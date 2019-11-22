Celgene : CASEY MICHAEL D

Reflects disposition in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated January 2, 2019, by and among Celgene Corporation ("Celgene"), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS"), and Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Celgene, with Celgene surviving as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of BMS and upon the effective time of such merger (the "Effective Time"), each share of Celgene common stock was converted into the right to receive (i) $50.00 in cash, (ii) one share of BMS common stock, and (iii) one contingent value right ("CVR") issued by BMS subject to and in accordance with the CVR
agreement, dated November 20, 2019, by and between BMS and the Equiniti Trust Company.
The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities and this report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purpose.
This option was fully exercisable.
Upon the Effective Time, these stock options were assumed by BMS and converted into options relating to BMS common stock (plus a payment of CVRs, in some cases) in accordance with the methodology and exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement.
Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Celgene common stock.
Upon the Effective Time, these restricted stock units were assumed by BMS and converted into restricted stock units relating to BMS common stock and CVRs in accordance with the methodology and exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement and became vested. The converted restricted stock units will be settled as promptly as practicable following the Effective Time.
