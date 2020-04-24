Log in
Celestica : April 24, 2020

04/24/2020 | 10:03am EDT

TORONTO, ON - The live webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Meeting) of Celestica Inc. will take place on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, starting at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

To view the live webcast of the Meeting, please use the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=C4A6053C-2D56-4CEA-B1B4-4DFAE8AF2338.

Alternatively, audio of the Meeting will be available by calling (647) 788-4919 (Canada) or 1 (877) 291-4570 (toll free). To ensure your participation, please log or call in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the Meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting by completing, signing, dating and returning the previously provided form of proxy by mail or by following the instructions for voting by telephone or internet in the form of proxy. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020 will be entitled to vote on the meeting business.

Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, there will be a question and answer (Q&A) period with Rob Mionis, Chief Executive Officer, and Mandeep Chawla, Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of the Q&A will be to give shareholders the opportunity to speak with management. Please limit yourself to one question. To register your request to ask a question:

  • On the webcast: click the 'Q&A box' located on the right hand side of the webcast screen and type in your question.
  • On the call: press '٭', followed by '1' on a touch-tone phone. If you would like to cancel your request, press # (pound). If you require assistance at any point during the call, press '٭', followed by '0'.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast of the Meeting will be available approximately two hours after completion of the Meeting. To access the recorded webcast, please visit www.celestica.com.

Disclaimer

Celestica Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 14:02:16 UTC
