MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE)
  Report  
News 
News

Celanese : Danone CEO seeks to reassure Morocco consumers amid boycott

09/05/2018 | 07:09pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food group Danone is pictured during the company's 2017 annual results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone announced on Wednesday a series of measures in Morocco aimed at regaining trust of consumers as the company faces a widespread boycott in the country.

Danone's Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber, who travelled to Morocco on Wednesday, unveiled a price cut on packages of fresh pasteurized milk and the creation of a new cheaper package of half skimmed milk in a pouch, Danone said in a statement.

Faber also said the company has committed to disclose to consumers information about the quality, the collection and the distribution of milk in the country.

The measures were taken after a widespread consultation of thousands of Moroccan consumers since July.

A broad boycott in Morocco was launched earlier this year on social media over what protesters say are unfair prices set by large companies.

Danone, which makes 6 percent of its group sales in Morocco, said in July its dairy sales in the country were down 40 percent in the second quarter as a result of the boycott.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Brian Love and Leigh Thomas)
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 237 M
EBIT 2018 1 811 M
Net income 2018 1 367 M
Debt 2018 2 540 M
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 11,42
P/E ratio 2019 10,90
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 15 465 M
