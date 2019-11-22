Celgene : COX CARRIE SMITH 0 11/22/2019 | 08:17am EST Send by mail :

Stock Option $29 11/20/2019 D 18600 (2)(3) 6/15/2021 Common 18600 $0 (3) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $31.80 11/20/2019 D 18600 (2)(3) 6/13/2022 Common 18600 $0 (3) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $59.06 11/20/2019 D 18600 (2)(3) 6/12/2023 Common 18600 $0 (3) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $88.50 11/20/2019 D 20700 (2)(3) 7/1/2024 Common 20700 $0 (3) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $112.16 11/20/2019 D 10000 (2)(3) 6/17/2025 Common 10000 $0 (3) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $99.98 11/20/2019 D 11000 (2)(3) 6/15/2026 Common 11000 $0 (3) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $121.04 11/20/2019 D 10500 (2)(3) 6/14/2027 Common 10500 $0 (3) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $77.38 11/20/2019 D 13266 (2)(3) 6/13/2028 Common 13266 $0 (3) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Restricted Stock $0 (4) 11/20/2019 D 900 (5) (5) Common 900 $0 (5) 0 D Unit Stock Restricted Stock $0 (4) 11/20/2019 D 1454 (5) (5) Common 1454 $0 (5) 0 D Unit Stock Restricted Stock $0 (4) 11/20/2019 D 4756 (5) (5) Common 4756 $0 (5) 0 D Unit Stock Restricted Stock $0 (4) 11/20/2019 D 6200 (5) (5) Common 6200 $0 (5) 0 D Unit Stock Restricted Stock $0 (4) 11/20/2019 D 1000 (5) (5) Common 1000 $0 (5) 0 D Unit Stock Restricted Stock $0 (4) 11/20/2019 D 1125 (5) (5) Common 1125 $0 (5) 0 D Unit Stock Explanation of Responses: Reflects disposition in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated January 2, 2019, by and among Celgene Corporation ("Celgene"), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS"), and Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Celgene, with Celgene surviving as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of BMS and upon the effective time of such merger (the "Effective Time"), each share of Celgene common stock was converted into the right to receive (i) $50.00 in cash, (ii) one share of BMS common stock, and (iii) one contingent value right ("CVR") issued by BMS subject to and in accordance with the CVR agreement, dated November 20, 2019, by and between BMS and the Equiniti Trust Company. This option was fully exercisable. Upon the Effective Time, these stock options were assumed by BMS and converted into options relating to BMS common stock (plus a payment of CVRs, in some cases) in accordance with the methodology and exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Celgene common stock. Upon the Effective Time, these restricted stock units were assumed by BMS and converted into restricted stock units relating to BMS common stock and CVRs in accordance with the methodology and exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement and became vested. The converted restricted stock units will be settled as promptly as practicable following the Effective Time. 