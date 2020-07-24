Celcuity : Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Log in
07/24/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2020 after the stock market close on Monday, August 10, 2020. Management will host a teleconference the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details

Participants should dial 1-866-342-8588 and use passcode 52638. Participants are asked to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's proprietary CELsignia diagnostic platform analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. We are driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements,' including the anticipated benefits to the clinical outcomes of cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Celcuity, which include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Celcuity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Celcuity undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Jeremy Feffer, Jeremy@LifeSciAdvisors.com

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598838/Celcuity-Inc-Schedules-Release-of-Second-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call

Disclaimer

Celcuity Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 20:55:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -8,35 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 58,6 M 58,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart CELCUITY INC.
Duration : Period :
Celcuity Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELCUITY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,50 $
Last Close Price 5,71 $
Spread / Highest target 180%
Spread / Average Target 136%
Spread / Lowest Target 92,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian F. Sullivan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vicky Hahne Chief Financial Officer
Lance G. Laing Secretary, Director & Chief Science Officer
David F. Dalvey Independent Director
Richard J. Nigon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELCUITY INC.-46.33%59
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION7.03%14 636
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.7.84%8 334
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.86%4 975
SEEGENE INC--.--%4 567
GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION-4.86%4 449
