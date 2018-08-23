Log in
Celgene Corporation : to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/23/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) plans to present at two upcoming investor conferences where Celgene management will provide an overview of the Company. The events will be webcast live and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.celgene.com.

Thursday, September 6, 2018, Celgene will present at Citi’s 13th Annual Biotech Conference at 12:00 pm ET

Friday, September 14, 2018, Celgene will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at 11:40 am ET

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information, please visit www.celgene.com. Follow Celgene on Social Media: @Celgene, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hyperlinks are provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only. Celgene bears no responsibility for the security or content of external websites.


© Business Wire 2018
