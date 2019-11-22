Log in
Celgene : BONNEY MICHAEL W

0
11/22/2019 | 08:17am EST

FORM 4

[X] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

BONNEY MICHAEL W

CELGENE CORP /DE/ [ CELG ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O CELGENE CORPORATION, 86

11/20/2019

MORRIS AVENUE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SUMMIT, NJ 07901

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

11/20/2019

D

2209

D

$0 (1)

0

D

Common Stock

11/20/2019

D

2000

D

$0 (1)

0

I

Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Stock Option

$115.78

11/20/2019

D

10000

(2)(3)

4/14/2025

Common

10000

$0 (3)

0

D

(right to buy)

Stock

Stock Option

$112.16

11/20/2019

D

10000

(2)(3)

6/17/2025

Common

10000

$0 (3)

0

D

(right to buy)

Stock

Stock Option

$99.98

11/20/2019

D

11000

(2)(3)

6/15/2026

Common

11000

$0 (3)

0

D

(right to buy)

Stock

Stock Option

$121.04

11/20/2019

D

10500

(2)(3)

6/14/2027

Common

10500

$0 (3)

0

D

(right to buy)

Stock

Stock Option

$77.38

11/20/2019

D

13266

(2)(3)

6/13/2028

Common

13266

$0 (3)

0

D

(right to buy)

Stock

Restricted Stock

$0

(4)

11/20/2019

D

300

(5)

(5)

Common

300

$0 (5)

0

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

$0

(4)

11/20/2019

D

970

(5)

(5)

Common

970

$0 (5)

0

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

$0

(4)

11/20/2019

D

4756

(5)

(5)

Common

4756

$0 (5)

0

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

$0

(4)

11/20/2019

D

1000

(5)

(5)

Common

1000

$0 (5)

0

D

Unit

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Reflects disposition in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated January 2, 2019, by and among Celgene Corporation ("Celgene"), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS"), and Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Celgene, with Celgene surviving as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of BMS and upon the effective time of such merger (the "Effective Time"), each share of Celgene common stock was converted into the right to receive (i) $50.00 in cash, (ii) one share of BMS common stock, and (iii) one contingent value right ("CVR") issued by BMS subject to and in accordance with the CVR agreement, dated November 20, 2019, by and between BMS and the Equiniti Trust Company.
  2. This option was fully exercisable.
  3. Upon the Effective Time, these stock options were assumed by BMS and converted into options relating to BMS common stock (plus a payment of CVRs, in some cases) in accordance with the methodology and exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement.
  1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Celgene common stock.
  2. Upon the Effective Time, these restricted stock units were assumed by BMS and converted into restricted stock units relating to BMS common stock and CVRs in accordance with the methodology and exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement and became vested. The converted restricted stock units will be settled as promptly as practicable following the Effective Time.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

BONNEY MICHAEL W

C/O CELGENE CORPORATION X 86 MORRIS AVENUE

SUMMIT, NJ 07901

Signatures

/s/ Jonathan Biller, Attorney-in-Fact

11/22/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Celgene Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 13:16:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Alles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
David V. Elkins CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Joseph S. Camardo Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jay T. Backstrom Chief Medical Officer
Aijaz Tobaccowalla Chief Digital & Information Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELGENE CORPORATION68.89%77 036
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.34%359 093
ROCHE HOLDING AG24.42%260 775
MERCK AND COMPANY11.84%217 580
PFIZER-13.54%208 858
NOVARTIS20.58%204 460
