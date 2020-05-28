Log in
05/28/2020 | 03:35am EDT

Media release

Zurich, 28 May 2020

BX Swiss AG receives approval from FINMA as a Prospectus Review Office

At the beginning of May 2020, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA granted BX Swiss AG approval as a Prospectus Review Office pursuant to Art. 52 of the Financial Services Act (FinSA). Admission will take effect on 1st June 2020, from this date on, registered applicants will be able to submit applications for the examination and/or deposit of prospectuses via the BX Swiss online platform.

The Prospectus Review Office performs important public-law tasks for the Swiss financial market. Such tasks are usually performed by financial supervisory authorities in the EU and elsewhere. In addition to the examination of prospectuses, it determines, among other things, which foreign prospectuses are eligible for passporting or which foreign accounting standards can be used for the prospectus documentation of public offerings in Switzerland.

BX Swiss supports fully digital application processes based on the latest generation of technological platforms and RegTech solutions. Further information on the Prospectus Review Office of BX Swiss can be found at: www.regservices.ch.

Contact for queries:

Matthias Müller, Head Prospectus Office

Tel.: +41 31 329 40 44

matthias.mueller@bxswiss.com

About BX Swiss

BX Swiss AG operates an exchange focused on the needs of Swiss investors and issuers. It is subject to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and is supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. The comprehensive range of over 3,100 shares, 680 ETFs, 2,500 wikifolio certificates, 6 ETPs on various crypto currencies and more than 20,000 structured products is available to Swiss investors from 09.00 to 17.30 CET.




