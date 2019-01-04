CELGENE CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
Do you own shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CELG)?
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 3, 2019?
Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of Celgene Corporation (“Celgene”
or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: CELG)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (“Bristol-Myers”) (NYSE: BMY)
in a transaction valued at approximately $74 billion. Under the terms of
the agreement, shareholders of Celgene will receive 1.0 Bristol-Myers
Squibb share and $50.00 in cash for each share of Celgene common stock.
Celgene shareholders will also receive one tradeable Contingent Value
Right (CVR) for each share of Celgene, which will entitle the holder to
receive a payment for the achievement of future regulatory milestones.
If you own common stock of Celgene and purchased any shares before
January 3, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this
investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M.
Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com,
or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and
California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of
investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in
numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
