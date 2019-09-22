Celanese : Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, experienced an emergency incident at approximately 12:00 noon Central time on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Celanese Clear Lake facility in Pasadena, Texas. The company has teams in place assessing damage and any related repair work needed to safely and efficiently restart operations.

At this time, Celanese unit operations including acetic acid and vinyl acetate are down. The Fairway methanol unit is also idle.

Shipping operations at Clear Lake and associated terminals are expected to continue without interruption. Celanese will leverage its global network capabilities to service contract customers. Site restart efforts are underway.

Background:

At approximately 12:00 noon Central time on Sept. 21, a localized fire occurred at the Celanese Clear Lake facility. On-site emergency personnel extinguished the fire quickly, and appropriate regulatory and first responder agencies were notified and mobilized at the scene to support the incident. All Celanese, site partner and contractor employees are accounted for and no injuries were reported. No shelter in place was issued, and the emergency was cleared at 4:30 p.m. local time. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

