CELGENE CORPORATION (CELG)
CELGENE CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

01/04/2019 | 01:47pm EST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CELG)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 3, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Celgene Corporation (“Celgene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: CELG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (“Bristol-Myers”) (NYSE: BMY) in a transaction valued at approximately $74 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Celgene will receive 1.0 Bristol-Myers Squibb share and $50.00 in cash for each share of Celgene common stock. Celgene shareholders will also receive one tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) for each share of Celgene, which will entitle the holder to receive a payment for the achievement of future regulatory milestones.

If you own common stock of Celgene and purchased any shares before January 3, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 232 M
EBIT 2018 8 458 M
Net income 2018 4 224 M
Debt 2018 13 731 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,04
P/E ratio 2019 10,30
EV / Sales 2018 3,96x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 46 598 M
Chart CELGENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celgene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELGENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Alles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Camardo Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jay T. Backstrom Chief Medical Officer
Rupert J. Vessey President-Research & Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELGENE CORPORATION25.50%46 598
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.01%342 623
PFIZER-0.92%250 850
NOVARTIS-0.05%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.2.40%211 885
MERCK AND COMPANY-3.10%196 562
