07/03/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Press release 3 July 2020

Furniture company mömax will be the new anchor tenant in the Rüti Center in Pratteln

Zurich, 3 July 2020 - The fund management company Helvetica Property has concluded a long-term tenancy agreement for the Rüti Center in Pratteln with the trendy furniture store mömax.

The fund management company Helvetica Property and the internationally active Austrian furniture store mömax, a distribution channel of the XXXLutz Group, have signed a new rental agreement for the Rüti Center in Pratteln (BL) for 10 years. This involves retail space of over 6,500 square meters previously rented by Interio. mömax's trendy and broad offer will further strengthen the Rüti Center as a furniture, building and specialist retail location.

With mömax as the new anchor tenant, another important milestone in the strategic transformation and further development of the entire Rüti Center will be reached. The center is located in the immediate proximity of the highway and has sufficient parking spaces for its customers.

«With mömax, we have won a well-known anchor tenant for the retail property in Pratteln. The successful closing of the long-term lease agreement confirms the attractiveness of the location and the potential of the Rüti Center» explains Frederic Königsegg, CIO.

Media contact

Michael Müller

Frederic Königsegg

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Investment Officer

+41 43 544 70 80

+41 43 544 70 83

mm@Helvetica.com

fk@Helvetica.com

All press releases can be found under

www.Helvetica.com

About mömax

The furniture company mömax is established in eight countries with 83 furniture stores. mömax has a trendy and price-sensitive offer in furniture, and is a distribution channel of the XXXLutz Group from Wels (AT). XXXLutz KG was founded in Austria in 1945 and is an Austrian family business. With an annual turnover of over 5.1 billion euros, the XXXLutz Group is one of the largest furniture dealers in the world. mömax has branches across Switzerland in Dübendorf, Spreitenbach, Bern-Schönbühl, St. Gallen-Abtwil, Pratteln and Emmen.

About Helvetica

Helvetica Property is a leading Real Estate Fund and Asset Management firm. We deliver sustainable value to our clients through active, long-term ownership of safe and stable real estate investments. With a fully integrated real estate investment platform, we are able to provide both standardized investment products and customized investment plans. We are proud of our longstanding reputation for outstanding client service and dedication to responsible ownership. Our Firm is approved and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.

Helvetica Property Investors AG

Brandschenkestrasse 47

CH-8002 Zürich

T +41 43 544 70 80

Helvetica.com




