Furniture company mömax will be the new anchor tenant in the Rüti Center in Pratteln

Zurich, 3 July 2020 - The fund management company Helvetica Property has concluded a long-term tenancy agreement for the Rüti Center in Pratteln with the trendy furniture store mömax.

The fund management company Helvetica Property and the internationally active Austrian furniture store mömax, a distribution channel of the XXXLutz Group, have signed a new rental agreement for the Rüti Center in Pratteln (BL) for 10 years. This involves retail space of over 6,500 square meters previously rented by Interio. mömax's trendy and broad offer will further strengthen the Rüti Center as a furniture, building and specialist retail location.

With mömax as the new anchor tenant, another important milestone in the strategic transformation and further development of the entire Rüti Center will be reached. The center is located in the immediate proximity of the highway and has sufficient parking spaces for its customers.

«With mömax, we have won a well-known anchor tenant for the retail property in Pratteln. The successful closing of the long-term lease agreement confirms the attractiveness of the location and the potential of the Rüti Center» explains Frederic Königsegg, CIO.

