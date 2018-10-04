Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Celanese : Kim K.W. Rucker Elected to Celanese Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) today announced that Kim K.W. Rucker has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors. Formerly the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Andeavor (Tesoro Corp.), a premier highly integrated marketing, logistics and refining company, Kim is beginning her Celanese Board service immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005796/en/

Kim Rucker (Photo: Business Wire)

Kim Rucker (Photo: Business Wire)

“Kim’s career experiences are impressive, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the Board and Celanese. Her leadership skills, keen insights on the importance of culture, corporate governance and oversight of companies undergoing tremendous growth complement our work, and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise and experience,” said Mark Rohr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Before joining Andeavor, Kim served as EVP of corporate and legal affairs, general counsel and secretary at Kraft Foods Group. Prior to Kraft, Kim held a number of senior level positions at Avon Products and Energy Future Holdings that include general counsel, secretary, compliance officer and governance officer. This extensive background enabled her to cultivate a breadth of valuable business, leadership and corporate governance experience. Kim began her legal career at Sidley Austin LLP in Chicago.

Kim currently serves on corporate boards at Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Lennox International Inc. She is also a member of the board of trustees and the International Committee at Johns Hopkins Medicine. Kim earned a B.B.A. in Economics from the University of Iowa, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and a Master in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELANESE CORPORATION
10:33pCELANESE : Kim K.W. Rucker Elected to Celanese Board of Directors
BU
09/27CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow in Eastern Europe and Asia
AQ
09/27CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
BU
09/19CELANESE : Announces Price Increase for Acetate Tow in Eastern Europe and Asia
BU
09/17CELANESE CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
09/14CELANESE : chemistry inside innovation(TM)
AQ
09/14CELANESE : Announces Emulsions Price Increases in Europe
BU
09/05CELANESE : Danone CEO seeks to reassure Morocco consumers amid boycott
RE
09/05CELANESE : Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Polymer Products
BU
08/24CARBOXYLIC ACID MARKET SIZE & SHARE : Infinium Global Research added Latest Res..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Celanese to raise prices for engineered materials polymer products 
07/24DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : 5 Important Charts All Investors Need To .. 
07/20Celanese's (CE) CEO Mark Rohr on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/20Celanese Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/19After Hours Gainers / Losers (7/19/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 245 M
EBIT 2018 1 815 M
Net income 2018 1 374 M
Debt 2018 2 540 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 11,31
P/E ratio 2019 10,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 15 405 M
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark C. Rohr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott McDougald Sutton Chief Operating Officer
Scott Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Verghese Thomas Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION6.59%15 405
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%100 805
AIR LIQUIDE9.61%56 594
PRAXAIR8.33%48 189
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-4.12%41 183
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-15.58%37 608
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.