are
excluded from the most directly comparable US GAAP measure so calculated
and presented. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted
accounting principles in the United States.
Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are provided as
additional information to investors, analysts and other parties because
the Company believes them to be important supplemental measures for
assessing our financial and operating results and as a means to evaluate
our financial condition and period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP
financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not
be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, net earnings (loss),
operating profit (loss), operating margin, cash flow from operating
activities (together with cash flow from investing and financing
activities), earnings per share or any other US GAAP financial measure.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered within the
context of our complete audited and unaudited financial results for the
given period, which are available on the Financial Information/Documents
page of our website, investors.celanese.com. The definition and method
of calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may be
different from other companies' methods for calculating measures with
the same or similar titles. Investors, analysts and other parties should
understand how another company calculates such non-GAAP financial
measures before comparing the other company's non-GAAP financial
measures to any of our own. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be
indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are
they intended to be predictive or projections of future results.
Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, whenever we refer
to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also present in this document,
in the presentation itself or on a Form 8-K in connection with the
presentation on the Financial Information/Non-GAAP Financial Measures
page of our website, investors.celanese.com, to the extent practicable,
the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented
in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences
between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable
GAAP financial measure.
This document includes definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP
financial measures used from time to time by the Company.
Specific Measures Used
This document provides information about the following non-GAAP
measures: adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, operating EBITDA,
operating EBITDA margin, operating profit (loss) attributable to
Celanese Corporation, adjusted earnings per share, net debt, free cash
flow and return on invested capital (adjusted). The most directly
comparable financial measure presented in accordance with US GAAP in our
consolidated financial statements for adjusted EBIT and operating EBITDA
is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation; for
adjusted EBIT margin and operating EBITDA margin is operating margin;
for operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation is
operating profit (loss); for adjusted earnings per share is earnings
(loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation
per common share-diluted; for net debt is total debt; for free cash flow
is net cash provided by (used in) operations; and for return on invested
capital (adjusted) is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese
Corporation divided by the sum of the average of beginning and end of
the year short- and long-term debt and Celanese Corporation
stockholders' equity.
Definitions
Adjusted EBIT is a performance measure used by the Company and is
defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese
Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less
interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense and
taxes, and further adjusted for Certain Items (refer to Table 8). We
believe that adjusted EBIT provides transparent and useful information
to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating and
assessing our primary operating results from period-to-period after
removing the impact of unusual, non-operational or
restructuring-related activities that affect comparability. Our
management recognizes that adjusted EBIT has inherent limitations
because of the excluded items. Adjusted EBIT is one of the measures
management uses for planning and budgeting, monitoring and evaluating
financial and operating results and as a performance metric in the
Company's incentive compensation plan. We do not provide
reconciliations for adjusted EBIT on a forward-looking basis
(including those contained in this document) when we are unable to
provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of
reconciling items and the information is not available without
unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of
forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as
mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred,
are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the
same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of
the unavailable information. Adjusted EBIT margin is defined by the
Company as adjusted EBIT divided by net sales. Adjusted EBIT margin
has the same uses and limitations as Adjusted EBIT.
Adjusted EBIT by business segment may also be referred to by
management as segment income. Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment
may also be referred to by management as segment income margin.
Operating EBITDA is a performance measure used by the Company and
is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to
Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued
operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus
refinancing expense, taxes and depreciation and amortization, and
further adjusted for Certain Items, which Certain Items include
accelerated depreciation and amortization expense. Operating EBITDA is
equal to adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization. We believe
that Operating EBITDA provides transparent and useful information to
investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating our operating
performance relative to our peer companies. Operating EBITDA margin is
defined by the Company as Operating EBITDA divided by net sales.
Operating EBITDA margin has the same uses and limitations as Operating
EBITDA.
Operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation is
defined by the Company as operating profit (loss), less earnings
(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI"). We believe
that operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation
provides transparent and useful information to management, investors,
analysts and other parties in evaluating our core operational
performance. Operating margin attributable to Celanese Corporation is
defined by the Company as operating profit (loss) attributable to
Celanese Corporation divided by net sales. Operating margin
attributable to Celanese Corporation has the same uses and limitations
as Operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation.
Adjusted earnings per share is a performance measure used by the
Company and is defined by the Company as earnings (loss) from
continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted
for income tax (provision) benefit, Certain Items, and refinancing and
related expenses, divided by the number of basic common shares and
dilutive restricted stock units and stock options calculated using the
treasury method. We believe that adjusted earnings per share provides
transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts
and other parties in evaluating and assessing our primary operating
results from period-to-period after removing the impact of the above
stated items that affect comparability and as a performance metric in
the Company's incentive compensation plan. We do not provide
reconciliations for adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking
basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable
to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of
reconciling items and the information is not available without
unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of
forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as
mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred,
are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the
same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of
the unavailable information.
Note: The income tax
expense (benefit) on Certain Items ("Non-GAAP adjustments") is
determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in
which the Non-GAAP adjustments occurred and includes both current and
deferred income tax expense (benefit). The income tax rate used for
adjusted earnings per share approximates the midpoint in a range of
forecasted tax rates for the year. This range may include certain
partial or full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs,
where applicable, and specifically excludes changes in uncertain tax
positions, discrete recognition of GAAP items on a quarterly basis,
other pre-tax items adjusted out of our GAAP earnings for adjusted
earnings per share purposes and changes in management's assessments
regarding the ability to realize deferred tax assets for GAAP. In
determining the adjusted earnings per share tax rate, we reflect the
impact of foreign tax credits when utilized, or expected to be
utilized, absent discrete events impacting the timing of foreign tax
credit utilization. We analyze this rate quarterly and adjust it if
there is a material change in the range of forecasted tax rates; an
updated forecast would not necessarily result in a change to our tax
rate used for adjusted earnings per share. The adjusted tax rate is an
estimate and may differ from the actual tax rate used for GAAP
reporting in any given reporting period. Table 3a summarizes the
reconciliation of our estimated GAAP effective tax rate to the
adjusted tax rate. The estimated GAAP rate excludes discrete
recognition of GAAP items due to our inability to forecast such items.
As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the
reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate
for actual results.
Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is
defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operations,
less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and
adjusted for capital contributions from or distributions to Mitsui &
Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") related to our methanol joint venture, Fairway
Methanol LLC ("Fairway"). We believe that free cash flow provides
useful information to management, investors, analysts and other
parties in evaluating the Company's liquidity and credit quality
assessment because it provides an indication of the long-term cash
generating ability of our business. Although we use free cash flow as
a measure to assess the liquidity generated by our business, the use
of free cash flow has important limitations, including that free cash
flow does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service our
indebtedness, lease obligations, unconditional purchase obligations or
pension and postretirement funding obligations.
Net debt is defined by the Company as total debt less cash and cash
equivalents. We believe that net debt provides useful information to
management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating
changes to the Company's capital structure and credit quality
assessment.
Return on invested capital (adjusted) is defined by the Company as
adjusted EBIT, tax effected using the adjusted tax rate, divided by
the sum of the average of beginning and end of the year short- and
long-term debt and Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity. We
believe that return on invested capital (adjusted) provides useful
information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in
order to assess our income generation from the point of view of our
stockholders and creditors who provide us with capital in the form of
equity and debt and whether capital invested in the Company yields
competitive returns. In addition, achievement of certain predetermined
targets relating to return on invested capital (adjusted) is one of
the factors we consider in determining the amount of performance-based
compensation received by our management.
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Information we believe to be of interest to investors,
analysts and other parties includes the following:
Net sales for each of our business segments and the percentage
increase or decrease in net sales attributable to price, volume,
currency and other factors for each of our business segments.
Cash dividends received from our equity investments.
For those consolidated ventures in which the Company owns or is
exposed to less than 100% of the economics, the outside stockholders'
interests are shown as NCI. Beginning in 2014, this includes Fairway
for which the Company's ownership percentage is 50%. Amounts referred
to as "attributable to Celanese Corporation" are net of any applicable
NCI.
Recent Developments
Effective January 1, 2018, we reorganized our operating and
reportable segments to align with recent structural and management
reporting changes. The changes reflect the movement of our food
ingredients business from the Consumer Specialties reportable segment
into the Engineered Materials reportable segment. In addition, the
former Consumer Specialties reportable segment was renamed the Acetate
Tow segment, and the former Advanced Engineered Materials reportable
segment was renamed the Engineered Materials segment. This
reorganization better reflects how we manage our food ingredients'
related products commercially. Engineered Materials and food ingredients
are both project-based models that focus on delivering customized
solutions and are led by the same senior management team.
Effective December 31, 2018, we further reorganized our operating and
reportable segments to align with recent structural and management
reporting changes. The change reflects the resegmentation of the former
Industrial Specialties and former Acetyl Intermediates operating and
reportable segments, to the Acetyl Chain operating and reportable
segment. This reorganization reflects the culmination of a shift in
operating strategy and organizational hierarchy, with a focus on
integration, collaboration and maximization of value creation through
our global optionality and integrated chain model of the underlying
businesses along the Acetyl Chain segment. These changes in operating
and reportable segments were applied retrospectively to prior periods
through 2014.
Results Unaudited
The results in this document, together with the adjustments made to
present the results on a comparable basis, have not been audited and are
based on internal financial data furnished to management. Quarterly
results should not be taken as an indication of the results of
operations to be reported for any subsequent period or for the full
fiscal year.
Table 1
Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Measures - Unaudited
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In $ millions)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation
1,207
99
401
344
363
843
203
226
231
183
(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations
5
(3
)
6
—
2
13
1
4
8
—
Interest income
(6
)
(2
)
(2
)
—
(2
)
(2
)
—
(1
)
(1
)
—
Interest expense
125
30
30
32
33
122
31
32
30
29
Refinancing expense
1
1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Income tax provision (benefit)
292
76
54
97
65
213
60
57
40
56
Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8)
228
192
5
18
13
167
57
27
18
65
Adjusted EBIT
1,852
393
494
491
474
1,356
352
345
326
333
Depreciation and amortization expense(1)
316
78
77
82
79
303
79
78
75
71
Operating EBITDA
2,168
471
571
573
553
1,659
431
423
401
404
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In $ millions)
Engineered Materials
1
—
—
1
—
—
—
—
—
—
Acetate Tow
19
5
11
3
—
—
—
—
—
—
Acetyl Chain
7
5
2
—
—
2
—
2
—
—
Other Activities(2)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Accelerated depreciation and amortization expense
27
10
13
4
—
2
—
2
—
—
Depreciation and amortization expense(1)
316
78
77
82
79
303
79
78
75
71
Total depreciation and amortization expense
343
88
90
86
79
305
79
80
75
71
______________________________
(1)
Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense as
detailed in the table above, which amounts are included in Certain
Items above.
(2)
Other Activities includes corporate Selling, general and
administrative ("SG&A") expenses, the results of captive insurance
companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost
(interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial
gains and losses).
Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of
Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures -
Unaudited
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In $ millions, except percentages)
Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin
Engineered Materials
460
17.7
%
95
15.3
%
124
19.3
%
114
17.2
%
127
19.1
%
412
18.6
%
98
16.9
%
105
18.3
%
105
19.2
%
104
20.2
%
Acetate Tow
130
20.0
%
19
11.8
%
26
16.5
%
39
24.1
%
46
27.4
%
189
28.3
%
41
26.1
%
45
28.7
%
41
25.2
%
62
32.5
%
Acetyl Chain(1)
1,024
25.3
%
211
22.5
%
287
28.5
%
273
26.0
%
253
24.1
%
509
15.1
%
175
19.7
%
147
17.0
%
135
16.3
%
52
6.5
%
Other Activities(2)
(280
)
(66
)
(63
)
(68
)
(83
)
(253
)
(74
)
(68
)
(63
)
(48
)
Total
1,334
18.6
%
259
15.3
%
374
21.1
%
358
19.4
%
343
18.5
%
857
14.0
%
240
15.1
%
229
14.6
%
218
14.4
%
170
11.6
%
Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to NCI(1)
6
2
1
1
2
6
1
2
2
1
Operating Profit (Loss) Attributable to Celanese Corporation
1,328
18.6
%
257
15.2
%
373
21.1
%
357
19.4
%
341
18.4
%
851
13.9
%
239
15.0
%
227
14.5
%
216
14.3
%
169
11.5
%
Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Attributable to
Celanese Corporation
Engineered Materials
460
17.7
%
95
15.3
%
124
19.3
%
114
17.2
%
127
19.1
%
412
18.6
%
98
16.9
%
105
18.3
%
105
19.2
%
104
20.2
%
Acetate Tow
130
20.0
%
19
11.8
%
26
16.5
%
39
24.1
%
46
27.4
%
189
28.3
%
41
26.1
%
45
28.7
%
41
25.2
%
62
32.5
%
Acetyl Chain(1)
1,018
25.2
%
209
22.3
%
286
28.4
%
272
25.9
%
251
23.9
%
503
14.9
%
174
19.6
%
145
16.8
%
133
16.1
%
51
6.4
%
Other Activities(2)
(280
)
(66
)
(63
)
(68
)
(83
)
(253
)
(74
)
(68
)
(63
)
(48
)
Total
1,328
18.6
%
257
15.2
%
373
21.1
%
357
19.4
%
341
18.4
%
851
13.9
%
239
15.0
%
227
14.5
%
216
14.3
%
169
11.5
%
Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense)
Attributable to Celanese Corporation
Engineered Materials
219
(3)
49
62
54
54
171
43
47
38
43
Acetate Tow
116
25
26
33
32
107
26
24
28
29
Acetyl Chain
8
1
2
3
2
6
2
1
2
1
Other Activities(2)
15
8
1
—
6
10
8
(4
)
2
4
Total
358
83
91
90
94
294
79
68
70
77
Non-Operating Pension and Other Post-Retirement Employee Benefit
(Expense) Income Attributable to Celanese Corporation
Engineered Materials
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Acetate Tow
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Acetyl Chain
—
—
—
—
—
2
1
1
—
—
Other Activities(2)
(62
)
(139
)
25
26
26
42
(24
)
22
22
22
Total
(62
)
(139
)
25
26
26
44
(23
)
23
22
22
Certain Items Attributable to Celanese Corporation(Table
8)
Engineered Materials
15
6
1
7
1
16
1
5
7
3
Acetate Tow
27
9
13
5
—
5
1
—
2
2
Acetyl Chain
(4
)
5
(11
)
2
—
64
1
10
(3
)
56
Other Activities(2)
190
172
2
4
12
82
54
12
12
4
Total
228
192
5
18
13
167
57
27
18
65
Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted EBIT Margin
Engineered Materials
694
26.8
%
150
24.1
%
187
29.1
%
175
26.4
%
182
27.4
%
599
27.1
%
142
24.5
%
157
27.4
%
150
27.5
%
150
29.2
%
Acetate Tow
273
42.1
%
53
32.9
%
65
41.1
%
77
47.5
%
78
46.4
%
301
45.1
%
68
43.3
%
69
43.9
%
71
43.6
%
93
48.7
%
Acetyl Chain
1,022
25.3
%
215
23.0
%
277
27.5
%
277
26.4
%
253
24.1
%
575
17.1
%
178
20.0
%
157
18.2
%
132
16.0
%
108
13.6
%
Other Activities(2)
(137
)
(25
)
(35
)
(38
)
(39
)
(119
)
(36
)
(38
)
(27
)
(18
)
Total
1,852
25.9
%
393
23.3
%
494
27.9
%
491
26.6
%
474
25.6
%
1,356
22.1
%
352
22.1
%
345
22.0
%
326
21.6
%
333
22.6
%
___________________________
(1)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI is included within the
Acetyl Chain segment.
(2)
Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, the results of
captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic
benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and
net actuarial gains and losses).
(3)
Includes $218 million of Equity in net earnings (loss) of
affiliates and $1 million of Other income.
Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of
Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures -
Unaudited (cont.)
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In $ millions, except percentages)
Depreciation and Amortization Expense(1)
Engineered Materials
125
30
31
32
32
111
29
30
27
25
Acetate Tow
39
9
10
10
10
41
11
10
10
10
Acetyl Chain
141
36
34
36
35
141
37
34
36
34
Other Activities(2)
11
3
2
4
2
10
2
4
2
2
Total
316
78
77
82
79
303
79
78
75
71
Operating EBITDA / Operating EBITDA Margin
Engineered Materials
819
31.6
%
180
28.9
%
218
34.0
%
207
31.2
%
214
32.2
%
710
32.1
%
171
29.5
%
187
32.6
%
177
32.4
%
175
34.0
%
Acetate Tow
312
48.1
%
62
38.5
%
75
47.5
%
87
53.7
%
88
52.4
%
342
51.2
%
79
50.3
%
79
50.3
%
81
49.7
%
103
53.9
%
Acetyl Chain
1,163
28.8
%
251
26.8
%
311
30.9
%
313
29.8
%
288
27.4
%
716
21.2
%
215
24.2
%
191
22.1
%
168
20.3
%
142
17.9
%
Other Activities(2)
(126
)
(22
)
(33
)
(34
)
(37
)
(109
)
(34
)
(34
)
(25
)
(16
)
Total
2,168
30.3
%
471
27.9
%
571
32.2
%
573
31.1
%
553
29.9
%
1,659
27.0
%
431
27.1
%
423
27.0
%
401
26.6
%
404
27.5
%
___________________________
(1)
Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense, which
amounts are included in Certain Items above. See Table 1 for
details.
(2)
Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, the results of
captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic
benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and
net actuarial gains and losses).
Table 3
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP
Measure - Unaudited
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
per share
per share
per share
per share
per share
per share
per share
per share
per share
per share
(In $ millions, except per share data)
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese
Corporation
1,212
8.95
96
0.73
407
3.00
344
2.52
365
2.68
856
6.19
204
1.50
230
1.68
239
1.72
183
1.30
Income tax provision (benefit)
292
76
54
97
65
213
60
57
40
56
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax
1,504
172
461
441
430
1,069
264
287
279
239
Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8)
228
192
5
18
13
167
57
27
18
65
Refinancing and related expenses
1
1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax
1,733
365
466
459
443
1,236
321
314
297
304
Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted earnings(1)
(243
)
(51
)
(65
)
(64
)
(62
)
(198
)
(51
)
(50
)
(48
)
(49
)
Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(2)
1,490
11.00
314
2.38
401
2.96
395
2.90
381
2.79
1,038
7.51
270
1.98
264
1.93
249
1.79
255
1.81
Diluted shares (in millions)(3)
Weighted average shares outstanding
134.3
131.2
134.5
135.6
135.9
137.9
135.8
136.6
138.6
140.6
Incremental shares attributable to equity awards
1.1
0.9
1.0
0.7
0.5
0.4
0.5
0.4
0.4
0.4
Total diluted shares
135.4
132.1
135.5
136.3
136.4
138.3
136.3
137.0
139.0
141.0
______________________________
(1)
Calculated using adjusted effective tax rates (Table 3a) as follows:
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In percentages)
Adjusted effective tax rate
14
14
14
14
14
16
16
16
16
16
(2)
Excludes the immediate recognition of actuarial gains and losses and
the impact of actual vs. expected plan asset returns.
Actual Plan Asset Returns
Expected Plan Asset Returns
(In percentages)
Q4 '18 & 2018
(3.9
)
6.7
Q4 '17 & 2017
10.5
7.3
(3)
Potentially dilutive shares are included in the adjusted earnings
per share calculation when adjusted earnings are positive.
Table 3a
Adjusted Tax Rate - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure -
Unaudited
Actual
2018
2017
(In percentages)
US GAAP annual effective tax rate
19
20
Discrete quarterly recognition of GAAP items(1)
—
(11
)
Tax impact of other charges and adjustments(2)
—
1
Utilization of foreign tax credits
—
20
Changes in valuation allowances, excluding impact of other charges
and adjustments(3)
(5
)
(13
)
Other(4)
—
(1
)
Adjusted tax rate
14
16
______________________________
Note: As part of the year-end reconciliation, we updated the
reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate for actual results.
(1)
Such as changes in tax laws (including US tax reform), deferred
taxes on outside basis differences, changes in uncertain tax
positions and prior year audit adjustments.
(2)
Reflects the tax impact on pre-tax adjustments presented in Certain
Items (Table 8), which are excluded from pre-tax income for adjusted
earnings per share purposes.
(3)
Reflects changes in valuation allowances related to changes in
judgment regarding the realizability of deferred tax assets or
current year operations, excluding other charges and adjustments.
(4)
Tax impacts related to full-year forecasted tax opportunities and
related costs.
Table 4
Net Sales by Segment - Unaudited
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In $ millions)
Engineered Materials
2,593
622
642
664
665
2,213
580
573
546
514
Acetate Tow
649
161
158
162
168
668
157
157
163
191
Acetyl Chain
4,042
936
1,006
1,049
1,051
3,371
888
863
826
794
Other Activities(1)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Intersegment eliminations(2)
(129
)
(30
)
(35
)
(31
)
(33
)
(112
)
(32
)
(27
)
(25
)
(28
)
Net sales
7,155
1,689
1,771
1,844
1,851
6,140
1,593
1,566
1,510
1,471
___________________________
(1)
Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, the results of
captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic
benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net
actuarial gains and losses).
(2)
Includes intersegment sales primarily related to the Acetyl Chain.
Table 4a
Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Sequentially - Unaudited
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Three Months
Ended September 30, 2018
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
(4
)
2
(1
)
—
(3
)
Acetate Tow
2
(1
)
—
—
1
Acetyl Chain
(3
)
(4
)
(1
)
1
(7
)
Total Company
(3
)
(2
)
(1
)
1
(5
)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Compared to Three Months
Ended June 30, 2018
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
(2
)
—
(1
)
—
(3
)
Acetate Tow
(2
)
—
—
—
(2
)
Acetyl Chain
(4
)
2
(2
)
—
(4
)
Total Company
(3
)
1
(2
)
—
(4
)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
(1
)
3
(2
)
—
—
Acetate Tow
(3
)
—
(1
)
—
(4
)
Acetyl Chain
(2
)
4
(1
)
(1
)
—
Total Company
(2
)
3
(1
)
—
—
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Compared to Three Months
Ended December 31, 2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
10
3
2
—
15
(1)
Acetate Tow
8
—
—
—
8
Acetyl Chain
8
9
3
(2
)
18
Total Company
9
6
2
(1
)
16
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Compared to Three Months
Ended September 30, 2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
(8
)
9
—
—
1
Acetate Tow
2
(2
)
—
—
—
Acetyl Chain
(5
)
7
—
1
3
Total Company
(5
)
7
—
—
2
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Compared to Three Months
Ended June 30, 2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
1
1
3
—
5
Acetate Tow
(5
)
1
—
—
(4
)
Acetyl Chain
1
—
3
—
4
Total Company
—
1
3
—
4
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Compared to Three Months Ended
March 31, 2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
4
—
2
—
6
(2)
Acetate Tow
(12
)
(3
)
—
—
(15
)
Acetyl Chain
—
5
1
(2
)
4
Total Company
—
3
1
(1
)
3
Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Compared to Three Months
Ended December 31, 2016
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
33
—
(1
)
—
32
(3)
Acetate Tow
2
(6
)
—
—
(4
)
Acetyl Chain
2
5
(1
)
—
6
Total Company
11
2
(1
)
—
12
___________________________
(1)
2018 includes the effect of the acquisition of Omni Plastics, L.L.C.
(2)
2017 includes the effect of the acquisition of the nylon compounding
division of Nilit Group.
(3)
2017 includes the effect of the SO.F.TER. S.p.A. acquisition.
Table 4b
Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Three Months
Ended December 31, 2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
2
7
(2
)
—
7
Acetate Tow
5
(2
)
—
—
3
Acetyl Chain
(2
)
10
(2
)
(1
)
5
Total Company
—
8
(2
)
—
6
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Compared to Three Months
Ended September 30, 2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
7
6
(1
)
—
12
Acetate Tow
5
(3
)
—
(1
)
1
Acetyl Chain
(3
)
22
—
(2
)
17
Total Company
1
14
(1
)
(1
)
13
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Compared to Three Months Ended
June 30, 2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
11
7
4
—
22
Acetate Tow
1
(2
)
—
—
(1
)
Acetyl Chain
6
19
5
(3
)
27
Total Company
7
13
4
(2
)
22
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Compared to Three Months
Ended March 31, 2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
19
3
7
—
29
Acetate Tow
(9
)
(4
)
1
—
(12
)
Acetyl Chain
3
25
7
(3
)
32
Total Company
7
14
6
(1
)
26
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Compared to Three Months
Ended December 31, 2016
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
45
—
4
—
49
Acetate Tow
(14
)
(9
)
1
1
(21
)
Acetyl Chain
(2
)
19
4
(2
)
19
Total Company
10
10
3
(1
)
22
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Compared to Three Months
Ended September 30, 2016
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
45
(2
)
2
—
45
Acetate Tow
(12
)
(8
)
1
—
(19
)
Acetyl Chain
—
13
2
(2
)
13
Total Company
11
6
2
(1
)
18
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 Compared to Three Months Ended
June 30, 2016
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
42
(2
)
(1
)
—
39
Acetate Tow
(13
)
(9
)
—
—
(22
)
Acetyl Chain
(3
)
12
(2
)
(1
)
6
Total Company
8
5
(1
)
—
12
Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Compared to Three Months
Ended March 31, 2016
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
43
(4
)
(2
)
—
37
Acetate Tow
(6
)
(7
)
—
—
(13
)
Acetyl Chain
(9
)
5
(2
)
1
(5
)
Total Company
5
1
(2
)
1
5
Table 4c
Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited
Year Ended December 31, 2018 Compared to Year Ended December 31,
2017
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
9
6
2
—
17
Acetate Tow
—
(3
)
—
—
(3
)
Acetyl Chain
1
19
2
(2
)
20
Total Company
4
12
2
(1
)
17
Year Ended December 31, 2017 Compared to Year Ended
December 31, 2016
Volume
Price
Currency
Other
Total
(In percentages)
Engineered Materials
44
(2
)
1
—
43
Acetate Tow
(11
)
(8
)
—
—
(19
)
Acetyl Chain
(4
)
12
—
—
8
Total Company
9
5
—
—
14
Table 5
Free Cash Flow - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In $ millions)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(507
)
(98
)
(78
)
(96
)
(235
)
(549
)
(92
)
(68
)
(325
)
(64
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,165
)
(526
)
(383
)
(254
)
(2
)
(351
)
145
(247
)
21
(270
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,558
363
467
585
143
803
58
255
298
192
Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment
(337
)
(93
)
(79
)
(79
)
(86
)
(267
)
(87
)
(64
)
(54
)
(62
)
Capital (distributions to) contributions from NCI
(23
)
(9
)
(6
)
(6
)
(2
)
(27
)
(9
)
(10
)
(4
)
(4
)
Free cash flow(1)(2)
1,198
261
382
500
55
509
(38
)
181
240
126
Net sales
7,155
1,689
1,771
1,844
1,851
6,140
1,593
1,566
1,510
1,471
Free cash flow as % of Net sales
16.7
%
15.5
%
21.6
%
27.1
%
3.0
%
8.3
%
(2.4
)%
11.6
%
15.9
%
8.6
%
______________________________
(1)
Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is
defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities, less capital expenditures on property, plant and
equipment, and adjusted for capital contributions from or
distributions to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") related to our joint
venture, Fairway Methanol LLC ("Fairway").
(2)
Excludes required debt service and capital lease payments of $63
million and $27 million for the years ending December 31, 2018 and
2017, respectively.
Table 6
Cash Dividends Received - Unaudited
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In $ millions)
Dividends from equity method investments
221
62
44
39
76
131
17
5
59
50
Dividends from equity investments without readily determinable fair
values
117
25
26
34
32
108
26
24
29
29
Total
338
87
70
73
108
239
43
29
88
79
Table 7
Net Debt - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
(In $ millions)
Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt -
third party and affiliates
561
561
229
366
425
326
326
435
384
107
Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs
2,970
2,970
3,196
3,228
3,343
3,315
3,315
2,954
2,931
2,851
Total debt
3,531
3,531
3,425
3,594
3,768
3,641
3,641
3,389
3,315
2,958
Cash and cash equivalents
(439
)
(439
)
(703
)
(708
)
(490
)
(576
)
(576
)
(461
)
(511
)
(501
)
Net debt
3,092
3,092
2,722
2,886
3,278
3,065
3,065
2,928
2,804
2,457
Table 8
Certain Items - Unaudited
The following Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation
are included in Net earnings (loss) and are adjustments to
non-GAAP measures:
2018
Q4 '18
Q3 '18
Q2 '18
Q1 '18
2017
Q4 '17
Q3 '17
Q2 '17
Q1 '17
Income Statement Classification
(In $ millions)
Plant/office closures
19
16
—
3
—
58
2
2
(3
)
57
Cost of sales / SG&A / R&D / Other charges (gains), net
Mergers and acquisitions
33
6
3
11
13
35
9
10
7
9
Cost of sales / SG&A / Other income (expense), net
Impact from natural disasters(1)
—
—
—
—
—
11
—
11
—
—
Cost of sales
InfraServ ownership change
—
—
—
—
—
8
—
—
8
—
Other charges (gains), net / Equity in net earnings (loss) of
affiliates
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement plans
166
166
—
—
—
46
46
—
—
—
Cost of sales / SG&A / Non-operating pension and other
postretirement employee benefit (expense) income
Restructuring
9
4
2
3
—
9
—
4
3
2
Cost of sales / SG&A / Other charges (gains), net / Non-operating
pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income
Other
1
—
—
1
—
—
—
—
3
(3
)
(Gain) loss on disposition, net / Equity in net earnings (loss) of
affiliates
Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation
228
192
5
18
13
167
57
27
18
65
______________________________
(1)
Primarily associated with Hurricane Harvey.
Table 9
Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted) - Presentation of a
Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited
2018
2017
(In $ millions, except percentages)
(In $ millions, except percentages)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation
1,207
843
Adjusted EBIT (Table 1)
1,852
1,356
Adjusted effective tax rate (Table 3a)
14
%
16
%
Adjusted EBIT tax effected
1,593
1,139
2018
2017
Average
2017
2016
Average
(In $ millions, except percentages)
Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt -
third parties and affiliates
561
326
444
326
118
222
Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs
2,970
3,315
3,143
3,315
2,890
3,103
Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity
2,984
2,887
2,936
2,887
2,588
2,738
Invested capital
6,523
6,063
Return on invested capital (adjusted)
24.4
%
18.8
%
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation as a
percentage of invested capital