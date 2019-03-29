Celgene : Settles Another Challenge to Market Generic to Revlimid in U.S.

By Bowdeya Tweh



Celgene Corp. (CELG) said Friday it reached a settlement with a drug manufacturer that would permit that firm sell a generic version of Revlimid in the U.S. starting in 2022.

Celgene, of Summit, N.J., has granted Alvogen Pine Brook LLC the ability to market limited quantities of generic lenalidomide after March 2022, the drug maker said. Celgene reached a deal with Natco Pharma Ltd. in 2015, granting the firm a license to sell the generic in the U.S. starting in March 2022.

The generic can be sold without quantity limitations in the U.S. after Jan. 31, 2026, Celgene said.

Alvogen's ability to market the product in the U.S. is pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration of an abbreviated new drug application.

Last year Revlimid generated $6.47 billion of U.S. sales and $9.69 billion in sales world-wide.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com