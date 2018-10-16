Celanese : to Ramp Up Value Delivery to Customers through Customer Options Mapping and more Intimate Engagement Model

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company,
today announced its commitment to partner with customers to identify
mutually high value opportunities and launch collaborative projects
through its new Customer Options Mapping approach to customer
engagement.
“Manufacturers partner with Celanese because of our broad portfolio of
polymers, our global customer enabling capabilities, and our ability to
translate their needs into the right solution,” explained Scott Sutton,
Celanese’s Chief Operating Officer.
Through its project-based model, Celanese partners teams of engineers
and product specialists with customers to solve a full range of
materials challenges. Project teams leverage an industry-leading
portfolio of material solutions and technical capabilities including
part processing, testing, design and prototyping to provide a full
solution set to solve customer problems and reduce their complexity.
Celanese’s Customer Options Mapping approach expands on and
enhances the project-based model. “With Customer Options Mapping,
Celanese engages deeply with our customers and builds an initial
perspective on their strategies and critical needs. We proactively do
this, collaboratively working on a deep-dive assessment of how our full
set of differentiated solutions and, if necessary, customized offerings,
match up and solve the full range of a customer’s materials problems,”
said Verghese Thomas, Celanese’s Chief Technology & Innovation Officer.
Celanese is making Customer Options Mapping the primary mode of
technical customer engagement and will invest in more frequent,
higher-value, intimate customer interactions to significantly enhance
the value it can deliver to customers.
