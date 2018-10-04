Celanese : Kim K.W. Rucker Elected to Celanese Board of Directors

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) today announced that Kim K.W. Rucker has
been elected to the company’s Board of Directors. Formerly the executive
vice president, general counsel and secretary of Andeavor (Tesoro
Corp.), a premier highly integrated marketing, logistics and refining
company, Kim is beginning her Celanese Board service immediately.
“Kim’s career experiences are impressive, and we’re delighted to welcome
her to the Board and Celanese. Her leadership skills, keen insights on
the importance of culture, corporate governance and oversight of
companies undergoing tremendous growth complement our work, and we look
forward to benefiting from her expertise and experience,” said Mark
Rohr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Before joining Andeavor, Kim served as EVP of corporate and legal
affairs, general counsel and secretary at Kraft Foods Group. Prior to
Kraft, Kim held a number of senior level positions at Avon Products and
Energy Future Holdings that include general counsel, secretary,
compliance officer and governance officer. This extensive background
enabled her to cultivate a breadth of valuable business, leadership and
corporate governance experience. Kim began her legal career at Sidley
Austin LLP in Chicago.
Kim currently serves on corporate boards at Marathon Petroleum
Corporation and Lennox International Inc. She is also a member of the
board of trustees and the International Committee at Johns Hopkins
Medicine. Kim earned a B.B.A. in Economics from the University of Iowa,
a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and a Master in Public Policy from the
John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production
of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in
most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the
full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial
expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and
the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most
critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our
communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in
Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had
2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese
Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com
or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.
