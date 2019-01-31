Celgene : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating and Financial Results

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) reported operating results for the
fourth quarter and full year of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2018,
net product sales were $4,036 million, an increase of 16 percent
year-over-year. Fourth quarter total revenue increased 16 percent
year-over-year to $4,037 million.
Net product sales for the full year of 2018 were $15,265 million, an
increase of 18 percent year-over-year. Total revenue for the full year
of 2018 was $15,281 million, an increase of 18 percent year-over-year.
Based on U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), Celgene
reported net income of $1,073 million and diluted earnings per share
(EPS) of $1.50 for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of
2017, GAAP net loss was $81 million and diluted EPS was ($0.10). Full
year GAAP net income for 2018 was $4,046 million and diluted EPS was
$5.51. Full year GAAP net income for 2017 was $2,940 million and diluted
EPS was $3.64.
Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 7 percent
to $1,709 million compared to $1,592 million in the fourth quarter of
2017. For the same period, adjusted diluted EPS increased 20 percent to
$2.39 from $2.00.
Adjusted net income for the full year of 2018 increased 8 percent to
$6,511 million. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 19 percent to $8.87 from
$7.44 for the full year of 2017.
“2018 was another year of excellent operating results and significant
progress advancing our innovative early-, mid- and late-stage pipeline,”
said Mark J. Alles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celgene
Corporation. “With five near-term product launches and many promising
assets advancing, we are very optimistic about our potential for
long-term growth as part of the new Bristol-Myers Squibb.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial
Highlights
Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are for the fourth quarter and
full year of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter and full year of 2017.
The adjusted operating expense categories presented below exclude
share-based employee compensation expense, collaboration-related upfront
expense, research and development asset acquisition expense, IPR&D asset
impairment charges, clinical trial and development activity wind-down
costs and a litigation-related loss contingency accrual expense. Please
see the attached Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for further information relevant to the
interpretation of adjusted financial measures and reconciliations of
these adjusted financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures,
respectively.
Net Product Sales Performance
-
REVLIMID® sales for the fourth quarter increased 16 percent
to $2,549 million. Fourth quarter U.S. sales of $1,729 million and
international sales of $820 million increased 17 percent and 15
percent, respectively. REVLIMID® sales growth was driven by
increases in treatment duration and market share. Full year REVLIMID®
sales were $9,685 million, an increase of 18 percent year-over-year.
-
POMALYST®/IMNOVID® sales for the fourth quarter
were $567 million, an increase of 28 percent year-over-year. Fourth
quarter U.S. sales of $393 million and international sales of $174
million increased 39 percent and 9 percent, respectively. POMALYST®/IMNOVID®
sales growth was driven primarily by increases in treatment duration
and market share. Full year POMALYST®/IMNOVID®
sales were $2,040 million, an increase of 26% year-over-year.
-
OTEZLA® sales in the fourth quarter were $448 million, a 21
percent increase year-over-year. Fourth quarter U.S. sales of $360
million and international sales of $88 million increased 19 percent
and 29 percent, respectively. OTEZLA® sales growth in the
U.S. was driven by increases in demand. OTEZLA® international
sales were driven by launch uptake in key ex-U.S. markets, including
Japan. Full year OTEZLA® sales were $1,608 million, an
increase of 26 percent year-over-year.
-
ABRAXANE® sales for the fourth quarter were $269 million,
an increase of 7 percent year-over-year. Fourth quarter U.S. sales of
$178 million and international sales of $91 million increased 15
percent and decreased 5 percent, respectively. ABRAXANE®
sales growth was driven primarily by demand. Full year ABRAXANE®
sales were $1,062 million, an increase of 7 percent year-over-year.
-
In the fourth quarter, all other product sales, which include IDHIFA®,
THALOMID®, ISTODAX®, VIDAZA® and an
authorized generic version of VIDAZA® drug product
primarily sold in the U.S., were $203 million compared to $227 million
in the fourth quarter of 2017. Full year sales for these products were
$870 million compared to $901 million for the full year 2017.
Research and Development (R&D)
On a GAAP basis, R&D expenses were $1,138 million for the fourth quarter
of 2018 versus $2,738 million for the same period in 2017. Full year
2018 R&D expenses were $5,673 million compared to $5,915 million for
2017.
Adjusted R&D expenses were $919 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to $766 million for the same period in 2017. For the full year
2018, adjusted R&D expenses were $3,509 million compared to $2,749
million for the full year 2017. Both the fourth quarter and full year
2018 increases in R&D expenses were primarily driven by the inclusion of
R&D expenses associated with the acquisition of Juno Therapeutics (Juno)
and regulatory submission-related work on multiple programs. Additional
R&D expenses (only included on a GAAP basis) decreased in 2018, as
outlined in the attached Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income.
Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A)
On a GAAP basis, SG&A expenses were $850 million for the fourth quarter
of 2018 compared to $774 million for the same period in 2017. Full year
SG&A expenses were $3,250 million for 2018 compared to $2,941 million
for 2017.
Adjusted SG&A expenses were $762 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to $687 million for the same period in 2017. For full year
2018, adjusted SG&A expenses were $2,747 million versus $2,279 million
in 2017. Both the fourth quarter and full year 2018 increases in SG&A
expenses were primarily driven by the inclusion of SG&A expense
associated with the acquisition of Juno and marketing-related expenses.
Additional SG&A expenses (only included on a GAAP basis) increased in
2018, as outlined in the attached Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net
Income.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Marketable Debt Securities and
Publicly-Traded Equity Securities
Operating cash flow was $5.2 billion for both 2018 and 2017. Celgene
ended the fourth quarter of 2018 with approximately $6.0 billion in
cash, cash equivalents, marketable debt securities and publicly-traded
equity securities.
Volume-Driven Product Sales and Earnings Growth
Expected in 2019
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Guidance
|
|
|
|
Year-over-Year Change
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
|
$17.0B to $17.2B
|
|
|
|
~12%*
|
REVLIMID® Net Product Sales
|
|
|
|
~ $10.8B
|
|
|
|
~12%
|
POMALYST®/IMNOVID® Net Product Sales
|
|
|
|
~ $2.4B
|
|
|
|
~18%
|
OTEZLA® Net Product Sales
|
|
|
|
~ $1.9B
|
|
|
|
~18%
|
ABRAXANE® Net Product Sales
|
|
|
|
~ $1.1B
|
|
|
|
~4%
|
GAAP Operating Margin**
|
|
|
|
Approximately 49%
|
|
|
|
N/M**
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
|
|
Approximately 57.5%
|
|
|
|
~+200 bps
|
Adjusted Tax Rate
|
|
|
|
~17.0%
|
|
|
|
~+50 bps
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
$8.40 - $9.08
|
|
|
|
N/M**
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
|
|
|
$10.60 - $10.80
|
|
|
|
~21%*
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
|
|
|
~715M
|
|
|
|
~(20M)
*Year-over-year percentage change based on the mid-point of the
range.
**Not meaningful as the 2019 measures exclude the
impact of any strategic transactions, impairments, loss contingencies,
changes in the fair value of equity investments, costs associated with
the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Bristol-Myers Squibb) and Celgene
transaction and non-operating tax adjustments that have not yet occurred.
Portfolio Updates
-
At the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in
December, data were presented on Celgene’s marketed and pipeline
hematology assets. Select data presentations included:
-
In collaboration with partner Acceleron Pharma, data from the
phase III MEDALIST™ and BELIEVE™ trials with
luspatercept in patients with low-to-intermediate risk
myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and transfusion-dependent
beta-thalassemia, respectively;
-
Data from the phase I TRANSCEND CLL-004 trial evaluating liso-cel
in patients with relapsed and/or refractory chronic lymphocytic
leukemia (CLL); and,
-
Data from the phase III AUGMENT™ trial evaluating
REVLIMID® in combination with rituximab (R²) in
patients with relapsed and/or refractory indolent non-Hodgkin
lymphoma (NHL)
-
A New Drug Application (NDA) was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for fedratinib for the treatment of patients with
myelofibrosis. Celgene plans to submit a Marketing Authorization
Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the
first half of 2019. In addition, the phase III myelofibrosis program
(FREEDOM and FREEDOM-2 trials) evaluating fedratinib in patients
resistant or intolerant to ruxolitinib is initiating
-
A supplemental NDA (sNDA) was submitted to the U.S. FDA for REVLIMID®
in combination with rituximab (AUGMENT™ trial) for the
treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory indolent NHL.
The anticipated U.S. FDA action date for this application is in the
second half of 2019
-
In the fourth quarter, Celgene and partner bluebird bio announced the
completion of enrollment for the KarMMa™ pivotal trial
evaluating bb2121 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple
myeloma (RRMM)
-
The phase II TRANSCEND OUTREACH trial evaluating liso-cel (JCAR017) in
patients with relapsed and/or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
(DLBCL) in the outpatient setting initiated in the fourth quarter
-
The phase II pivotal trial evaluating liso-cel in patients with
relapsed and/or refractory CLL is initiating
-
The phase III ADVANCE™ trial evaluating OTEZLA®
in patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis is initiating
Business Update Summary
-
In January, Celgene and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) announced that they
have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which BMS will
acquire Celgene for approximately $74 billion (based on closing price
of BMS on date of the agreement). Under the terms of the agreement,
Celgene shareholders will receive for each Celgene share $50 plus one
BMS share and one tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR), which will
entitle the holder to receive a cash payment of $9.00 upon the
achievement of FDA approval of all three products (ozanimod, liso-cel
and bb2121) within specified time periods. The transaction is subject
to approval by BMS and Celgene stockholders and the completion of
customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. BMS and Celgene
expect to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2019.
About Celgene
Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an
integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for
the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through
next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology,
epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information,
please visit www.celgene.com.
About REVLIMID®
In the U.S., REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) in combination with
dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple
myeloma. REVLIMID® as a single agent is also indicated as a
maintenance therapy in patients with multiple myeloma following
autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant. REVLIMID® is
indicated for patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- or
intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a
deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional
cytogenetic abnormalities. REVLIMID® is approved in the U.S.
for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) whose
disease has relapsed or progressed after two prior therapies, one of
which included bortezomib. Limitations of Use: REVLIMID® is
not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of chronic
lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) outside of controlled clinical trials.
About ABRAXANE®
In the U.S., ABRAXANE® for Injectable Suspension (paclitaxel
protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) is
indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer after failure of
combination chemotherapy for metastatic disease or relapse within six
months of adjuvant chemotherapy. Prior therapy should have included an
anthracycline unless clinically contraindicated. ABRAXANE® is
indicated for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic
non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with carboplatin, in patients
who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation therapy.
ABRAXANE® is also indicated for the first-line treatment of
metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas in combination with
gemcitabine.
About POMALYST®
In the U.S., POMALYST® (pomalidomide) is indicated for
patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior
therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have
demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of
the last therapy.
About OTEZLA®
In the U.S., OTEZLA® (apremilast) is indicated for the
treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. OTEZLA®
is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with moderate to
severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic
therapy.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are
generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates,"
"believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," “outlook” and
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on
management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and
speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or
future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are
difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual
results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the
forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of
factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report
on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including factors related to the proposed
transaction between Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene, such as, but not
limited to, the risks that: management’s time and attention is diverted
on transaction related issues; disruption from the transaction makes it
more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational
relationships; legal proceedings are instituted against Bristol-Myers
Squibb, Celgene or the combined company; and Bristol-Myers Squibb,
Celgene or the combined company is unable to retain key personnel.
Hyperlinks are provided as a convenience and for informational purposes
only. Celgene bears no responsibility for the security or content of
external websites.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with U.S.
GAAP, this document also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures
based on management’s view of performance including:
-
Adjusted research and development expense
-
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expense
-
Adjusted operating margin
-
Adjusted net income
-
Adjusted earnings per share
Management uses such measures internally for planning and forecasting
purposes and to measure the performance of the Company. We believe these
adjusted financial measures provide useful and meaningful information to
us and investors because they enhance investors’ understanding of the
continuing operating performance of our business and facilitate the
comparison of performance between past and future periods. These
adjusted financial measures are non-GAAP measures and should be
considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information
prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When preparing these supplemental
non-GAAP financial measures we typically exclude certain GAAP items that
management does not consider to be normal, recurring cash operating
expenses but that may not meet the definition of unusual or
non-recurring items. Other companies may define these measures in
different ways. The following categories of items are excluded from
adjusted financial results:
Acquisition and Divestiture-Related Costs: We exclude the impact
of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations and
divestitures from our adjusted financial results that are either
non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their
nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to
occurrence and/or timing. These amounts may include non-cash items such
as the amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of
purchase accounting adjustments to inventories, intangible asset
impairment charges and expense or income related to changes in the
estimated fair value measurement of contingent consideration and success
payments. We also exclude transaction and certain other cash costs
associated with business acquisitions and divestitures that are not
normal, recurring operating expenses, including severance costs which
are not part of a formal restructuring program.
Share-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based
compensation from our adjusted financial results because share-based
compensation expense, which is non-cash, fluctuates from period to
period based on factors that are not within our control, such as our
stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued.
Collaboration-Related Upfront Expenses: We exclude
collaboration-related upfront expenses from our adjusted financial
results because we do not consider them to be normal, recurring
operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack
of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing. Upfront payments to
collaboration partners are made at the commencement of a relationship
anticipated to continue for a multi-year period and provide us with
intellectual property rights, option rights and other rights with
respect to particular programs. The variability of amounts and lack of
predictability of collaboration-related upfront expenses makes the
identification of trends in our ongoing research and development
activities more difficult. We believe the presentation of adjusted
research and development, which does not include collaboration-related
upfront expenses, provides useful and meaningful information about our
ongoing research and development activities by enhancing investors’
understanding of our normal, recurring operating research and
development expenses and facilitates comparisons between periods and
with respect to projected performance. All expenses incurred subsequent
to the initiation of the collaboration arrangement, such as research and
development cost-sharing expenses/reimbursements and milestone payments
up to the point of regulatory approval are considered to be normal,
recurring operating expenses and are included in our adjusted financial
results.
Research and Development Asset Acquisition Expense: We exclude
costs associated with acquiring rights to pre-commercial compounds
because we do not consider such costs to be normal, recurring operating
expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of
predictability as to occurrence and/or timing. Research and development
asset acquisition expenses includes expenses to acquire rights to
pre-commercial compounds from a collaboration partner when there will be
no further participation from the collaboration partner or other
parties. The variability of amounts and lack of predictability of
research and development asset acquisition expenses makes the
identification of trends in our ongoing research and development
activities more difficult. We believe the presentation of adjusted
research and development, which does not include research and
development asset acquisition expenses, provides useful and meaningful
information about our ongoing research and development activities by
enhancing investors’ understanding of our normal, recurring operating
research and development expenses and facilitates comparisons between
periods and with respect to projected performance.
Restructuring Costs: We exclude costs associated with
restructuring initiatives from our adjusted financial results. These
costs include amounts associated with facilities to be closed, employee
separation costs and costs to move operations from one location to
another. We do not frequently undertake restructuring initiatives and
therefore do not consider such costs to be normal, recurring operating
expenses.
Certain Other Items: We exclude certain other significant items
that may occur occasionally and are not normal, recurring cash operating
expenses from our adjusted financial results. Such items are evaluated
on an individual basis based on both the quantitative and the
qualitative aspect of their nature and generally represent items that,
either as a result of their nature or magnitude, we would not anticipate
occurring as part of our normal business on a regular basis. While not
all-inclusive, examples of certain other significant items excluded from
adjusted financial results would be: significant litigation-related loss
contingency accruals and expenses to settle other disputed matters and,
effective for fiscal year 2018, changes in the fair value of our equity
securities upon the adoption of ASU 2016-01 (Financial
Instruments-Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and
Financial Liabilities).
Estimated Tax Impact From Above Adjustments: We exclude the net
income tax impact of the non-tax adjustments described above from our
adjusted financial results. The net income tax impact of the non-tax
adjustments includes the impact on both current and deferred income
taxes and is based on the taxability of the adjustment under local tax
law and the statutory tax rate in the tax jurisdiction where the
adjustment was incurred.
Non-Operating Tax Adjustments: We exclude the net income tax
impact of certain other significant income tax items, which are not
associated with our normal, recurring operations (“Non-Operating Tax
Items”), from our adjusted financial results. Non-Operating Tax Items
include items which may occur occasionally and are not normal, recurring
operating expenses (or benefits), including adjustments related to
acquisitions, divestitures, collaborations, certain adjustments to
the amount of unrecognized tax benefits related to prior year tax
positions, the impact of tax reform legislation commonly referred to as
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2017 Tax Act), and other similar items. We
also exclude excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies that arise upon
vesting or exercise of share-based payments recognized as income tax
benefits or expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and
lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.
See the attached Reconciliations of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for
explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at the
adjusted measures for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December
31, 2018 and 2017, and for the projected amounts for the twelve-month
period ending December 31, 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-Month Periods Ended
|
|
Twelve-Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net product sales
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,036
|
|
|
$
|
3,479
|
|
|
$
|
15,265
|
|
|
$
|
12,973
|
|
Other revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,037
|
|
|
|
3,483
|
|
|
|
15,281
|
|
|
|
13,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of acquired intangible
assets)
|
|
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
587
|
|
|
|
461
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
|
2,738
|
|
|
|
5,673
|
|
|
|
5,915
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
850
|
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
3,250
|
|
|
|
2,941
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
Acquisition related (gains) charges and restructuring, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
|
(1,425
|
)
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
(1,350
|
)
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
|
2,285
|
|
|
|
10,090
|
|
|
|
8,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,807
|
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
|
|
5,191
|
|
|
|
4,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and investment income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Interest (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(190
|
)
|
|
|
(142
|
)
|
|
|
(741
|
)
|
|
|
(522
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(515
|
)
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
|
4,832
|
|
|
|
4,314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
|
786
|
|
|
|
1,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,073
|
|
|
$
|
(81
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,046
|
|
|
$
|
2,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.53
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.65
|
|
|
$
|
3.77
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.51
|
|
|
$
|
3.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
699.5
|
|
|
|
773.5
|
|
|
|
716.3
|
|
|
|
779.2
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
713.9
|
|
|
|
773.5
|
|
|
|
733.8
|
|
|
|
808.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance sheet items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, debt securities available-for-sale and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments with readily determinable fair values
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,042
|
|
|
$
|
12,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,480
|
|
|
|
30,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, including current portion
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,270
|
|
|
|
15,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,161
|
|
|
|
6,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
Twelve-Month Periods Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) - GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,073
|
|
|
|
$
|
(81
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
4,046
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before tax adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of acquired intangible
assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
Collaboration-related upfront expense
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
|
|
765
|
|
Research and development asset acquisition expense
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
|
325
|
|
IPR&D asset impairment charge
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,620
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,620
|
|
Charge (adjustment) related to clinical trial and development
activity wind-down costs
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
Litigation-related loss contingency accrual expense
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
|
329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition related (gains) charges and restructuring, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration and success payments
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,425
|
)
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
(1,350
|
)
|
Acquisition related charges
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (expense) income, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of equity investments
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(317
|
)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated tax impact from above adjustments
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
|
(299
|
)
|
|
|
|
(423
|
)
|
|
|
|
(686
|
)
|
Non-operating tax adjustments
|
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
|
926
|
|
Net income - Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,709
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,592
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,511
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.44
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.09
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.72
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.39
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of adjustments:
|
(1)
|
|
Exclude share-based compensation expense totaling $191 and $162
for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017,
respectively. Exclude share-based compensation expense totaling
$1,114 and $644 for the twelve-month periods ended December 31,
2018 and 2017, respectively.
|
(2)
|
|
Exclude upfront payment expense for research and development
collaboration arrangements.
|
(3)
|
|
Exclude research and development asset acquisition expenses.
|
(4)
|
|
Exclude charges and adjustments associated with the discontinuance
of GED-0301 clinical trials in Crohn's disease (Trials), including
impairment of an IPR&D asset and other one-time charges related to
wind-down costs associated with discontinuing the Trials and
certain development activities.
|
(5)
|
|
Exclude loss contingency accrual expenses related to a civil
litigation matter.
|
(6)
|
|
Exclude amortization of intangible assets acquired in the
acquisitions of Pharmion Corp., Gloucester Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(Gloucester), Abraxis BioScience, Inc. (Abraxis), Celgene
Avilomics Research, Inc. (Avila), Quanticel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(Quanticel) and Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (Juno).
|
(7)
|
|
Exclude changes in the fair value of contingent consideration
related to the acquisitions of Gloucester, Abraxis, Avila, Nogra
Pharma Limited (Nogra), Quanticel and Juno (including
success payments), including the impact of the Nogra contingent
consideration liabilities related to the discontinuance of the
Trials.
|
(8)
|
|
Exclude acquisition costs related to Juno.
|
(9)
|
|
Exclude changes in the fair value of equity investments upon the
adoption of ASU 2016-01 (Financial Instruments-Overall:
Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial
Liabilities).
|
(10)
|
|
Exclude the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments.
|
(11)
|
|
Exclude other non-operating tax expense items. The adjustments for
the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 are to exclude
adjustments to the provisional amounts recorded for the one-time
2017 U.S. Transition Tax and other U.S. Tax Reform impacts of a
benefit of $79 and to exclude other adjustments totaling a tax
benefit of $6. The adjustments for the twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2018 are to exclude the excess tax benefits related
to the adoption of ASU 2016-09 (Compensation-Stock Compensation)
of $22, a benefit to the provisional amounts recorded for the
one-time 2017 U.S. Transition Tax and other U.S. Tax Reform
impacts of a benefit of $43 and to exclude other adjustments
totaling tax benefit of $13.
The adjustments for the
three-month period ended December 31, 2017 are to exclude expense
of $1,269 as a result of the implementation of the 2017 Tax Act
and excess tax benefits related to the adoption of ASU 2016-09
(Compensation-Stock Compensation) of $17. The adjustments for the
twelve-month period ended December 31, 2017 are to exclude expense
of $1,269 as a result of the implementation of the 2017 Tax Act,
excess tax benefits related to the adoption of ASU 2016-09
(Compensation-Stock Compensation) of $290, prior year tax benefits
arising from a U.S. research and development and orphan drug tax
credits study of $55 and to exclude other adjustments totaling tax
expense of $2.
|
(12)
|
|
Diluted net income per share for the three-month period ended
December 31, 2017 was determined using diluted weighted-average
shares of 797.4 million.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Full-Year 2019 Projected GAAP to Adjusted Net
Income
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Low
|
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projected net income - GAAP
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
$
|
6,005
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before tax adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of acquired intangible
assets):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
Collaboration-related upfront expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
459
|
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition related charges and restructuring, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration and success payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (expense) income, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of equity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax provision:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated tax impact from above adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
Non-operating tax adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Projected net income - Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,579
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projected net income per diluted common share - GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.40
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projected net income per diluted common share - Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.60
|
|
|
|
$
|
10.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projected weighted average diluted shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
715.0
|
|
|
|
|
715.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Our projected 2019 earnings do not include the effect of any
business combinations, collaboration agreements, asset acquisitions,
asset impairments, litigation-related loss contingency accruals,
changes in the fair value of our CVRs issued as part of the
acquisition of Abraxis, changes in the fair value of equity
investments upon the adoption of ASU 2016-01 (Financial
Instruments-Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets
and Financial Liabilities) or non-operating tax adjustments that may
occur after the day prior to the date of this press release. In
addition, our projected 2019 financial measures do not include the
effect of costs associated with the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and
Celgene transaction.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Net Product Sales
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three-Month Periods
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended December 31,
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
Operational(1)
|
|
|
Currency(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVLIMID®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,729
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,473
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
|
|
715
|
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
|
|
2,188
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
17.0
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POMALYST®/IMNOVID®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTEZLA®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
29.4
|
%
|
|
|
31.1
|
%
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
21.1
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABRAXANE®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
(5.2
|
)%
|
|
|
(4.5
|
)%
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IDHIFA® (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
53.8
|
%
|
|
|
53.8
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
69.2
|
%
|
|
|
69.7
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDAZA®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
(33.3
|
)%
|
|
|
(33.3
|
)%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
(16.3
|
)%
|
|
|
(15.2
|
)%
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
(16.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(15.5
|
)%
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
azacitidine for injection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
(25.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(25.0
|
)%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
(2.6
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THALOMID®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
(33.3
|
)%
|
|
|
(30.8
|
)%
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
(10.7
|
)%
|
|
|
(9.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISTODAX®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
(43.8
|
)%
|
|
|
(43.8
|
)%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
150.0
|
%
|
|
|
151.7
|
%
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
(22.2
|
)%
|
|
|
(22.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Product Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
2,711
|
|
|
|
|
2,266
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,036
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,479
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Operational includes the impact from both fluctuations in volume and
net selling price changes.
|
(2)
|
|
Currency includes the impact from both fluctuations in foreign
exchange rates and hedging activities.
|
(3)
|
|
IDHIFA® was approved in August 2017 in the U.S. for the
treatment of adult patients with R/R AML with an isocitrate
dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation as detected by an FDA approved
test.
|
|
|
|
|
Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Net Product Sales
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve-Month Periods
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ended December 31,
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
Operational(1)
|
|
|
Currency(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVLIMID®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,469
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,426
|
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
3,216
|
|
|
|
|
2,761
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
9,685
|
|
|
|
|
8,187
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POMALYST®/IMNOVID®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
1,391
|
|
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
38.0
|
%
|
|
|
38.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
649
|
|
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
2,040
|
|
|
|
|
1,614
|
|
|
26.4
|
%
|
|
|
26.8
|
%
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTEZLA®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
1,275
|
|
|
|
|
1,058
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
50.7
|
%
|
|
|
51.6
|
%
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
25.7
|
%
|
|
|
25.9
|
%
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ABRAXANE®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
663
|
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
1,062
|
|
|
|
|
992
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IDHIFA® (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
240.0
|
%
|
|
|
240.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
260.0
|
%
|
|
|
259.9
|
%
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIDAZA®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
|
|
620
|
|
|
(5.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
594
|
|
|
|
|
628
|
|
|
(5.4
|
)%
|
|
|
(4.4
|
)%
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
azacitidine for injection
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
(42.9
|
)%
|
|
|
(42.9
|
)%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
200.0
|
%
|
|
|
205.9
|
%
|
|
|
(5.9
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
(36.1
|
)%
|
|
|
(35.8
|
)%
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THALOMID®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
(19.2
|
)%
|
|
|
(17.7
|
)%
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
(13.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(13.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISTODAX®
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
(28.4
|
)%
|
|
|
(28.4
|
)%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
66.7
|
%
|
|
|
66.4
|
%
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
(17.1
|
)%
|
|
|
(17.1
|
)%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Product Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
10,015
|
|
|
|
|
8,310
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
|
4,663
|
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,265
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,973
|
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
|
18.1
|
%
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Operational includes the impact from both fluctuations in volume and
net selling price changes.
|
(2)
|
|
Currency includes the impact from both fluctuations in foreign
exchange rates and hedging activities.
|
(3)
|
|
IDHIFA® was approved in August 2017 in the U.S. for the
treatment of adult patients with R/R AML with an isocitrate
dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation as detected by an FDA approved
test.
|
|
|
