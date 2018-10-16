Celanese : to Ramp Up Value Delivery to Customers through Customer Options Mapping and more Intimate Engagement Model

Log in
10/16/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company, today announced its commitment to partner with customers to identify mutually high value opportunities and launch collaborative projects through its new Customer Options Mapping approach to customer engagement.

“Manufacturers partner with Celanese because of our broad portfolio of polymers, our global customer enabling capabilities, and our ability to translate their needs into the right solution,” explained Scott Sutton, Celanese’s Chief Operating Officer.

Through its project-based model, Celanese partners teams of engineers and product specialists with customers to solve a full range of materials challenges. Project teams leverage an industry-leading portfolio of material solutions and technical capabilities including part processing, testing, design and prototyping to provide a full solution set to solve customer problems and reduce their complexity.

Celanese’s Customer Options Mapping approach expands on and enhances the project-based model. “With Customer Options Mapping, Celanese engages deeply with our customers and builds an initial perspective on their strategies and critical needs. We proactively do this, collaboratively working on a deep-dive assessment of how our full set of differentiated solutions and, if necessary, customized offerings, match up and solve the full range of a customer’s materials problems,” said Verghese Thomas, Celanese’s Chief Technology & Innovation Officer.

Celanese is making Customer Options Mapping the primary mode of technical customer engagement and will invest in more frequent, higher-value, intimate customer interactions to significantly enhance the value it can deliver to customers.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2018
