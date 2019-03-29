Celestial Asia Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Log in
03/29/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

時富投資集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1049)

ANNOUNCEMENT

OF

FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

The audited consolidated results of Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company" or "CASH") and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the last corresponding year are as follows:

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

(3)

1,420,264

1,333,041

Cost of inventories

(824,943)

(748,200)

Other income

13,177

10,503

Other gains and losses

15,490

14,459

Salaries, allowances and related benefits

(248,330)

(243,648)

Other operating, administrative and selling expenses

(418,454)

(403,573)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(26,190)

(22,841)

Impairment loss recognised in respect of property and equipment

(8,537)

-

Finance costs

(9,666)

(7,085)

Loss before loss arising from associates and taxation

(87,189)

(67,344)

Share of loss of associates

(48,459)

(2,938)

Impairment loss recognised on interests in an associate

(64,966)

(125,760)

Loss before taxation

(200,614)

(196,042)

Income tax expense

(5)

(4,325)

(3,715)

Loss for the year from continuing operations

(204,939)

(199,757)

Discontinued operation

Profit for the year from discontinued operation

(6)

-

223,645

(Loss) profit for the year

(204,939)

23,888

1

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year, net of

income tax

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

1,598

(941)

Reclassification of translation reserve upon loss of control of

a subsidiary

-

552

Share of other comprehensive income of an associate

94

276

1,692

(113)

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year

(203,247)

23,775

(Loss) profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

- from continuing operations

(202,415)

(201,220)

- from discontinued operation

-

246,702

(202,415)

45,482

Non-controlling interests

- from continuing operations

(2,524)

1,463

- from discontinued operation

-

(23,057)

(2,524)

(21,594)

(204,939)

23,888

Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(200,723)

45,369

Non-controlling interests

(2,524)

(21,594)

(203,247)

23,775

(Loss) earnings per share

(7)

From continuing and discontinued operations

Basic (HK cents)

(24.35)

5.47

Diluted (HK cents)

(24.35)

5.47

From continuing operations

Basic (HK cents)

(24.35)

(24.21)

Diluted (HK cents)

(24.35)

(24.21)

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

56,293

42,352

Goodwill

39,443

39,443

Intangible assets

43,460

43,460

Interests in associates

259,494

363,585

Rental and utilities deposits

41,708

31,660

Deferred tax assets

6,550

6,550

446,948

527,050

Current assets

Inventories - finished goods held for sale

57,848

40,791

Accounts and other receivables

(8)

91,215

160,352

Loans receivable

4,171

9,618

Amount due from an associate

1,904

1,764

Tax recoverable

72

3,163

Investments held for trading

2,018

11,025

Pledged bank deposits

44,379

41,974

Bank balances (general accounts) and cash

212,450

209,031

414,057

477,718

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

(9)

238,335

187,180

Accrued liabilities and other payables

63,789

118,712

Contract liabilities

23,140

-

Taxation payable

13,463

13,452

Obligations under finance leases - amount due within one year

444

39

Borrowings - amount due within one year

208,685

195,175

547,856

514,558

Net current liabilities

(133,799)

(36,840)

Total assets less current liabilities

313,149

490,210

3

As at 31 December

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Capital and reserves

Share capital

83,122

83,122

Reserves

224,275

425,001

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

307,397

508,123

Non-controlling interests

(27,086)

(24,562)

Total equity

280,311

483,561

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

6,949

6,649

Obligations under finance leases - amount due after one year

1,375

-

Borrowings - amount due after one year

24,514

-

32,838

6,649

313,149

490,210

4

Notes:

(1)Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars, which is the same as the functional currency of the Company.

(2)Application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards New and amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 9

Financial Instruments

HKFRS 15

Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments

HK(IFRIC) - Int 22

Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

Amendments to HKFRS 2

Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions

Amendments to HKFRS 4

Applying HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" with HKFRS 4 "Insurance

Contracts"

Amendments to HKAS 28

As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle

Amendments to HKAS 40

Transfers of Investment Property

Except as described below, the application of the amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's performance and financial positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 "Revenue", HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations.

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this Standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated losses (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the Standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 January 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 "Revenue" and HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations.

The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources which arise from contracts with customers:

sales of furniture and household goods and electrical appliances

sales of tailor-made furniture

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

CASH - Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
