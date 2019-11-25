Log in
AbelConn Electronics Receives Premier Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

11/25/2019 | 05:01pm EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica company, announced today it has been recognized with a Raytheon Premier Supplier Excellence Award for outstanding technical achievement. This is the sixth Raytheon award for AbelConn.

Raytheon’s Premier Supplier Excellence Awards, part of its annual Supplier Excellence Program (SEP), are awarded to suppliers who have demonstrated premier achievement in business management, technical, partnership or affordability. Only the highest achieving suppliers are awarded this honor.  

“The Raytheon Premier Supplier Excellence Award recognizes AbelConn’s commitment to delivering technical excellence that meets Raytheon’s exacting standards,” said Chris Milano, President, AbelConn. “I am proud of the AbelConn team for their relentless drive and commitment to enabling Raytheon’s success through on-time delivery and world-class quality.”

AbelConn’s rich history with Raytheon includes partnering on numerous critical military programs. As a vertically-integrated supplier with full-service capabilities from concept through manufacturing, AbelConn’s customer commitment is backed by decades of proven performance in delivering high quality products on time and with exceptional service.

About AbelConn

AbelConn Electronics, a Celestica company, specializes in applications that demand ruggedized high reliability, including military, aerospace, networking and industrial environments. With vertically integrated capabilities, AbelConn manufactures complex, integrated electronic solutions. With more than 40 years of experience, AbelConn provides innovatively engineered products and services throughout the program lifecycle, from concept to manufacturing to obsolescence management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are predictive in nature and may be based on current expectations, forecasts or assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements themselves. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and in any applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions, events or outcomes. You should understand that the risks, uncertainties and factors which are identified in our various public filings at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov could affect our future actions, events and outcomes and could cause them to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by applicable law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Celestica
416-448-2200
media@celestica.com

Celestica Investor Relations
416-448-2211
clsir@celestica.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
