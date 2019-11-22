Celgene : CURRAN TERRIE 0 11/22/2019 | 08:17am EST Send by mail :

FORM 4 [X] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) Curran Terrie CELGENE CORP /DE/ [ CELG ] _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) C/O CELGENE CORPORATION, 86 11/20/2019 PRES., GLBL INFLAM. AND IMMUN. MORRIS AVENUE (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) SUMMIT, NJ 07901 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Common Stock 11/20/2019 A 5139 A $0 (1) 9452 D Common Stock 11/20/2019 A 9889 A $0 (1) 19341 D Common Stock 11/20/2019 A 17840 A $0 (1) 37181 D Common Stock 11/20/2019 D 37181 D $0 (2) 0 D Common Stock 11/20/2019 D 327 D $0 (2) 0 I 401(k) Plan Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivate Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Amount or Date Expiration Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Stock Option $58.33 11/20/2019 D 5500 (3)(4) 5/1/2023 Common 5500 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $81.56 11/20/2019 D 3750 (3)(4) 12/2/2023 Common 3750 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $87.64 11/20/2019 D 7500 (3)(4) 7/28/2024 Common 7500 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $103.10 11/20/2019 D 5000 (3)(4) 10/27/2024 Common 5000 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $117.18 11/20/2019 D 7050 (3)(4) 12/19/2024 Common 7050 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $118.57 11/20/2019 D 5000 (3)(4) 2/2/2025 Common 5000 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $109.90 11/20/2019 D 2500 (3)(4) 5/4/2025 Common 2500 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $132.56 11/20/2019 D 2500 (3)(4) 7/27/2025 Common 2500 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $114.08 11/20/2019 D 2500 (3)(4) 11/9/2025 Common 2500 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $100.80 11/20/2019 D 2500 (3)(4) 2/1/2026 Common 2500 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $104.97 11/20/2019 D 3125 (3)(4) 5/2/2026 Common 3125 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $114.69 11/20/2019 D 3125 (3)(4) 8/1/2026 Common 3125 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $102.18 11/20/2019 D 6562 (3)(4) 10/31/2026 Common 6562 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivate Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Securities Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Acquired (A) or Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security Following Direct (D) Amount or Date Expiration Reported or Indirect Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Number of Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Stock Option $113.18 11/20/2019 D 6563 (3)(4) 1/30/2027 Common 6563 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $124.06 11/20/2019 D 6776 (3)(4) 5/1/2027 Common 6776 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $135.41 11/20/2019 D 6776 (3)(4) 7/31/2027 Common 6776 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $100.97 11/20/2019 D 15659 (3)(4) 10/30/2027 Common 15659 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $103.26 11/20/2019 D 6777 (3)(4) 1/29/2028 Common 6777 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $83.13 11/20/2019 D 12982 (3)(4) 5/8/2028 Common 12982 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $88.91 11/20/2019 D 12983 (3)(4) 7/30/2028 Common 12983 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Stock Option $71.43 11/20/2019 D 12983 (3)(4) 10/29/2028 Common 12983 $0 (4) 0 D (right to buy) Stock Explanation of Responses: Represents shares of Celgene common stock acquired in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated January 2, 2019, by and among Celgene Corporation ("Celgene"), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS"), and Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Celgene, with Celgene surviving as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of BMS. These shares were deemed acquired upon satisfaction of performance criteria applicable to Celgene performance-based restricted stock units at the effective time of such merger (the "Effective Time"). In accordance with the Merger Agreement, these performance-based restricted stock units were assumed by BMS and converted into service-based restricted stock units relating to BMS common stock and contingent value rights ("CVRs") in accordance with the methodology and exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement. Reflects disposition in connection with the Merger Agreement. Upon the Effective Time, each share of Celgene common stock was converted into the right to receive (i) $50.00 in cash, (ii) one share of BMS common stock, and (iii) one CVR issued by BMS subject to and in accordance with the CVR agreement, dated November 20, 2019, by and between BMS and the Equiniti Trust Company. This option is fully exercisable. Upon the Effective Time, these stock options were assumed by BMS and converted into options relating to BMS common stock (plus a payment of CVRs, in some cases) in accordance with the methodology and exchange ratio set forth in the Merger Agreement. Remarks: ONE OF TWO (1 OF 2) FORM 4s BEING FILED TO REPORT TRANSACTIONS OCCURRING ON NOVEMBER 20, 2019. Reporting Owners Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% OwnerOfficer Other Curran Terrie C/O CELGENE CORPORATIONPRES., GLBL INFLAM. AND IMMUN. 86 MORRIS AVENUE SUMMIT, NJ 07901 Signatures /s/ Jonathan Biller, Attorney-in-Fact 11/22/2019 **Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Instruction 4(b)(v). Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure. Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number. Attachments Original document

