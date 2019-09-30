Celanese : Updates Status of Clear Lake Operations

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, is progressing in restarting on-site production units after experiencing an emergency incident on Saturday, September 21, at its Clear Lake facility in Pasadena, Texas.

The Fairway Methanol unit has restarted and is approaching full operating rates. The acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer production units are planned for restart at reduced rates during October, with full operating rates expected for all production units at Clear Lake within the fourth quarter of 2019. Shipping operations at Clear Lake and associated terminals continue to operate without interruption.

Celanese is assessing the potential impact of the incident on available product volumes. As part of its on-going commitment to provide reliable supply, Celanese is utilizing its global network capabilities to provide product to its contract customers and will keep its customers updated on any developments.

The Company will provide further updates on the status of its Clear Lake operations as well as financial impact to 2019 when it reports third quarter results.

At approximately 12:00 PM (CT) on Saturday, September 21, a localized fire occurred in the carbon monoxide (CO) production unit at the Celanese Clear Lake facility. On-site emergency personnel quickly extinguished the fire and appropriate regulatory and first responder agencies were immediately notified and mobilized at the scene to support the incident. All Celanese, site partner and contractor employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported. No shelter in place was issued and an “all-clear” was given at 4:30 PM (CT).

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

