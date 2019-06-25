Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Celgene Corporation    CELG

CELGENE CORPORATION

(CELG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Celgene : Deal Faces Antitrust Delays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Joseph Walker

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. said its $74 billion merger with Celgene Corp. would be delayed as the company works to allay concerns of federal regulators by selling off Otezla, Celgene's anti-inflammatory drug that had global sales of $1.6 billion last year.

Bristol-Myers now expects to complete the deal at the end of this year or early 2020, the company said Monday. It had previously expected the merger to close in the third quarter of this year.

The company hopes the planned divestiture of Otezla will resolve the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's anticompetitive concerns about clearing the merger.

The divestiture came as a surprise to analysts, who said it was the latest signal that regulators are taking a tougher stance in their scrutiny of pharmaceutical industry mergers.

The delay appeared to create uncertainty among investors about the merger being completed, analysts said. Celgene's stock fell 5.5% to $93.47 Monday; shares of Bristol-Myers declined 7.4% to $45.68.

Brian Skorney, an R.W. Baird analyst, said Bristol-Myers's plan to divest itself of Otezla signaled the company had found a way to resolve the FTC's concerns and increased the probability of the deal closing.

"It's feedback on what the FTC wants, and it seems like this is the major thing to come from the FTC discussions," Mr. Skorney said in an interview.

Otezla is used to treat forms of psoriasis, a skin-disease in which an overreaction by the immune system causes itchy rashes to form on the body. Bristol doesn't currently sell psoriasis medicines, but has an experimental drug for the disease in late-stage trials.

Historically, antitrust regulators would only raise concerns about drugs in overlapping disease areas if both products were already on the market, Mr. Skorney said. That now appears to be changing.

Earlier this month, Roche Holding AG said the FTC had requested additional information regarding its planned takeover of Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts speculated that the FTC's concerns were related to overlap between Roche's hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and an experimental gene therapy for the disease being developed by Spark.

"Both of these deals have gotten more scrutiny than people expected," said Mr. Skorney. "How does that impact how pharma acquirers look at deals going forward?"

Otezla was Celgene's third-largest drug by sales last year and represented about 10.6% of the company's total revenue.

It is uncertain how long the drug will retain market exclusivity; R.W. Baird estimates that it could lose patent protection after 2023. Otezla could fetch $6 billion to $10 billion in a sale, Mr. Skorney said.

Separately, New York-based Bristol Myers said Monday that its late-stage study of cancer immunotherapy Opdivo didn't meet the main goals in a study probing its use in a common liver cancer but showed an improvement in the overall survival of patients treated with the drug compared with Bayer AG's Nexavar, which is the current standard of treatment.

Kimberly Chin and Dave Sebastian contributed to this article.

Write to Joseph Walker at joseph.walker@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -7.42% 45.68 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
CELGENE CORPORATION -5.50% 93.47 Delayed Quote.54.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELGENE CORPORATION
02:48aCELGENE : Deal Faces Antitrust Delays
DJ
06/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers, Celgene Shares Both Lower as Merger Faces Delays
DJ
06/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Antitrust Concerns Delay Bristol-Myers' $74 Billion Merge..
DJ
06/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers' Celgene Deal Can Still Be a Winner -- Heard on the..
DJ
06/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers plans to divest Celgene's psoriasis drug
RE
06/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers plans to divest Celgene's psoriasis drug, shares sl..
RE
06/24Stocks to Watch: Caesars, Bristol-Myers, Carnival, FedEx, and More
DJ
06/24BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers to Shed Otezla, Carving Path for Celgene Deal
DJ
06/17BeiGene Says Agrees to End Collaboration With Celgene
DJ
06/14MEREO BIOPHARMA : Celgene Terminates Mereo Collaboration And Will Not Licence Et..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 131 M
EBIT 2019 9 896 M
Net income 2019 6 372 M
Debt 2019 8 583 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,13
P/E ratio 2020 9,35
EV / Sales 2019 4,35x
EV / Sales 2020 3,60x
Capitalization 65 921 M
Chart CELGENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celgene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELGENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 97,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Alles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Camardo Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jay T. Backstrom Chief Medical Officer
Rupert J. Vessey President-Research & Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELGENE CORPORATION54.33%66 725
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.10%348 981
PFIZER0.05%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.50%227 848
NOVARTIS21.44%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY11.91%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About