Celestial Asia Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The audited consolidated results of Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company" or "CASH") and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the last corresponding year are as follows:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Notes:

(1)Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars, which is the same as the functional currency of the Company.

(2)Application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards New and amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:

HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments HKFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments HK(IFRIC) - Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Amendments to HKFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Amendments to HKFRS 4 Applying HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" with HKFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts" Amendments to HKAS 28 As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle Amendments to HKAS 40 Transfers of Investment Property

Except as described below, the application of the amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's performance and financial positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 "Revenue", HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations.

The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this Standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated losses (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the Standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 January 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 "Revenue" and HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations.

The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources which arise from contracts with customers:

•sales of furniture and household goods and electrical appliances

•sales of tailor-made furniture

