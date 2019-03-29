Celestial Asia Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
0
03/29/2019 | 01:12pm EDT
CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
時富投資集團有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1049)
ANNOUNCEMENT
OF
FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
The audited consolidated results of Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company" or "CASH") and its subsidiaries ("Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the last corresponding year are as follows:
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
(3)
1,420,264
1,333,041
Cost of inventories
(824,943)
(748,200)
Other income
13,177
10,503
Other gains and losses
15,490
14,459
Salaries, allowances and related benefits
(248,330)
(243,648)
Other operating, administrative and selling expenses
(418,454)
(403,573)
Depreciation of property and equipment
(26,190)
(22,841)
Impairment loss recognised in respect of property and equipment
(8,537)
-
Finance costs
(9,666)
(7,085)
Loss before loss arising from associates and taxation
(87,189)
(67,344)
Share of loss of associates
(48,459)
(2,938)
Impairment loss recognised on interests in an associate
(64,966)
(125,760)
Loss before taxation
(200,614)
(196,042)
Income tax expense
(5)
(4,325)
(3,715)
Loss for the year from continuing operations
(204,939)
(199,757)
Discontinued operation
Profit for the year from discontinued operation
(6)
-
223,645
(Loss) profit for the year
(204,939)
23,888
1
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
Other comprehensive income (expense) for the year, net of
income tax
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
1,598
(941)
Reclassification of translation reserve upon loss of control of
a subsidiary
-
552
Share of other comprehensive income of an associate
94
276
1,692
(113)
Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year
(203,247)
23,775
(Loss) profit for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
- from continuing operations
(202,415)
(201,220)
- from discontinued operation
-
246,702
(202,415)
45,482
Non-controlling interests
- from continuing operations
(2,524)
1,463
- from discontinued operation
-
(23,057)
(2,524)
(21,594)
(204,939)
23,888
Total comprehensive (expense) income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(200,723)
45,369
Non-controlling interests
(2,524)
(21,594)
(203,247)
23,775
(Loss) earnings per share
(7)
From continuing and discontinued operations
Basic (HK cents)
(24.35)
5.47
Diluted (HK cents)
(24.35)
5.47
From continuing operations
Basic (HK cents)
(24.35)
(24.21)
Diluted (HK cents)
(24.35)
(24.21)
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
56,293
42,352
Goodwill
39,443
39,443
Intangible assets
43,460
43,460
Interests in associates
259,494
363,585
Rental and utilities deposits
41,708
31,660
Deferred tax assets
6,550
6,550
446,948
527,050
Current assets
Inventories - finished goods held for sale
57,848
40,791
Accounts and other receivables
(8)
91,215
160,352
Loans receivable
4,171
9,618
Amount due from an associate
1,904
1,764
Tax recoverable
72
3,163
Investments held for trading
2,018
11,025
Pledged bank deposits
44,379
41,974
Bank balances (general accounts) and cash
212,450
209,031
414,057
477,718
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
(9)
238,335
187,180
Accrued liabilities and other payables
63,789
118,712
Contract liabilities
23,140
-
Taxation payable
13,463
13,452
Obligations under finance leases - amount due within one year
444
39
Borrowings - amount due within one year
208,685
195,175
547,856
514,558
Net current liabilities
(133,799)
(36,840)
Total assets less current liabilities
313,149
490,210
3
As at 31 December
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Capital and reserves
Share capital
83,122
83,122
Reserves
224,275
425,001
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
307,397
508,123
Non-controlling interests
(27,086)
(24,562)
Total equity
280,311
483,561
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
6,949
6,649
Obligations under finance leases - amount due after one year
1,375
-
Borrowings - amount due after one year
24,514
-
32,838
6,649
313,149
490,210
4
Notes:
(1)Basis of preparation
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules") and by the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars, which is the same as the functional currency of the Company.
(2)Application of new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting StandardsNew and amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Group has applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA for the first time in the current year:
HKFRS 9
Financial Instruments
HKFRS 15
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments
HK(IFRIC) - Int 22
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
Amendments to HKFRS 2
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions
Amendments to HKFRS 4
Applying HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" with HKFRS 4 "Insurance
Contracts"
Amendments to HKAS 28
As part of the Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle
Amendments to HKAS 40
Transfers of Investment Property
Except as described below, the application of the amendments to HKFRSs in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's performance and financial positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.
HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"
The Group has applied HKFRS 15 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 15 superseded HKAS 18 "Revenue", HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations.
The Group has applied HKFRS 15 retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying this Standard recognised at the date of initial application, 1 January 2018. Any difference at the date of initial application is recognised in the opening accumulated losses (or other components of equity, as appropriate) and comparative information has not been restated. Furthermore, in accordance with the transition provisions in HKFRS 15, the Group has elected to apply the Standard retrospectively only to contracts that are not completed at 1 January 2018. Accordingly, certain comparative information may not be comparable as comparative information was prepared under HKAS 18 "Revenue" and HKAS 11 "Construction Contracts" and the related interpretations.
The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources which arise from contracts with customers:
•sales of furniture and household goods and electrical appliances
•sales of tailor-made furniture
5
