Celanese : Supports Customers and Medical Equipment Manufacturers Battling COVID-19 Pandemic

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in support of the healthcare and medical devices industry by prioritizing its operations to provide specialty materials used in applications such as ventilators, respirators and other critical medical equipment and supplies.

“As a leading, global manufacturer of engineering polymers, Celanese has prioritized our focus on the medical community and is ready to expand our supply chain base as necessary to support the global need for advanced medical and healthcare products,” said Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President of the Celanese engineered materials business. “We are working to get deliveries of materials to our customers as well as medical products manufacturers to meet their increased demand. If your company is a provider of ventilators, respirators, or other critical medical devices and supplies, Celanese is globally positioned to help supply the materials our customers need.”

Below is a list of Celanese materials that support the healthcare and medical industry. Medical grade materials are available for many of these products, as identified by an asterisk. Celanese can also provide support on the use of its materials in your products.

Hostaform® * and Celcon® acetal copolymer (POM)

Celanex® thermoplastic polyester (PBT) *

Celstran® long fiber reinforced thermoplastic (LFRT)

Celstran® continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFR-TP)

Fortron® polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) *

GUR® ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMW-PE) *

Impet® thermoplastic polyester (PET)

Riteflex® and Pibiflex® thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPC-ET)

Thermx® polycyclohexylene-dimethylene terephthalate (PCT)

Vandar® thermoplastic polyester alloy (PBT)

Vectra® * and Zenite® liquid crystal polymers (LCP)

Ateva® ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers (EVA) *

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) *

Dur-O-Set®, Vinamul® and X-Link® vinyl emulsions

Celaire™ acetate nonwovens

Clarifoil® acetate film

Celanyl®, Frianyl® and Ecomid® polyamides (PA)

Celapex® polyether ether ketone (PEEK) *

Laprene® (SEBS) and Forprene® (TPV)

Talcoprene®, Tecnoprene®, Polifor®, and Omnipro® polypropylene compounds (PP)

Abistir®, Reblend®, Blendfor®, and Retelan® amorphous polymers (PC, ABS, ASA, SAN)

To learn more about Celanese materials that support the critical medical device and healthcare services industry, visit www.celanese.com.

Customer or Product Inquiries

To discuss specific material needs, contact your Celanese representative or email healthcare@celanese.com.

Please check with your vendors or providers for Bill of Materials. If you currently use any of these materials, let Celanese know of your demand for the next six months so we can plan to meet your needs. Additionally, if you experience supply disruption from your current material suppliers and Celanese has similar materials, please contact us to discuss availability.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005372/en/