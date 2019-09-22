Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/20 04:10:00 pm
122.68 USD   -0.90%
07:01pCELANESE : Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart
BU
09/19CELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
09/18CELANESE : Announces Vinyl Acetate Monomer Price Increases
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Celanese : Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, experienced an emergency incident at approximately 12:00 noon Central time on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Celanese Clear Lake facility in Pasadena, Texas. The company has teams in place assessing damage and any related repair work needed to safely and efficiently restart operations.

At this time, Celanese unit operations including acetic acid and vinyl acetate are down. The Fairway methanol unit is also idle.

Shipping operations at Clear Lake and associated terminals are expected to continue without interruption. Celanese will leverage its global network capabilities to service contract customers. Site restart efforts are underway.

Background:
At approximately 12:00 noon Central time on Sept. 21, a localized fire occurred at the Celanese Clear Lake facility. On-site emergency personnel extinguished the fire quickly, and appropriate regulatory and first responder agencies were notified and mobilized at the scene to support the incident. All Celanese, site partner and contractor employees are accounted for and no injuries were reported. No shelter in place was issued, and the emergency was cleared at 4:30 p.m. local time. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELANESE CORPORATION
07:01pCELANESE : Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart
BU
09/19CELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
09/18CELANESE : Announces Vinyl Acetate Monomer Price Increases
BU
08/30CELANESE : Announces Price Increases on Amcel® and Celcon® Polyacetal (POM) Grad..
BU
08/30CELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
08/29CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
08/20CELANESE : Announces Ethyl Acetate Price Increase in Europe
BU
08/14DOWDUPONT : Ethyl Alcohol & Other Organic Chemical Market 2019 Research Report
AQ
07/30CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
07/30CELANESE : Announces Price Increases on AmcelÂ® and CelconÂ® Polyacetal (POM) Gr..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 637 M
EBIT 2019 1 565 M
Net income 2019 1 129 M
Debt 2019 3 256 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,78x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
Capitalization 15 180 M
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120,06  $
Last Close Price 122,68  $
Spread / Highest target 8,41%
Spread / Average Target -2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Rohr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott McDougald Sutton Chief Operating Officer
Scott Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Verghese Thomas Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION36.36%15 180
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%73 417
AIR LIQUIDE20.61%61 456
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD43.58%45 542
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES6.17%29 599
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP64.20%19 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group