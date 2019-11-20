Celgene : Current report filing 0 11/20/2019 | 06:11pm EST Send by mail :

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $.01 per share CELG NASDAQ Global Select Market Contingent Value Rights CELGZ NASDAQ Global Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933(§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨ EXPLANATORY NOTE This Current Report on Form 8-K is being filed in connection with the consummation, on November 20, 2019 (the "Closing Date"), of the previously announced acquisition of Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") dated as of January 2, 2019 by and among Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("Bristol-MyersSquibb") and Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb ("Merger Sub"). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub merged with and into Celgene, with Celgene continuing as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb (the "Merger"). ITEM 1.02 TERMINATION OF A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT. On the Closing Date, in connection with the completion of the Merger, Celgene paid all amounts owing under the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of April 25, 2018 (the "Revolving Credit Agreement"), among Celgene, the lenders and other parties party thereto, and Citibank N.A., as administrative agent (the "Payoff"). In connection with the Payoff, all commitments and obligations under the Revolving Credit Agreement were terminated. There were no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Agreement at the time of termination. ITEM 2.01 COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OR DISPOSITION OF ASSETS. On November 15, 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb disclosed that the parties had received all regulatory approvals required to complete the Merger. On the Closing Date, Bristol-Myers Squibb completed the Merger. At the effective time of the Merger (the "Effective Time"), each share of Celgene common stock (the "Common Shares") issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (other than certain excluded shares as described in the Merger Agreement) converted into the right to receive (1) $50.00 in cash, without interest, (2) one share of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock and (3) one tradeable contingent value right (a "CVR"). Each CVR will entitle its holder to receive $9.00 in cash if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves, by the dates noted below, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb or their respective affiliates to commercially manufacture, market and sell in United States all of the following three products for the indications noted below: by December 31, 2020, the product known as "JCAR017" for the treatment of relapsed-refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma in humans;

relapsed-refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma in humans; by December 31, 2020, the product known as "Ozanimod" for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis in humans; and

by March 31, 2021, the product known as "BB2121" for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in humans. Bristol-Myers Squibb has agreed to use "Diligent Efforts" (as defined in the Contingent Value Rights Agreement, dated November 20, 2019, between Bristol- Myers Squibb and the trustee (the "CVR Agreement")) to achieve the foregoing milestones. In addition, the CVR Agreement requires that Bristol-Myers Squibb use reasonable best efforts to maintain the listing of the CVRs on the New York Stock Exchange or other national securities exchange for so long as any CVRs remain outstanding. The CVRs, which will trade under the symbol "BMYRT", are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on November 21, 2019. At the Effective Time, each Celgene stock option, restricted stock unit award, and performance stock unit award was converted into an equivalent Bristol- Myers Squibb award, with the number of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares subject to each converted award and, in the case of a stock option, the exercise price of such converted award, determined by applying the applicable adjustment ratio described in the Merger Agreement. In addition, at the Effective Time, for each Common Share underlying a restricted stock unit award, performance stock unit award, or "in-the-money" Celgene stock option, the holder thereof became entitled to receive a CVR, subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions in case of an unvested award. With respect to performance restricted stock unit awards, at the Effective Time, the applicable performance conditions were deemed achieved at the greater of target level and the actual level of achievement through the end of the calendar quarter immediately preceding the current quarter. As announced on August 26, 2019, in connection with the regulatory approval process for the transaction, Celgene entered into an agreement pursuant to which Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) would acquire the OTEZLA® (apremilast) product line and related intellectual property, including any patents that primarily cover apremilast, and other specified assets and liabilities related to the OTEZLA® (apremilast) product line for $13.4 billion in cash following the closing of the Merger. Celgene expects the OTEZLA divestiture to close on November 21, 2019. The foregoing summary of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Merger Agreement, which is incorporated by reference as Exhibit 2.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.01. ITEM 3.01 NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE OR STANDARD; TRANSFER OF LISTING. On the Closing Date, in connection with the completion of the Merger, Celgene notified the NASDAQ Global Select Market (the "NASDAQ") that the Merger had been completed and requested that trading of the Common Shares on the NASDAQ be suspended prior to the opening of trading on November 21, 2019. In addition, Celgene requested that the NASDAQ file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Notification of Removal from Listing and/or Registration on Form 25 to delist the Common Shares from the NASDAQ and deregister the Common Shares under Section 12(b) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), on November 20, 2019. As a result, the Common Shares will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ. In addition, Celgene intends to file with the SEC a certification on Form 15 under the Exchange Act requesting the termination of the registration of all Celgene securities registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act and the suspension of Celgene's reporting obligations under Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act. In connection with the completion of the Merger, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene plan to transfer the listing of Celgene's contingent value rights (NASDAQ: CELGZ) (the "Celgene CVRs"), which are related to Celgene's Abraxane product, from the NASDAQ Global Market to the NYSE. As a result, Celgene notified the NASDAQ Global Market today of its intent to file a Form 25 to initiate the voluntarily delisting of the Celgene CVRs. The Celgene CVRs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "CELGRT" following their official listing on NYSE, which is expected to occur on December 2, 2019, the same day as the official delisting from the NASDAQ Global Market. The information set forth in Items 2.01 and 8.01 of this report is incorporated in this Item 3.01 by reference. ITEM 3.03 MATERIAL MODIFICATION TO RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS. The information set forth in Items 2.01, 3.01, 5.01 and 5.03 of this report is incorporated by reference in this Item 3.03. At the Effective Time, each holder of Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time ceased to have any rights as a shareholder of Celgene, other than (except for certain excluded shares as described in the Merger Agreement) the right to receive the per share merger consideration. Assignment and Assumption of Celgene CVRs In connection with the Merger, Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to assume the Celgene CVRs issued by Celgene pursuant to the Contingent Value Rights Agreement, dated as of October 15, 2010 ("Celgene CVR Agreement"), by and between Celgene and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as trustee. Celgene issued the Celgene CVRs as part of the merger consideration pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 30, 2010 (as amended prior to the effective time thereof), by and among Celgene, Artistry Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and Abraxis BioScience, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Abraxis"), on October 15, 2010. Following the consummation of the Merger, Celgene assigned its rights and obligations under the Celgene CVR agreement (the "Assignment") to Bristol- Myers Squibb, pursuant to the Assignment, Assumption and Amendment Agreement, dated as of November 20, 2019 (the "Amendment Agreement"), among Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC and Equiniti Trust Company, a limited trust organized under the laws of the State of New York. The Assignment will become effective immediately after the Celgene CVRs have been listed on the NYSE. In connection with its assumption of the Celgene CVR Agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will be subject to all of the obligations of Celgene outlined in the Celgene CVR Agreement, as amended by the Amendment Agreement. The foregoing summary of the Amendment Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Amendment Agreement, which is incorporated by reference as Exhibit 4.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference in this Item 3.03. ITEM 5.01 CHANGES IN CONTROL OF REGISTRANT. At the Effective Time, a change in control of Celgene occurred and Celgene became a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb. The information set forth in Item 2.01 of this report is incorporated in this Item 5.01 by reference. ITEM 5.02 DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Mark J. Alles, Richard W. Barker, Hans Bishop, Michael W. Bonney, Michael D. Casey, Carrie S. Cox, Michael A. Friedman, Patricia Hemingway Hall, Julia A. Haller, James Loughlin, Ernest Mario and John H. Weiland each resigned from the board of directors of Celgene and from any and all committees of the board of directors on which they served and ceased to be directors of Celgene as of the Effective Time. At the Effective Time, Matthew Roden, P. Joseph Campisi, Jr. and Katherine R. Kelly, who were the directors of Merger Sub immediately prior to the Effective Time, became the directors of Celgene. In addition, as of the Effective Time, Celgene's Board of Directors appointed Matthew Roden as President, P. Joseph Campisi, Jr. as Vice President, Jeffrey Galik as Treasurer and Katherine R. Kelly as Secretary. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, effective November 15, 2019, each of Celgene's Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President, Research & Early Development, President, Global Clinical Development, and President, Global Inflammation & Immunology, was designated as a participant in the Celgene Corporation Excise Tax Gross-Up Plan (the "Gross-UpPlan"). Pursuant to the Gross-Up Plan, each participant is entitled to receive a gross-up payment (a "Gross-UpPayment") in the event that any payments or benefits provided to such participant in connection with the Merger become subject to the excise tax pursuant to Section 4999 of the Internal Revenue Code. The Gross-Up Payment would generally be paid to the relevant taxing authorities to place the participant in the same after-tax position as if the excise taxes did not apply to such participant, and do not cover ordinary income taxes due on the payments and benefits giving rise to the excise taxes. As a condition to participation in the Gross-Up Plan, each officer is required to agree to a one-yearpost-termination noncompetition covenant. ITEM 5.03 AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION OR BYLAWS; CHANGE IN FISCAL YEAR. As of the Effective Time, the Certificate of Incorporation of Celgene that was in effect immediately before the Effective Time was amended and restated to be in the form attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1. In addition, at the Effective Time, Celgene's bylaws, as in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time, were amended and restated in their entirety to be in the form of the bylaws of Merger Sub in effect immediately prior to the Effective Time. The bylaws are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2. The information set forth in Item 2.01 of this report is incorporated in this Item 5.03 by reference. ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS. On November 20, 2019, Celgene issued a press release to announce the parties' intention to transfer the listing of Celgene CVRs from the NASDAQ Global Market to NYSE. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS. Exhibit No. Description 2.1 Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc. and Celgene Corporation, dated as of January 2, 2019. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 2.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed January 4, 2019)* Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Celgene Corporation, dated November 20, 2019 Amended and Restated Bylaws of Celgene Corporation, dated November 20, 2019 4.1 Assignment, Assumption and Amendment Agreement, dated as of November 20, 2019, among Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC and Equiniti Trust Company 99.1 Press Release dated November 20, 2019 104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K formatted in Inline XBRL (included as Exhibit 101). The schedules and exhibits have been omitted pursuant to Item 601(b)(2) of Regulation S-K. Celgene agrees to furnish supplementally a copy of such schedules and exhibits, or any section thereof, to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon request. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CELGENE CORPORATION Date: November 20, 2019 By: /s/ Katherine R. Kelly Katherine R. Kelly Secretary Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF CELGENE CORPORATION ARTICLE ONE The name of the corporation is Celgene Corporation (hereinafter called the "Corporation"). ARTICLE TWO The address of the Corporation's registered office in the State of Delaware is Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801. The name of its registered agent at such address is The Corporation Trust Company. ARTICLE THREE The purpose of the Corporation is to engage in any lawful act or activity for which corporations may be organized under the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. ARTICLE FOUR The total number of shares which the Corporation shall have the authority to issue is One Thousand (1000) shares, all of which shall be shares of Common Stock, with a par value of $0.01 per share. ARTICLE FIVE The directors shall have the power to adopt, amend or repeal By-Laws, except as may be otherwise be provided in the By-Laws. ARTICLE SIX The Corporation expressly elects not to be governed by Section 203 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. ARTICLE SEVEN No director of the Corporation shall be liable to the Corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except for liability (i) for any breach of the director's duty of loyalty to the corporation or its stockholders, (ii) for acts or omissions not in good faith or which involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law, (iii) under Section 174 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware or (iv) for any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit. Neither the amendment nor repeal of this ARTICLE SEVEN, nor the adoption of any provision of the Certificate of Incorporation, the By-Laws or of any statute inconsistent with this ARTICLE SEVEN, shall eliminate or reduce the effect of this ARTICLE SEVEN, in respect of any acts or omissions occurring prior to such amendment, repeal or adoption of an inconsistent provision. Any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending, or completed action, suit, or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative, or investigative (whether or not by or in the right of the Corporation) by reason of the fact that he is or was a director, officer, incorporator, employee, or agent of the Corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the Corporation as a director, officer, incorporator, employee, or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust, or other enterprise (including an employee benefit plan), shall be entitled to be indemnified by the Corporation to the full extent then permitted by law against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines (including excise taxes assessed on a person with respect to an employee benefit plan), and amounts paid in settlement incurred by him in connection with such action, suit, or proceeding. Such right of indemnification shall inure whether or not the claim asserted is based on matters which antedate the adoption of this ARTICLE SEVEN. Such right of indemnification shall continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director, officer, incorporator, employee, or agent and shall inure to the benefit of the heirs and personal representatives of such a person. The indemnification provided by this ARTICLE SEVEN shall not be deemed exclusive of any other indemnification rights which may be provided now or in the future under any provision currently in effect or hereafter adopted of the by-laws, in any agreement, by vote of stockholders, by resolution of disinterested directors, by provision of law, or otherwise. ARTICLE EIGHT The Corporation reserves the right to amend or repeal any provisions contained in this Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation from time to time and at any time in the manner now or hereafter prescribed by the laws of the State of Delaware, and all rights conferred upon stockholders and directors are granted subject to such reservation. * * * * Exhibit 3.2 BYLAWS OF CELGENE CORPORATION A Delaware Corporation ARTICLE I OFFICES Section 1.1 Registered Office. The registered office of the corporation in the State of Delaware shall be located at 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington Delaware 19808, in the County of New Castle. The name of the corporation's registered agent at such address shall be Corporation Service Company. The registered office and/or registered agent of the corporation may be changed from time to time by action of the board of directors. Section 1.2 Other Offices. The corporation may also have offices at such other places, both within and without the State of Delaware, as the board of directors may from time to time determine or the business of the corporation may require. ARTICLE II MEETINGS OF STOCKHOLDERS Section 2.1 Place and Time of Meetings. An annual meeting of the stockholders shall be held each year for the purpose of electing directors and conducting such other proper business as may come before the meeting. The date, time and place of the annual meeting may be determined by resolution of the board of directors or as set by the chief executive officer of the corporation. Section 2.2 Special Meetings. Special meetings of stockholders may be called for any purpose (including, without limitation, the filling of board vacancies and newly created directorships), and may be held at such time and place, within or without the State of Delaware, as shall be stated in a notice of meeting or in a duly executed waiver of notice thereof. Such meetings may be called at any time by two or more members of the board of directors or the chief executive officer and shall be called by the chief executive officer upon the written request of holders of shares entitled to cast not less than fifty percent (50%) of the outstanding shares of any series or class of the corporation's capital stock. Section 2.3 Place of Meetings. The board of directors may designate any place, either within or without the State of Delaware, as the place of meeting for any annual meeting or for any special meeting called by the board of directors. If no designation is made, or if a special meeting be otherwise called, the place of meeting shall be the principal executive office of the corporation. Section 2.4 Notice. Whenever stockholders are required or permitted to take action at a meeting, written or printed notice stating the place, date, time, and, in the case of special meetings, the purpose or purposes, of such meeting, shall be given to each stockholder entitled to vote at such meeting not less than 10 nor more than 60 days before the date of the meeting. All such notices shall be delivered, either personally or by mail, by or at the direction of the board of directors, the chief executive officer or the secretary, and if mailed, such notice shall be deemed to be delivered when deposited in the United States mail, postage prepaid, addressed to the stockholder at his, her or its address as the same appears on the records of the corporation. Attendance of a person at a meeting shall constitute a waiver of notice of such meeting, except when the person attends for the express purpose of objecting at the beginning of the meeting to the transaction of any business because the meeting is not lawfully called or convened. Section 2.5 Stockholders List. The officer having charge of the stock ledger of the corporation shall make, at least 10 days before every meeting of the stockholders, a complete list of the stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting arranged in alphabetical order, showing the address of each stockholder and the number of shares registered in the name of each stockholder. Such list shall be open to the examination of any stockholder, for any purpose germane to the meeting, during ordinary business hours, for a period of at least 10 days prior to the meeting, either at a place within the city where the meeting is to be held, which place shall be specified in the notice of the meeting or, if not so specified, at the place where the meeting is to be held. The list shall also be produced and kept at the time and place of the meeting during the whole time thereof, and may be inspected by any stockholder who is present. Section 2.6 Quorum. Except as otherwise provided by applicable law or by the certificate of incorporation of the corporation (as may be amended from time to time, the "Certificate of Incorporation"), a majority of the outstanding shares of the corporation entitled to vote, represented in person or by proxy, shall constitute a quorum at a meeting of stockholders. If less than a majority of the outstanding shares are represented at a meeting, a majority of the shares so represented may adjourn the meeting from time to time in accordance with Section 7 of this Article Two, until a quorum shall be present or represented. Section 2.7 Adjourned Meetings. When a meeting is adjourned to another time and place, notice need not be given of the adjourned meeting if the time and place thereof are announced at the meeting at which the adjournment is taken. At the adjourned meeting the corporation may transact any business which might have been transacted at the original meeting. If the adjournment is for more than thirty days, or if after the adjournment a new record date is fixed for the adjourned meeting, a notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given to each stockholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting. Section 2.8 Vote Required. When a quorum is present, the affirmative vote of the majority of shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote on the subject matter shall be the act of the stockholders, unless the question is one upon which by express provisions of an applicable law or of the Certificate of Incorporation a different vote is required, in which case such express provision shall govern and control the decision of such question. Where a separate vote by class is required, the affirmative vote of the majority of shares of such class present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting shall be the act of such class. 2 Section 2.9 Voting Rights. Except as otherwise provided by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware or by the Certificate of Incorporation or any amendments thereto and subject to Section 4 of Article VI, every stockholder shall at every meeting of the stockholders be entitled to one vote in person or by proxy for each share of common stock held by such stockholder. Section 2.10 Proxies. Each stockholder entitled to vote at a meeting of stockholders or to express consent or dissent to corporate action in writing without a meeting may authorize another person or persons to act for him, her or it by proxy. Every proxy must be signed by the stockholder granting the proxy or by his, her or its attorney-in-fact. No proxy shall be voted or acted upon after three years from its date, unless the proxy provides for a longer period. A duly executed proxy shall be irrevocable if it states that it is irrevocable and if, and only as long as, it is coupled with an interest sufficient in law to support an irrevocable power. A proxy may be made irrevocable regardless of whether the interest with which it is coupled is an interest in the stock itself or an interest in the corporation generally. Section 2.11 Action by Written Consent. Unless otherwise provided in the Certificate of Incorporation, any action required to be taken at any annual or special meeting of stockholders of the corporation, or any action which may be taken at any annual or special meeting of such stockholders, may be taken without a meeting, without prior notice and without a vote, if a consent or consents in writing, setting forth the action so taken and bearing the dates of signature of the stockholders who signed the consent or consents, shall be signed by the holders of outstanding stock having not less than a majority of the shares entitled to vote, or, if greater, not less than the minimum number of votes that would be necessary to authorize or take such action at a meeting at which all shares entitled to vote thereon were present and voted and shall be delivered to the corporation by delivery to its registered office in the State of Delaware, or the corporation's principal place of business, or an officer or agent of the corporation having custody of the book or books in which proceedings of meetings of the stockholders are recorded. Delivery made to the corporation's registered office shall be by hand or by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested provided, however, that no consent or consents delivered by certified or registered mail shall be deemed delivered until such consent or consents are actually received at the registered office. All consents properly delivered in accordance with this section shall be deemed to be recorded when so delivered. No written consent shall be effective to take the corporate action referred to therein unless, within sixty days of the earliest dated consent delivered to the corporation as required by this section, written consents signed by the holders of a sufficient number of shares to take such corporate action are so recorded. Prompt notice of the taking of the corporate action without a meeting by less than unanimous written consent shall be given to those stockholders who have not consented in writing. Any action taken pursuant to such written consent or consents of the stockholders shall have the same force and effect as if taken by the stockholders at a meeting thereof. ARTICLE III DIRECTORS Section 3.1 General Powers. The business and affairs of the corporation shall be managed by or under the direction of the board of directors. 3 Section 3.2 Number, Election and Term of Office. The number of directors which shall constitute the board as of the effective date of these Bylaws shall be THREE (3). Thereafter, the number of directors may be increased or decreased from time to time by resolution of the board. The directors shall be elected by a plurality of the votes of the shares present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting and entitled to vote in the election of directors. The directors shall be elected in this manner at the annual meeting of the stockholders, except as provided in Section 4 of this Article III. Each director elected shall hold office until a successor is duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier death, resignation or removal as hereinafter provided. Section 3.3 Removal and Resignation. Any director or the entire board of directors may be removed at any time, with or without cause, by the holders of a majority of the shares then entitled to vote at an election of directors. Whenever the holders of any class or series are entitled to elect one or more directors by the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation, the provisions of this section shall apply, in respect of the removal without cause of a director or directors so elected, to the vote of the holders of the outstanding shares of that class or series and not to the vote of the outstanding shares as a whole. Any director may resign at any time upon written notice to the corporation. Section 3.4 Vacancies. Except as otherwise provided by the Certificate of Incorporation or any amendments thereto, vacancies and newly created directorships resulting from any increase in the authorized number of directors may be filled by a majority vote of the holders of the corporation's outstanding stock entitled to vote thereon or by a majority of the members of the board of directors. Each director so chosen shall hold office until a successor is duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier death, resignation or removal as herein provided. Section 3.5 Annual Meetings. The annual meeting of each newly elected board of directors shall be held, without other notice than this by-law, immediately after, and at the same place as, the annual meeting of stockholders. Section 3.6 Other Meetings and Notice. Regular meetings, other than the annual meeting, of the board of directors may be held without notice at such time and at such place as shall from time to time be determined by resolution of the board. Special meetings of the board of directors may be called by or at the request of the chief executive officer or president on at least 24 hours' notice to each director, either personally, by telephone, by mail, or by telegraph; the chief executive officer must call, in like manner and on like notice, a special meeting at the written request of at least a majority of the directors. Section 3.7 Quorum, Required Vote and Adjournment. A majority of the total number of directors then in office (without regard to any then vacancies on the board) shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. The vote of a majority of directors present at a meeting at which a quorum is present shall be the act of the board of directors. If a quorum shall not be present at any meeting of the board of directors, the directors present thereat may adjourn the meeting from time to time, without notice other than announcement at the meeting, until a quorum shall be present. 4 Section 3.8 Committees. The board of directors may, by resolution passed by a majority of the whole board, designate one or more committees, each committee to consist of one or more of the directors of the corporation, which, to the extent provided in such resolution or these Bylaws shall have and may exercise the powers of the board of directors in the management and affairs of the corporation except as otherwise limited by law. The board of directors may designate one or more directors as alternate members of any committee, who may replace any absent or disqualified member at any meeting of the committee. Such committee or committees shall have such name or names as may be determined from time to time by resolution adopted by the board of directors. Each committee shall keep regular minutes of its meetings and report the same to the board of directors when required. Section 3.9 Committee Rules. Each committee of the board of directors may fix its own rules of procedure and shall hold its meetings as provided by such rules, except as may otherwise be provided by a resolution of the board of directors designating such committee. Unless otherwise provided in such a resolution, the presence of at least a majority of the members of the committee shall be necessary to constitute a quorum. In the event that a member and that member's alternate, if alternates are designated by the board of directors as provided in Section 8 of this Article III, of such committee is or are absent or disqualified, the member or members thereof present at any meeting and not disqualified from voting, whether or not such member or members constitute a quorum, may unanimously appoint another member of the board of directors to act at the meeting in place of any such absent or disqualified member. Section 3.10 Communications Equipment. Members of the board of directors or any committee thereof may participate in and act at any meeting of such board or committee through the use of a conference telephone or other communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other, and participation in the meeting pursuant to this section shall constitute presence in person at the meeting. Section 3.11 Waiver of Notice and Presumption of Assent. Any member of the board of directors or any committee thereof who is present at a meeting shall be conclusively presumed to have waived notice of such meeting except when such member attends for the express purpose of objecting at the beginning of the meeting to the transaction of any business because the meeting is not lawfully called or convened. Such member shall be conclusively presumed to have assented to any action taken unless his or her dissent shall be entered in the minutes of the meeting or unless his or her written dissent to such action shall be filed with the person acting as the secretary of the meeting before the adjournment thereof or shall be forwarded by registered mail to the secretary of the corporation immediately after the adjournment of the meeting. Such right to dissent shall not apply to any member who voted in favor of such action. Section 3.12 Action by Written Consent. Unless otherwise restricted by the Certificate of Incorporation, any action required or permitted to be taken at any meeting of the board of directors, or of any committee thereof, may be taken without a meeting if all the then members of the board or committee, as the case may be, consent thereto in writing, and the writing or writings are filed with the minutes of proceedings of the board or committee. 5 ARTICLE IV OFFICERS Section 4.1 Number. The officers of the corporation shall be elected by the board of directors and may consist of a chairman, a chief executive officer, a president, one or more vice presidents, a secretary, a treasurer, and such other officers and assistant officers as may be deemed necessary or desirable by the board of directors. Any number of offices may be held by the same person. In its discretion, the board of directors may choose not to fill any office for any period as it may deem advisable. Section 4.2 Election and Term of Office. The officers of the corporation shall be elected annually by the board of directors at its first meeting held after each annual meeting of stockholders or as soon thereafter as conveniently may be. Vacancies may be filled or new offices created and filled at any meeting of the board of directors. Each officer shall hold office until a successor is duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier death, resignation or removal as hereinafter provided. Section 4.3 Removal. Any officer or agent elected by the board of directors may be removed by the board of directors whenever in its judgment the best interests of the corporation would be served thereby, but such removal shall be without prejudice to the contract rights, if any, of the person so removed. Section 4.4 Vacancies. Any vacancy occurring in any office because of death, resignation, removal, disqualification or otherwise, may be filled by the board of directors for the unexpired portion of the term by the board of directors then in office. Section 4.5 Compensation. Compensation of all officers shall be fixed by the board of directors, and no officer shall be prevented from receiving such compensation by virtue of his or her also being a director of the corporation. Section 4.6 The Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the Board, if one shall have been elected, shall be a member of the board of directors, may be an officer of the corporation, and, if present, shall preside at each meeting of the board of directors or stockholders. He shall advise the chief executive officer and, in the chief executive officer's absence, the other officers of the corporation, and shall perform such other duties as may from time to time be assigned to him by the board of directors. Section 4.7 The Chief Executive Officer. In the absence of the Chairman of the Board or if a Chairman of the Board shall have not been elected, the chief executive officer shall (i) preside at all meetings of the stockholders and board of directors at which he or she is present, (ii) subject to the powers of the board of directors, have general charge of the business, affairs and property of the corporation, and control over its officers, agents and employees, and (iii) see that all orders and resolutions of the board of directors are carried into effect. The chief executive officer shall have such other powers and perform such other duties as may be prescribed by the board of directors or as may be provided in these Bylaws. 6 Section 4.8 President; Vice Presidents. The president shall, in the absence or disability of the chief executive officer, act with all of the powers and be subject to all of the restrictions of the chief executive officer. The president shall also perform such other duties and have such other powers as the board of directors, the chief executive officer or these Bylaws may, from time to time, prescribe. The vice-president, if any, or if there shall be more than one, the vice- presidents in the order determined by the board of directors shall, in the absence or disability of the president, act with all of the powers and be subject to all the restrictions of the president. The vice-presidents shall also perform such other duties and have such other powers as the board of directors, the president or these Bylaws may, from time to time, prescribe. Section 4.9 The Secretary and Assistant Secretaries. The secretary shall attend all meetings of the board of directors, all meetings of the committees thereof and all meetings of the stockholders and record all the proceedings of the meetings in a book or books to be kept for that purpose. Under the chief executive officer's supervision, the secretary shall (i) give, or cause to be given, all notices required to be given by these Bylaws or by law, (ii) have such powers and perform such duties as the board of directors, the chief executive officer or these Bylaws may, from time to time, prescribe, and (iii) have custody of the corporate seal of the corporation. The secretary, or an assistant secretary, shall have authority to affix the corporate seal to any instrument requiring it and when so affixed, it may be attested by his or her signature or by the signature of such assistant secretary. The board of directors may give general authority to any other officer to affix the seal of the corporation and to attest the affixing by his or her signature. The assistant secretary, or if there be more than one, the assistant secretaries in the order determined by the board of directors, shall, in the absence or disability of the secretary, perform the duties and exercise the powers of the secretary and shall perform such other duties and have such other powers as the board of directors, the chief executive officer, or secretary may, from time to time, prescribe. Section 4.10 The Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer. The treasurer shall (i) have the custody of the corporate funds and securities, (ii) keep full and accurate accounts of receipts and disbursements in books belonging to the corporation, (iii) deposit all monies and other valuable effects in the name and to the credit of the corporation as may be ordered by the board of directors, (iv) cause the funds of the corporation to be disbursed when such disbursements have been duly authorized, taking proper vouchers for such disbursements, (v) render to the chief executive officer and the board of directors, at its regular meeting or when the board of directors so requires, an account of the corporation, and (vi) have such powers and perform such duties as the board of directors, the chief executive officer or these Bylaws may, from time to time, prescribe. If required by the board of directors, the treasurer shall give the corporation a bond (which shall be rendered every six years) in such sums and with such surety or sureties as shall be satisfactory to the board of directors for the faithful performance of the duties of the office of treasurer and for the restoration to the corporation, in case of death, resignation, retirement, or removal from office, of all books, papers, vouchers, money, and other property of whatever kind in the possession or under the control of the treasurer belonging to the corporation. The assistant treasurer, or if there shall be more than one, the assistant treasurers in the order determined by the board of directors, shall in the absence or disability of the treasurer, perform the duties and exercise the powers of the treasurer. The assistant treasurers shall perform such other duties and have such other powers as the board of directors, the chief executive officer, the president or treasurer may, from time to time, prescribe. 7 Section 4.11 Other Officers, Assistant Officers and Agents. Officers, assistant officers and agents, if any, which officers may include officers of any division of the corporation, other than those whose duties are provided for in these Bylaws, shall have such authority and perform such duties as may from time to time be prescribed by resolution of the board of directors. Section 4.12 Absence or Disability of Officers. In the case of the absence or disability of any officer of the corporation and of any person hereby authorized to act in such officer's place during such officer's absence or disability, the board of directors may by resolution delegate the powers and duties of such officer to any other officer or to any director, or to any other person whom it may select. ARTICLE V CERTIFICATES OF STOCK Section 5.1 Form. Every holder of stock in the corporation shall be entitled to have a certificate, signed by, or in the name of the corporation by the chairman of the board, the chief executive officer, the president or a vice president and the secretary or an assistant secretary of the corporation, certifying the number of shares owned by such holder in the corporation. If such a certificate is countersigned (i) by a transfer agent or an assistant transfer agent other than the corporation or its employee or (ii) by a registrar, other than the corporation or its employee, the signature of any such chairman of the board, chief executive officer, president, vice-president, secretary, or assistant secretary may be facsimiles. In case any officer or officers who have signed, or whose facsimile signature or signatures have been used on, any such certificate or certificates shall cease to be such officer or officers of the corporation whether because of death, resignation or otherwise before such certificate or certificates have been delivered by the corporation, such certificate or certificates may nevertheless be issued and delivered as though the person or persons who signed such certificate or certificates or whose facsimile signature or signatures have been used thereon had not ceased to be such officer or officers of the corporation. All certificates for shares shall be consecutively numbered or otherwise identified. The name of the person to whom the shares represented thereby are issued, with the number of shares and date of issue, shall be entered on the books of the corporation. Shares of stock of the corporation shall only be transferred on the books of the corporation by the holder of record thereof or by such holder's attorney duly authorized in writing, upon surrender to the corporation of the certificate or certificates for such shares endorsed by the appropriate person or persons, with such evidence of the authenticity of such endorsement, transfer, authorization, and other matters as the corporation may reasonably require, and accompanied by all necessary stock transfer stamps. In that event, it shall be the duty of the corporation to issue a new certificate to the person entitled thereto, cancel the old certificate or certificates, and record the transaction on its books. The board of directors may appoint a bank or trust company organized under the laws of the United States or any state thereof to act as its transfer agent or registrar, or both in connection with the transfer of any class or series of securities of the corporation. Section 5.2 Lost Certificates. The board of directors may direct a new certificate or certificates to be issued in place of any certificate or certificates previously issued by the corporation alleged to have been lost, stolen, or destroyed, upon the making of an affidavit of that fact by the person claiming the certificate of stock to be lost, stolen, or destroyed. When authorizing such issue of a new certificate or certificates, the board of directors may, in its discretion and as a condition precedent to the issuance thereof, require the owner of such lost, stolen, or destroyed certificate or certificates, or his or her legal representative, to give the corporation a bond sufficient to indemnify the corporation against any claim that may be made against the corporation on account of the loss, theft or destruction of any such certificate or the issuance of such new certificate. 8 Section 5.3 Fixing a Record Date for Stockholder Meetings. In order that the corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to notice of or to vote at any meeting of stockholders or any adjournment thereof, the board of directors may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the board of directors, and which record date shall not be more than sixty nor less than ten days before the date of such meeting. If no record date is fixed by the board of directors, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall be the close of business on the next day preceding the day on which notice is given, or if notice is waived, at the close of business on the day next preceding the day on which the meeting is held. A determination of stockholders of record entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of stockholders shall apply to any adjournment of the meeting; provided, however, that the board of directors may fix a new record date for the adjourned meeting. Section 5.4 Fixing a Record Date for Action by Written Consent. In order that the corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action in writing without a meeting, the board of directors may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the board of directors, and which date shall not be more than ten days after the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted by the board of directors. If no record date has been fixed by the board of directors, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action in writing without a meeting, when no prior action by the board of directors is required by statute, shall be the first date on which a signed written consent setting forth the action taken or proposed to be taken is delivered to the corporation by delivery to its registered office in the State of Delaware, its principal place of business, or an officer or agent of the corporation having custody of the book in which proceedings of meetings of stockholders are recorded. Delivery made to the corporation's registered office shall be by hand or by certified or registered mail, return receipt requested. If no record date has been fixed by the board of directors and prior action by the board of directors is required by statute, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to consent to corporate action in writing without a meeting shall be at the close of business on the day on which the board of directors adopts the resolution taking such prior action. Section 5.5 Fixing a Record Date for Other Purposes. In order that the corporation may determine the stockholders entitled to receive payment of any dividend or other distribution or allotment or any rights or the stockholders entitled to exercise any rights in respect of any change, conversion or exchange of stock, or for the purposes of any other lawful action, the board of directors may fix a record date, which record date shall not precede the date upon which the resolution fixing the record date is adopted, and which record date shall be not more than sixty days prior to such action. If no record date is fixed, the record date for determining stockholders for any such purpose shall be at the close of business on the day on which the board of directors adopts the resolution relating thereto. 9 Section 5.6 Subscriptions for Stock. Unless otherwise provided for in the subscription agreement, subscriptions for shares shall be paid in full at such time, or in such installments and at such times, as shall be determined by the board of directors. Any call made by the board of directors for payment on subscriptions shall be uniform as to all shares of the same class or as to all shares of the same series. In case of default in the payment of any installment or call when such payment is due, the corporation may proceed to collect the amount due in the same manner as any debt due the corporation. ARTICLE VI GENERAL PROVISIONS Section 6.1 Dividends. Dividends upon the capital stock of the corporation, subject to the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation, if any, may be declared by the board of directors at any regular or special meeting, pursuant to law. Dividends may be paid in cash, in property, or in shares of the capital stock, subject to the provisions of the Certificate of Incorporation. Before payment of any dividend, there may be set aside out of any funds of the corporation available for dividends such sum or sums as the directors from time to time, in their absolute discretion, think proper as a reserve or reserves to meet contingencies, or for equalizing dividends, or for repairing or maintaining any property of the corporation, or any other purpose and the directors may modify or abolish any such reserve in the manner in which it was created. Section 6.2 Checks, Drafts or Orders. All checks, drafts, or other orders for the payment of money by or to the corporation and all notes and other evidences of indebtedness issued in the name of the corporation shall be signed by such officer or officers, agent or agents of the corporation, and in such manner, as shall be determined by resolution of the board of directors or a duly authorized committee thereof. Section 6.3 Contracts. The board of directors may authorize any officer or officers, or any agent or agents, of the corporation to enter into any contract or to execute and deliver any instrument in the name of and on behalf of the corporation, and such authority may be general or confined to specific instances. Section 6.4 Loans. The corporation may lend money to, or guarantee any obligation of, or otherwise assist any officer or other employee of the corporation or of its subsidiary, including any officer or employee who is a director of the corporation or its subsidiary, whenever, in the judgment of the directors, such loan, guaranty or assistance may reasonably be expected to benefit the corporation. The loan, guaranty or other assistance may be with or without interest, and may be unsecured, or secured in such manner as the board of directors shall approve, including, without limitation, a pledge of shares of stock of the corporation. Nothing in this section contained shall be deemed to deny, limit or restrict the powers of guaranty or warranty of the corporation at common law or under any statute. Section 6.5 Fiscal Year. The fiscal year of the corporation shall be fixed by resolution of the board of directors. 10 Section 6.6 Corporate Seal. The board of directors may provide a corporate seal which shall be in the form of a circle and shall have inscribed thereon the name of the corporation and the words "Corporate Seal, Delaware". The seal may be used by causing it or a facsimile thereof to be impressed or affixed or reproduced or otherwise. Section 6.7 Voting Securities Owned By Corporation. Voting securities in any other corporation held by the corporation shall be voted by the chief executive officer, unless the board of directors specifically confers authority to vote with respect thereto, which authority may be general or confined to specific instances, upon some other person or officer. Any person authorized to vote securities shall have the power to appoint proxies, with general power of substitution. Section 6.8 Inspection of Books and Records. Any stockholder of record, in person or by attorney or other agent, shall, upon written demand under oath stating the purpose thereof, have the right during the usual hours for business to inspect for any proper purpose the corporation's stock ledger, a list of its stockholders, and its other books and records, and to make copies or extracts therefrom. A proper purpose shall mean any purpose reasonably related to such person's interest as a stockholder. In every instance where an attorney or other agent shall be the person who seeks the right to inspection, the demand under oath shall be accompanied by a power of attorney or such other writing which authorizes the attorney or other agent to so act on behalf of the stockholder. The demand under oath shall be directed to the corporation at its registered office in the State of Delaware or at its principal place of business. Section 6.9 Section Headings. Section headings in these Bylaws are for convenience of reference only and shall not be given any substantive effect in limiting or otherwise construing any provision herein. Section 6.10 Inconsistent Provisions. In the event that any provision of these Bylaws is or becomes inconsistent with any provision of the Certificate of Incorporation, the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware or any other applicable law, the provision of these Bylaws shall not be given any effect to the extent of such inconsistency but shall otherwise be given full force and effect. ARTICLE VII AMENDMENTS These Bylaws may be amended, altered, or repealed and new Bylaws adopted at any meeting of the board of directors by a majority vote. The fact that the power to adopt, amend, alter, or repeal the Bylaws has been conferred upon the board of directors shall not divest the stockholders of the same powers. * * * * * * * 11 EXHIBIT 4.1 EXECUTION VERSION ASSIGNMENT, ASSUMPTION AND AMENDMENT AGREEMENT This Assignment, Assumption and Amendment Agreement (this "Agreement") is made and entered into as of November 20, 2019, by and among Celgene Corporation, a Delaware corporation ("Assignor"), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, a Delaware corporation ("Assignee"), American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, a New York limited liability company, as trustee (the "Existing Trustee"), and Equiniti Trust Company, a limited trust organized under the laws of the State of New York (the "New Trustee"). All capitalized terms used but not defined in this Agreement have the meanings given to them in the CVR Agreement (as defined below). WHEREAS, Assignor and the Existing Trustee entered into a Contingent Value Rights Agreement, dated as of October 15, 2010 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time in accordance with its terms, the "CVR Agreement"); WHEREAS, Assignor, Assignee and Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Assignee ("Merger Sub"), are parties to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 2, 2019 (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time in accordance with its terms, the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which, among other things, Merger Sub merged with and into Assignor at the Merger Effective Time (as defined in the Merger Agreement), with Assignor continuing as the surviving corporation and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Assignee (the "Merger"); WHEREAS, substantially contemporaneously with the execution and delivery of this Agreement, Assignee has, in accordance with Section 1.2 and Section 9.3 of the CVR Agreement, delivered an Officer's Certificate and Opinion of Counsel to the Trustee, as conclusive evidence that the matters contemplated by Section 1 or Section 2 below, respectively, comply with the applicable provisions of the CVR Agreement and that there has been compliance with all conditions precedent provided for or relating to the foregoing under the CVR Agreement; WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 6.1 of the CVR Agreement, the Company and the Trustee may, without the consent of the Holders, enter into one or more amendments to the CVR Agreement to, among other things, make any change that does not adversely affect the interests of the Holders or to evidence the succession of another Person to the Company and the assumption by any such successor of the covenants of the Company herein and in the Securities; WHEREAS, in connection with the Merger, (a) Assignor and the Existing Trustee desire to amend the CVR Agreement to clarify that the calculation of the combined capital and surplus of the Trustee shall include the Trustee and its affiliates; (b) Assignor and the Existing Trustee desire to amend the CVR Agreement to allow for the Securities to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange or any other national securities exchange following the Merger Effective Time; Assignor and the Existing Trustee desire to amend the CVR Agreement to allow for Assignee, the parent company of Assignor following the Merger, to assume all of its rights, duties, obligations, liabilities and interests in, to and under the CVR Agreement; and (d) the parties desire to execute and deliver this Agreement as evidence of the agreement and consent of such assignment and assumption to Assignee; WHEREAS, following the consummation of the Merger, Assignor desires to assign all of its rights, duties, obligations, liabilities and interests in, to and under the CVR Agreement to Assignee, and Assignee desires to assume all such rights, duties, obligations, liabilities and interests of Assignor in, to and under the CVR Agreement, which assignment shall be effective immediately following the listing of the Securities on the New York Stock Exchange; WHEREAS, Section 4.10(b) of the CVR Agreement provides that the Trustee may at any time resign by giving written notice to the Assignor, effective upon the appointment of a successor trustee pursuant to Section 4.11 of the CVR Agreement; and WHEREAS, immediately following the Merger Effective Time, the Existing Trustee desires to resign as trustee of the CVR Agreement, the Company desires to appoint the New Trustee as successor trustee of the CVR Agreement, and the New Trustee is willing to accept such appointment as successor trustee under the CVR Agreement. NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual promises, covenants and agreements and other good and valuable consideration, the parties, each intending to be legally bound, hereby agree as follows: 1. Amendment to Section 4.9, 7.7 and 9.4 of the CVR Agreement and Related Agreements. On the date hereof, effective immediately following the Merger Effective Time, the Assignor and the Existing Trustee hereby agree to amend and restate the first sentence of Section 4.9 of the CVR Agreement as follows:

"There shall at all times be a Trustee hereunder which satisfies the applicable requirements of Sections 310(a)(1) and (5) of the Trust Indenture Act and which, along with its Affiliates, has a combined capital and surplus of at least one hundred fifty million dollars ($150,000,000)." On the date hereof, effective immediately following the Merger Effective Time, the Assignor and the Existing Trustee hereby agree to amend and restate Section 7.7 of the CVR Agreement in its entirety as follows:

"The Company hereby covenants and agrees to use reasonable best efforts to cause the Securities to be approved for listing (subject to notice of issuance) for trading on the New York Stock Exchange or other national securities exchange and will use its reasonable best efforts to maintain such listing for so long as any CVRs remain Outstanding." Without limiting the generality of Section 1(b) above, each party hereto acknowledges and agrees that Assignee, subject to, and conditioned upon, the occurrence of the Merger Effective Time, intends to delist the CVRs from the Nasdaq and list the CVRs on the New York Stock Exchange and consents to the same. On the date hereof, effective immediately following the Merger Effective Time, the Assignor and the Existing Trustee hereby agree to amend and restate Section 9.4 of the CVR Agreement in its entirety as follows:

"All covenants, provisions and agreements in this CVR Agreement by or for the benefit of the Company, the Trustee or the Holders shall bind and inure to the benefit of their respective successors, assigns, heirs and personal representatives, whether so expressed or not. The Company may assign this CVR Agreement without the prior written consent of the other Parties to this CVR Agreement to one or more of its Affiliates, provided, however, that in the event of any such assignment the Company shall, unless and to the extent performed by any such assignee, remain subject to its obligations and covenants hereunder, including but not limited to its obligation to make any Net Sales Payments and any Milestone Payments." 2 Assignment and Assumption . Subject to, and conditioned upon the occurrence of the Merger Effective Time, and effective as of immediately following the listing of the Securities on the New York Stock Exchange, Assignor hereby assigns all of its rights, duties, obligations, liabilities and interests in, to and under the CVR Agreement to Assignee, and Assignee hereby assumes all such rights, duties, obligations, liabilities and interests of Assignor in, to and under the CVR Agreement, including, without limitation, the due and punctual payment of the Securities, according to their tenor, and the due and punctual performance and observance of all of the covenants and conditions of the CVR Agreement to be performed or observed by Assignor (collectively, the " Assignment and Assumption "). Each of the parties hereto acknowledges, agrees and consents to, subject to and conditioned upon the Assignment and Assumption, Assignor succeeding to and being substituted for Assignee with the same effect as if Assignor had been named in the CVR Agreement as the "Company" for all purposes under the CVR Agreement. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, (i) each of the parties, for the avoidance of doubt, acknowledges and agrees that Assignee shall succeed to and be substituted for Assignor automatically, without any further action of any party hereto, at the Merger Effective Time, (ii) the Existing Trustee (prior to the appointment and acceptance of the New Trustee as trustee under the CVR Agreement pursuant to Section 3) and the New Trustee (from and after the appointment and acceptance of the New Trustee as trustee pursuant to Section 3) agree to take any of the foregoing actions as if an assumption occurred pursuant to Section 9.1(i) and the other relevant provisions of the CVR Agreement in connection with the matters described by this Section 2 and (iii) the CVR Agreement shall automatically be deemed to be modified accordingly to give effect to the matters described by this Section 2. Resignation of Existing Trustee; Appointment of New Trustee . Subject to, and conditioned upon, and effective as of immediately following, the Merger Effective Time, pursuant to Section 4.10(b) of the CVR Agreement, the Existing Trustee hereby notifies the Assignor that the Existing Trustee is resigning as trustee under the CVR Agreement. Subject to, and conditioned upon, and effective as of immediately following, the Merger Effective Time, (i) the Assignor hereby accepts the resignation of the Existing Trustee as trustee under the CVR Agreement and (ii) pursuant to Section 4.10(e) of the CVR Agreement, the Assignor hereby appoints the New Trustee as trustee under the CVR Agreement, to succeed to, and hereby vests the New Trustee with, all the estates, properties, rights powers, trusts, duties and obligations of the Trustee under the CVR Agreement with like effect as if originally named as trustee in the CVR Agreement. The New Trustee hereby accepts the appointment as trustee under the CVR Agreement and shall hereby be vested with all the estates, properties, rights powers, trusts, duties and obligations of the Trustee under the CVR Agreement with like effect as if originally named as trustee in the CVR Agreement. The New Trustee hereby represents and warrants that it is qualified and eligible under Article 4 of the CVR Agreement to act as trustee under the CVR Agreement. From and after giving effect to the appointment and acceptance of the New Trustee as trustee under the CVR Agreement until otherwise amended, modified or supplemented in accordance with the CVR Agreement, references in the CVR Agreement to "Corporate Trust Office" or other similar terms shall be deemed to refer to the corporate trust office of the New Trustee at 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101 Mendota Heights, Minnesota 55120-4101 or any other office of the New Trustee at which, at any particular time, its corporate trust business shall be administered. Successors and Assigns . This Agreement shall be binding upon and shall inure to the benefit of the respective parties hereto and their respective successors and assigns. Governing Law . This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York including, without limitation, Sections 5-1401 and 5-1402 of the New York General Obligations Law without regard to the conflict of laws principles thereof. No Further Amendment to CVR Agreement . Except as specifically modified or amended by this Agreement, the CVR Agreement shall remain unaltered and in full force and effect and the respective terms, conditions and covenants thereof are herein in all respects confirmed. Whenever the CVR Agreement is referred to in any agreement, document or other instrument, such reference will be to the CVR Agreement as modified and/or amended by this Agreement. Amendment . This Agreement may not be changed, modified, discharged or terminated orally or in any manner other than by an agreement in writing signed by the parties hereto or their respective successors and assigns specifically identifying such writing as an amendment to this Agreement. Severability . In case any provision in this Agreement are held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall not in any way be affected or impaired thereby. Counterparts . This Agreement may be signed in any number of counterparts with the same effect as if the signatures to each counterpart were upon a single instrument, and all such counterparts together will be deemed an original of this Agreement. [Signature Page Follows] 3 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has executed this Assignment and Assumption Agreement as of the date first written above. ASSIGNOR: CELGENE CORPORATION By: /s/ Katherine R. Kelly Name: Katherine R. Kelly Title: Secretary ASSIGNEE: BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY By: /s/ Katherine R. Kelly Name: Katherine R. Kelly Title: Secretary EXISTING TRUSTEE: AMERICAN STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST COMPANY, LLC By: /s/ Michael Nespoli Name: Michael Nespoli Title: Executive Director [Signature Page to Assignment and Assumption Agreement] NEW TRUSTEE: EQUINITI TRUST COMPANY By: /s/ Martin Knapp Name: Martin Knapp Title: Vice President [Signature Page to Assignment and Assumption Agreement] Exhibit 99.1 CELGENE ANNOUNCES PLANS TO TRANSFER LISTING OF CELGENE'S CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHTS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF ACQUISITION BY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOVEMBER 20, 2019 - SUMMIT, N.J. - Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) announced today that following the completion of Celgene's acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene plan to transfer the listing of Celgene's contingent value rights (NASDAQ: CELGZ) ("Celgene CVRs") that are related to Celgene's ABRAXANE® product from the NASDAQ Global Market to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). As a result, Celgene notified the NASDAQ Global Market today of its intent to initiate the voluntary delisting of the Celgene CVRs. The Celgene CVRs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the symbol "CELGRT" following their official delisting from the NASDAQ Global Market, which is expected to occur on December 2, 2019. About Celgene Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information, please visit www.celgene.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 