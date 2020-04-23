Celestica Manufactures Ventilator Components for Medtronic in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced it is collaborating with Medtronic, one of the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies, to produce subassemblies for Medtronic Puritan Bennett™ 980 (PB980) ventilators.



High-performance ventilators like the PB980 are primarily designed for critically ill patients in high acuity settings and play a crucial role in the management of patients with severe respiratory illness, such as COVID-19, who require assistance because they cannot breathe effectively. Production will begin this month.

“We are committed to supporting Medtronic with critical manufacturing and supply chain support for high grade ventilators that are in urgent demand for COVID-19 patient care,” said Kevin Walsh, Vice President, HealthTech, Celestica. “This agreement takes our decade-long collaboration to the next level and is a reflection of the trust that Medtronic has placed in Celestica to help them meet unprecedented global demand in these challenging times.”

Over nearly two decades of working with customers to enable high-reliability medical devices, Celestica has focused on quality and regulatory compliance, underpinned by its ISO 13485 certified network. Celestica’s collaboration with Medtronic is just one example of how the company is enabling its customers to increase production of critical medical devices and equipment to help improve the outcome for COVID-19 patients. Other examples include:

Increasing production of a portable ultrasound device used by doctors to quickly perform lung scans of patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Scaling to meet increasing demand for automated blood analyzer devices used in the testing process for COVID-19.

Adding additional capacity to support the immediate production for a range of products including respiratory monitors and diagnostic systems that will be delivered to hospitals and temporary medical facilities.

About Celestica

Forward-Looking Statements

