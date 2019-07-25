Log in
Celcuity Inc. : Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) a functional cellular analysis company that is discovering new cancer subtypes and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2019 after the stock market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Management will host a teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details
Participants should dial 1-877-876-9174 referencing confirmation code “Celcuity.” Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and inform the operator you would like to join the “Celcuity Conference Call.”

About Celcuity
We are a cellular analysis company that is discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Our proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that can best treat that patient’s disease. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including the anticipated benefits to the clinical outcomes of cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Celcuity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
