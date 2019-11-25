AbelConn Electronics Receives Premier Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica company, announced today it has been recognized with a Raytheon Premier Supplier Excellence Award for outstanding technical achievement. This is the sixth Raytheon award for AbelConn.



Raytheon’s Premier Supplier Excellence Awards, part of its annual Supplier Excellence Program (SEP), are awarded to suppliers who have demonstrated premier achievement in business management, technical, partnership or affordability. Only the highest achieving suppliers are awarded this honor.

“The Raytheon Premier Supplier Excellence Award recognizes AbelConn’s commitment to delivering technical excellence that meets Raytheon’s exacting standards,” said Chris Milano, President, AbelConn. “I am proud of the AbelConn team for their relentless drive and commitment to enabling Raytheon’s success through on-time delivery and world-class quality.”

AbelConn’s rich history with Raytheon includes partnering on numerous critical military programs. As a vertically-integrated supplier with full-service capabilities from concept through manufacturing, AbelConn’s customer commitment is backed by decades of proven performance in delivering high quality products on time and with exceptional service.

About AbelConn

AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica company, specializes in applications that demand ruggedized high reliability, including military, aerospace, networking and industrial environments. With vertically integrated capabilities, AbelConn manufactures complex, integrated electronic solutions. With more than 40 years of experience, AbelConn provides innovatively engineered products and services throughout the program lifecycle, from concept to manufacturing to obsolescence management.

