CELGENE CORPORATION

CELGENE CORPORATION

(CELG)
My previous session
Celgene : Settles Another Challenge to Market Generic to Revlimid in U.S.

03/29/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

By Bowdeya Tweh

Celgene Corp. (CELG) said Friday it reached a settlement with a drug manufacturer that would permit that firm sell a generic version of Revlimid in the U.S. starting in 2022.

Celgene, of Summit, N.J., has granted Alvogen Pine Brook LLC the ability to market limited quantities of generic lenalidomide after March 2022, the drug maker said. Celgene reached a deal with Natco Pharma Ltd. in 2015, granting the firm a license to sell the generic in the U.S. starting in March 2022.

The generic can be sold without quantity limitations in the U.S. after Jan. 31, 2026, Celgene said.

Alvogen's ability to market the product in the U.S. is pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration of an abbreviated new drug application.

Last year Revlimid generated $6.47 billion of U.S. sales and $9.69 billion in sales world-wide.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 116 M
EBIT 2019 9 833 M
Net income 2019 6 156 M
Debt 2019 7 342 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
P/E ratio 2020 8,37
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Capitalization 61 421 M
Chart CELGENE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celgene Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELGENE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 96,7 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Alles Chairman, President, CEO & COO
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph S. Camardo Senior Vice President-Global Medical Affairs
Jay T. Backstrom Chief Medical Officer
Rupert J. Vessey President-Research & Early Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELGENE CORPORATION36.45%61 421
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.62%369 806
NOVARTIS13.47%244 573
PFIZER-3.12%234 786
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.48%234 635
MERCK AND COMPANY8.14%213 286
