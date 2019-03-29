Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Celgene Corporation    CELG

CELGENE CORPORATION

(CELG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Celgene : Gets CHMP Positive Opinions for Revlimid, Imnovid Combos in Multiple Myeloma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 08:55am EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.29% 47.84 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
CELGENE CORPORATION -1.50% 87.45 Delayed Quote.36.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELGENE CORPORATION
08:55aCELGENE : Gets CHMP Positive Opinions for Revlimid, Imnovid Combos in Multiple M..
DJ
08:13aCELGENE : Receives CHMP Positive Opinions for Both REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) and ..
BU
03/28Magellan Health nears board deal with hedge fund Starboard Value - sources
RE
03/27CELGENE : Submits Application to FDA for Ozanimod for the Treatment of Relapsing..
AQ
03/27CELGENE : Submits Application to FDA for Ozanimod for the Treatment of Relapsing..
AQ
03/27ROCHE : 5 Microbiology Spotlight Sessions to be Covered at SMi's 3rd Annual Phar..
AQ
03/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : FTC focuses on psoriasis franchise for Bristol-Celgene de..
RE
03/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers, Celgene Get FTC Request For More Info
DJ
03/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Board of Directors Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlight..
AQ
03/26CELGENE CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 116 M
EBIT 2019 9 833 M
Net income 2019 6 156 M
Debt 2019 7 342 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
P/E ratio 2020 8,37
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Capitalization 61 421 M
Chart CELGENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celgene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELGENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 96,7 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Alles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Camardo Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jay T. Backstrom Chief Medical Officer
Rupert J. Vessey President-Research & Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELGENE CORPORATION36.45%61 421
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.62%369 806
NOVARTIS13.47%244 573
PFIZER-3.12%234 786
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.48%234 635
MERCK AND COMPANY8.14%213 286
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About