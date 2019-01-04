CELGENE CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Do you own shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CELG )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 3, 2019?

Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Celgene Corporation (“Celgene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: CELG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (“Bristol-Myers”) (NYSE: BMY) in a transaction valued at approximately $74 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Celgene will receive 1.0 Bristol-Myers Squibb share and $50.00 in cash for each share of Celgene common stock. Celgene shareholders will also receive one tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) for each share of Celgene, which will entitle the holder to receive a payment for the achievement of future regulatory milestones.

